FYI 6-27-21

Jerry Ford and Dr. Frank Nickell will give a program and have a book signing for their book "SETH, The Life and Journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee" at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Cape River Heritage Museum The authors will discuss their research and talk about McKee who was a four-star general in the United States Air Force. McKee grew up in Gordonville and Whitewater and rose to the highest ranks of the Air Force during World War II. At the time of his death at 100 in 2016, he was the highest ranking and longest living survivor of D-Day, June 6, 1945.
Southeast Missouri Food Bank Truck to Table Mobile Food Pantry for residents of Bollinger County will be held at 8 a.m. Monday at Woodland School District. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.
For more information, go to semofoodbank.org/pantry-locator/ or call (573) 471-1818.
Show Me Integrity will stop from noon to 1 p,m. Monday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Show Me Integrity is a cross-partisan organization for a more effective, ethical government of, by and for the people of Missouri and beyond. Join Show Me Integrity as we tour across the state to defend our democracy and build a government of, by, and for the people.
Over the next several months, it will hold community meetings across the state to discuss how to build a government that works for the people, and not for special interests that often guide our elected officials, and how to end government corruption.
RSVP at showmeintegrity.org/tour.
"We the People of Cape Girardeau" has invited Concerned Women for America (CWA) of Missouri State Director Bev Ehlen to present a report on the First Regular Session of the 101st Missouri General Assembly from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday at Rock of Cape on Highway K. Ehlen and the CWA of Missouri legislative team are present every week during the session to encourage, educate, help the members of the Missouri General Assembly and watch all that is going on at our state capitol.
If you live in the Cape Girardeau area, join Ehlen and other like-minded patriots for this informative event as she provides updates on important issues such as voter integrity, Critical Race Theory and The 1619 Project, transgender issues, the Protect Young Minds Online Act, pro-life victories, pending legislation and more.
For more information, go to fb.me/e/1K7D99df2.
The American Red Cross blood drive will be held 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at Cape Girardeau Public Library.
The library has partnered with the American Red Cross to hold a blood drive. Each pint of blood collected can help save up to three lives and will touch the lives of so many more. What a great way to pay it forward and make an impact on people in our community and across the country! Join us in the library's parking lot for this blood drive. Space is limited on the Bloodmobile; call (800) RED-CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org to make an appointment.
Fort D Historic Site will celebrate the July Fourth holiday July 3 through 5. It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day.
The soldiers of Fort D were very patriotic. At the national holiday, they would celebrate by firing their rifles and cannon and flying their flags proudly. The renovated stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors.
