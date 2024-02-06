FYI 6/25/17

Bone marrow registration drive set

A bone marrow registration drive in honor of Wade Wachter will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. W. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. Wade has a rare bone marrow failure disorder called Shwachman Diamond Syndrome and is in need of a bone marrow transplant. Registrants must be ages 18 to 55 and will have their cheeks swabbed to check for donor eligibility. The Red Cross also will be accepting blood donors.

Yard sale to benefit Catholic food pantry

The Catholic Social Ministry will hold a yard sale to benefit the Catholic food pantry Thursday through Saturday in the St. Mary Cathedral School gym, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The sale hours will be 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and 7 a.m. to noon Saturday. Saturday will feature a fill-a-bag event for $1.

Blood drive to be held at Good Shepherd

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel, 1904 W. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call (573) 335-0186 or (573) 335-3974.

HealthPoint Fitness to host 5K run

HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson will hold its Independence Day 5K and Firecracker 1-mile Fun Run at 7 a.m. July 4. Age divisions range from 13 and younger to 60 and older. Each age group will be awarded medals. Registration cost is $25 with a shirt and $15 without shirt. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or register online at SEhealth.org/July4race.

Capaha Classic 5K/One-Mile Run to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 30th annual Capaha Classic 5K Run and Children's One-Mile Run for youths ages 6 to 12 on July 8 at Capaha Park. Cost of registration is $15 before July 5 and $20 thereafter. All participants will receive a T-shirt and medals will awarded to top finishers in all divisions. Registration will be held from 6:45 to 7:40 a.m. before the 5K race, which will begin at 8 a.m. The mile run will begin at 8:45 a.m. For more information, call the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department at (573) 339-6606.

Concert set to raise money for Cape PD K-9 Unit

"Sounds for Hounds," a benefit concert to raise funds for the Cape Girardeau Police Department's K-9 Unit, will be held at 7:30 p.m. on July 29 in the Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Performers will include Jerry Ford Orchestra & Friends, Dr. Andrew Moore, Mike Renick, Steve Schaffner, Tina Trickey, Brodrick Twiggs and Bruce Zimmerman. Tickets are $12.50 and are available through the River Campus Box Office, by calling (573) 651-2265 or at rivercampus.org.