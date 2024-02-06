FYI 6-28-20

The American Red Cross will be host a community blood drive from noon to 6 p.m. July 8 and 9 at the Show Me Center. Donors must be show a driver's license, blood donor card or other valid ID. They also must be at least 17 years old (16 with parent permission), weigh at least 110 pounds and be in good health. A sample of the blood donation will be screened for COVID-19 antibodies, and donors will be notified of results in seven to 10 days.
The Knights of Columbus in Scott City will hold a sausage breakfast 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday June 28. The menu includes scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and homemade pork sausage. All for your good-will donation. Canned goods will also be collected for local food pantries that day.
Sausage is for sale at $3.25 per pound and will be ready for pick up at the breakfast. To order call Gary at (573) 576-6451.