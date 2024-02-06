FYI 6-3-18

County Dems open office for candidates

Cape Girardeau County Democrats have opened an office at 725 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. A news release says this space will be shared with Kathy Ellis, who is running for the 8th U.S. Congressional District, as well as Renita Green, a candidate in the 147th State House District. For more information go to capedems.com, or contact Andy Leighton, vice chairman of the Cape Girardeau County Democrats, at (573) 275-1682.