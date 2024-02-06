FYI 6-27-21

Book signing and discussion to be held

Jerry Ford and Dr. Frank Nickell will give a program and have a book signing for their book "SETH, The Life and Journey of General Seth Jefferson McKee" at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at Cape River Heritage Museum The authors will discuss their research and talk about McKee who was a four-star general in the United States Air Force. McKee grew up in Gordonville and Whitewater and rose to the highest ranks of the Air Force during World War II. At the time of his death at 100 in 2016, he was the highest ranking and longest living survivor of D-Day, June 6, 1945.

Mobile food pantry planned

Southeast Missouri Food Bank Truck to Table Mobile Food Pantry for residents of Bollinger County will be held at 8 a.m. Monday at Woodland School District. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.

For more information, go to semofoodbank.org/pantry-locator/ or call (573) 471-1818.

Defend our democracy tour to stop in Cape Girardeau

Show Me Integrity will stop from noon to 1 p,m. Monday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Show Me Integrity is a cross-partisan organization for a more effective, ethical government of, by and for the people of Missouri and beyond. Join Show Me Integrity as we tour across the state to defend our democracy and build a government of, by, and for the people.

Over the next several months, it will hold community meetings across the state to discuss how to build a government that works for the people, and not for special interests that often guide our elected officials, and how to end government corruption.

RSVP at showmeintegrity.org/tour.