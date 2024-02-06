FYI 6-26-22

The Jerry Ford Combo will be at River Ridge Winery in Commerce, Missouri, from 2 to 6 p.m. June 26. The band has been performing jazz, swing, Latin, soft rock, old-time rock and roll and selections from the Great American Songbook across Southeast Missouri for more than 40 years.
The Lutheran Heritage Center in Altenburg, Missouri, will host a special presentation on the next exhibit, "Pieces of the Prairie," at 2 p.m. on June 26. The presentation will be given by Lori Lee Triplett. She will be dressed as Esther Heinzman, a pioneer woman. Join Esther as you travel back in time and hear her tales of her fellow pioneers and quilters. She will bring all 19th century antique quilts that reflect the prairie lifestyle. The exhibit will be on display through July 25.
The Heartland Writers Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. June 26 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. The featured speaker will be Shirleen Sando of Kennett, Missouri. She is the former president of Skyward Publishing Company. She has experience in all aspects of publishing including editing, layout/design and marketing. Sando is working on her third cookbook using recipes from her streaming network show, "The Southern Gal's Kitchen." Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at Hanover Lutheran Church activity center in Cape Girardeau.
Bereaved Parents Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Anyone who has lost a child is welcome to attend. The group is open to the community. For more information, call Molly at (573) 275-3744.
The Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service will receive 10% of sales from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Gordonville Grill.
For more information, on these events, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.
A free concert featuring Heartless, a tribute band to the music of Heart, will be held at 7 p.m. July 2 at the Jackson City Park bandshell. Stooges Restaurant will have beer for sale and Smoke Shack BBQ will have food for sale.
The American Red Cross will hold the "Battle of the Badges" blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center. Help your local firefighters, emergency medical technicians and law enforcement at the first "Battle of the Badges" blood drive. First responders from around the area are competing to see which organization can donate the most blood. The winning department will receive a trophy donated by the Red Cross. The public is welcome to attend and donate. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=JacksonCivicCenter.
--From staff reports
