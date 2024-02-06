All sections
June 25, 2022

FYI 6-26-22

The Jerry Ford Combo will be at River Ridge Winery in Commerce, Missouri, from 2 to 6 p.m. June 26. The band has been performing jazz, swing, Latin, soft rock, old-time rock and roll and selections from the Great American Songbook across Southeast Missouri for more than 40 years...

Jerry Ford Combo to play

The Jerry Ford Combo will be at River Ridge Winery in Commerce, Missouri, from 2 to 6 p.m. June 26. The band has been performing jazz, swing, Latin, soft rock, old-time rock and roll and selections from the Great American Songbook across Southeast Missouri for more than 40 years.

Presentation on quilt exhibit is planned

The Lutheran Heritage Center in Altenburg, Missouri, will host a special presentation on the next exhibit, "Pieces of the Prairie," at 2 p.m. on June 26. The presentation will be given by Lori Lee Triplett. She will be dressed as Esther Heinzman, a pioneer woman. Join Esther as you travel back in time and hear her tales of her fellow pioneers and quilters. She will bring all 19th century antique quilts that reflect the prairie lifestyle. The exhibit will be on display through July 25.

Writers guild to meet

The Heartland Writers Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. June 26 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. The featured speaker will be Shirleen Sando of Kennett, Missouri. She is the former president of Skyward Publishing Company. She has experience in all aspects of publishing including editing, layout/design and marketing. Sando is working on her third cookbook using recipes from her streaming network show, "The Southern Gal's Kitchen." Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • A recycling program will be held at different library branches. Learn about what you can do to help the environment from Mrs. Desert and staff from the recycling center in Jackson. It will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Jackson branch; 1 p.m. Monday at the Scott City branch; 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Perryville, Missouri, branch; 1 p.m. Tuesday at United in Christ Lutheran School in Altenburg, Missouri; 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Oran, Missouri, branch; 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Benton, Missouri, branch.
  • Virtual book club will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. Join the book club for a discussion of "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens. To join the group, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 extension 123 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.
  • Shark video and craft will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Scott City branch.
  • Crochet group will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Scott City branch. Get your creative juices working and focus on your latest project or get some help if you're struggling with a pattern.
  • Book club will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Scott City branch. Check with the library for details.
  • Recycling craft for teens will be held. Help the environment with a craft using recycled materials. It will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Jackson branch; 1 p.m. Monday at the Scott City branch; 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Perryville branch; 1 p.m. Tuesday at United in Christ Lutheran Church in Altenburg; 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Oran branch; 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Benton branch.
  • Teen activity will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Perryville branch.

Blood drive planned

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at Hanover Lutheran Church activity center in Cape Girardeau.

Bereaved parents support group to be held

Bereaved Parents Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Anyone who has lost a child is welcome to attend. The group is open to the community. For more information, call Molly at (573) 275-3744.

Fundraiser to be held

The Rotary Club of Southeast Missouri Service will receive 10% of sales from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Gordonville Grill.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • "A Year in Color" photo contest will be sponsored by the Conservation Nature Center. Photos must be taken between Jan. 1 and Sept. 1, 2022, and submitted by 5 p.m. Sept. 15. Submit your photo(s) that best represent color and nature in Missouri for the chance to have your photo displayed in the Nature Center during the month of October. Categories include children up to 12 years old; children 13 years old to 17 years old; adults 18 years old and older; and professional photographers. Age categories are based on the person's age at the time the photo was taken and professional photographers are defined as someone consistently compensated for their photography work. First and second place photos from each category, as well as honorable mention, will be mounted and displayed as part of the nature center's temporary art exhibit during October. Photos will not be used by the Conservation Department beyond the specified exhibit and will be returned to the photographer at the end of the exhibit. Photos can be submitted by email, USB drive or other data storage device and should be no less than 2100x2100 pixels. Photos submitted by email should be sent to CapeNC@mdc.org.gov titled "Photo contest + last name + category." Contact the nature center if you have any questions at capenc@mdc.mo.gov or (573) 290-5218.
  • Make it green clean will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. July 2 at the nature center. Native plants are so important to all of our wildlife but they serve some human purposes also. Plants have historically been used as food, medicine, dyes and so much more. Attendees will explore several native plants and use them to make household cleaners. Everyone will go home with some samples.
  • Garden walk and tea will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. July 2. Stroll the nature center garden beds and learn about the native plants growing there and think about native plants you may be considering for your own garden. After the walk, you enjoy teas made from some of those same native plants. This program was developed for adults but budding botanists ages 12 years and older can register and attend with an adult.

For more information, on these events, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Free concert planned

A free concert featuring Heartless, a tribute band to the music of Heart, will be held at 7 p.m. July 2 at the Jackson City Park bandshell. Stooges Restaurant will have beer for sale and Smoke Shack BBQ will have food for sale.

'Battle of the badges' blood drive planned

The American Red Cross will hold the "Battle of the Badges" blood drive from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday at Jackson Civic Center. Help your local firefighters, emergency medical technicians and law enforcement at the first "Battle of the Badges" blood drive. First responders from around the area are competing to see which organization can donate the most blood. The winning department will receive a trophy donated by the Red Cross. The public is welcome to attend and donate. For more information, go to redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=JacksonCivicCenter.

--From staff reports

Community
