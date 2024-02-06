All sections
featuresJune 2, 2018
FYI 6-3-18
Mission Fundraiser at St. Paul Lutheran Church

St. Paul Lutheran Church at 216 S. Russell St. in Jackson will host a rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday with all items 50 percent off, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, with items 75 percent off. Offerings include baked goods, antiques, collectibles, furniture, small appliances, home decor and more.

Mission Fundraiser at St. Paul Lutheran Church

St. Paul Lutheran Church at 216 S. Russell St. in Jackson will host a rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday with all items 50 percent off, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday, with items 75 percent off. Offerings include baked goods, antiques, collectibles, furniture, small appliances, home decor and more.

County Dems open office for candidates

Cape Girardeau County Democrats have opened an office at 725 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. A news release says this space will be shared with Kathy Ellis, who is running for the 8th U.S. Congressional District, as well as Renita Green, a candidate in the 147th State House District. For more information go to capedems.com, or contact Andy Leighton, vice chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Democrats, at (573) 275-1682.

Community
