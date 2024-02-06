FYI 6-20-21

Healthy cooking class to be held

HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau will hold a healthy eating class at 6 p.m. Monday.You will learn about tricks for navigating the center aisles of the grocery store. Find out more about tasty, budget friendly and yes, healthy dishes that are "convenient." Healthy Cooking classes at HealthPoint Fitness-Cape Girardeau are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services Coordinator Raina Childers-Richmond, MS, RD, LD. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Art class planned

Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold a virtual art class from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday. The theme is Somebunny is an artist.

Register to reserve a kit containing dot markers, canvas, stencil, and instructions -- everything you need to make this one-of-a-kind silhouette dot art masterpiece -- then join us via Facebook Live for a demonstration.

Join library personnel at facebook.com/capelibrary/live for the fun!. For more information, call (573) 334-5279.

Container garden workshop to be held

Riverside Regional Library in Jackson will hold a container garden workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday. Learn about container gardening during this hands-on workshop with Donna Aufdenberg from Missouri Extension. Plants, soil and containers will be provided. The program will be held outside under the awning in front of the library. Register ateventbrite.com. Limited to 20 participants and recommended for ages 18 years old and older.

For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.

Animal education to be taught

Animal Tales, a live education, will be held at 9:15 a.m., at the Jackson Civic Center; 11:30 a.m. at Perryville City Park, Pavillion 10; and 3 p.m. Tuesday at Frohna City Park pavilion.

This program is sponsored by Riverside Regional Library and supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provision of the Library and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.

For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.

Zoom pain relief seminar to be held

PC Medical Center will hold a Zoom pain relief learning meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Do you have knee, hip or back pain? You will learn more about the medical center's pain relif with integrated approach. Please call (573) 335-9188 to register.

Blood drive planned

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Harrison Room at Southeast Hospital. There's no vacation from maintaining critical blood supplies during the summer months. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org/appt.