FYI 6-26-22

Jerry Ford Combo to play

The Jerry Ford Combo will be at River Ridge Winery in Commerce, Missouri, from 2 to 6 p.m. June 26. The band has been performing jazz, swing, Latin, soft rock, old-time rock and roll and selections from the Great American Songbook across Southeast Missouri for more than 40 years.

Presentation on quilt exhibit is planned

The Lutheran Heritage Center in Altenburg, Missouri, will host a special presentation on the next exhibit, "Pieces of the Prairie," at 2 p.m. on June 26. The presentation will be given by Lori Lee Triplett. She will be dressed as Esther Heinzman, a pioneer woman. Join Esther as you travel back in time and hear her tales of her fellow pioneers and quilters. She will bring all 19th century antique quilts that reflect the prairie lifestyle. The exhibit will be on display through July 25.

Writers guild to meet

The Heartland Writers Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. June 26 at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. The featured speaker will be Shirleen Sando of Kennett, Missouri. She is the former president of Skyward Publishing Company. She has experience in all aspects of publishing including editing, layout/design and marketing. Sando is working on her third cookbook using recipes from her streaming network show, "The Southern Gal's Kitchen." Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.

Riverside Regional Library events

A recycling program will be held at different library branches. Learn about what you can do to help the environment from Mrs. Desert and staff from the recycling center in Jackson. It will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Jackson branch; 1 p.m. Monday at the Scott City branch; 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Perryville, Missouri, branch; 1 p.m. Tuesday at United in Christ Lutheran School in Altenburg, Missouri; 10 a.m. on Wednesday at the Oran, Missouri, branch; 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Benton, Missouri, branch.

Virtual book club will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. Join the book club for a discussion of "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Delia Owens. To join the group, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 extension 123 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

Shark video and craft will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Scott City branch.

Crochet group will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Scott City branch. Get your creative juices working and focus on your latest project or get some help if you're struggling with a pattern.

Book club will meet from 3 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Scott City branch. Check with the library for details.

Recycling craft for teens will be held. Help the environment with a craft using recycled materials. It will be held at 9:15 a.m. Monday at the Jackson branch; 1 p.m. Monday at the Scott City branch; 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Perryville branch; 1 p.m. Tuesday at United in Christ Lutheran Church in Altenburg; 10 a.m. Wednesday at the Oran branch; 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Benton branch.

Teen activity will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Perryville branch.

Blood drive planned

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at Hanover Lutheran Church activity center in Cape Girardeau.