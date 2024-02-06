FYI 6-28-20

Sausage breakfast planned

The Knights of Columbus in Scott City will hold a sausage breakfast 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday June 28. The menu includes scrambled eggs, biscuits and gravy, pancakes and homemade pork sausage. All for your good-will donation. Canned goods will also be collected for local food pantries that day.

Sausage is for sale at $3.25 per pound and will be ready for pick up at the breakfast. To order call Gary at (573) 576-6451.