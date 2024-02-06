FYI 6-20-21

HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau will hold a healthy eating class at 6 p.m. Monday.You will learn about tricks for navigating the center aisles of the grocery store. Find out more about tasty, budget friendly and yes, healthy dishes that are "convenient." Healthy Cooking classes at HealthPoint Fitness-Cape Girardeau are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services Coordinator Raina Childers-Richmond, MS, RD, LD. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold a virtual art class from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Monday. The theme is Somebunny is an artist.
Register to reserve a kit containing dot markers, canvas, stencil, and instructions -- everything you need to make this one-of-a-kind silhouette dot art masterpiece -- then join us via Facebook Live for a demonstration.
Join library personnel at facebook.com/capelibrary/live for the fun!. For more information, call (573) 334-5279.
Riverside Regional Library in Jackson will hold a container garden workshop from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday. Learn about container gardening during this hands-on workshop with Donna Aufdenberg from Missouri Extension. Plants, soil and containers will be provided. The program will be held outside under the awning in front of the library. Register ateventbrite.com. Limited to 20 participants and recommended for ages 18 years old and older.
For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.
Animal Tales, a live education, will be held at 9:15 a.m., at the Jackson Civic Center; 11:30 a.m. at Perryville City Park, Pavillion 10; and 3 p.m. Tuesday at Frohna City Park pavilion.
This program is sponsored by Riverside Regional Library and supported by the Institute of Museum and Library Services under the provision of the Library and Technology Act as administered by the Missouri State Library, a division of the Office of the Secretary of State.
PC Medical Center will hold a Zoom pain relief learning meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Do you have knee, hip or back pain? You will learn more about the medical center's pain relif with integrated approach. Please call (573) 335-9188 to register.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday in the Harrison Room at Southeast Hospital. There's no vacation from maintaining critical blood supplies during the summer months. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org/appt.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation department will hold adult beach bash at Cape Splash from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday and July 23. It is for people 18 years old and older. There will bemusic, free food samplings (while supplies last), games and more. Pre-purchase wristbands at the Arena or Osage Centre to beat the line. No alcohol allowed in aquatic facilities.
Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold virtual class in Kumihimo from 11 to 11:30 a.m. June 26.
Learn the Japanese art of Kumihimo, a traditional art form of making braids and cords on either a portable handheld loom or disc, or a marudai or a takadai. Kumihimo literally means "gathered threads." Register to reserve a kit with everything you need, then tune in via Facebook Live to braid along with Cristy Crites. Learn the technique, then use it to make bracelets, anklets, lanyards, and other accessories.
For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/kumihimo or call (573) 334-5279.
The Southeastd Missouri Writers' Guild will hold its monthly meeting from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 26 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.
Ken Raney, who has been an artist and illustrator for more than 40 years, will be presenting on how to independently publish your book. For more information on Raney check out kenraney.com.
Any adult or high-school student interested in writing/publishing is welcome.
Lefty's Place in Kelso, Missouri, will hold a poker run to benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital on Saturday, June 26. Registration starts at 10:30 a.m. at Lefty's Place. The ride will leave at noon and return back for the best poker hand at 5:30 p.m. the ride will go from Left's Place, Schindler's Tavern, Hiney Hut, Boar's Nest and back to Lefty's Place. Food will be provided by Lefty's Place after the ride. Live music about 7:30 p.m. and a 50/50 drawing will be held at 9 p.m. The Scott City Knights of Columbus hall has given permission for trailer and truck parking in its back park lot. For more information, visit Lefty's Place Facebook page, stop by and ask one of the bartenders or contact Sarah at (573) 318-6168.
Messy Science: Wizards' Brew will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 26 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.
You know that wizards can make magic, but retired science teacher Becky Hicks will show you how to make a bubbling brew with science, not magic. Messy science means hands-on science fun. Don't believe us? Find out for yourself! Register to reserve a kit online and a list of materials to gather from home, then join us via Facebook Live.
Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold Collaborative storytelling: Dungeons Dragons and beyond from 2 to 3 p.m. June 26.
The tabletop role-playing game Dungeons & Dragons is enjoying the spotlight in pop culture. Learn the basics of this popular game, and find out about the other tabletop role-playing games out there. Register using a valid email address to receive the link you'll need to join our virtual event.
Register at capelibrary.org/event/collaborative-storytelling.
For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/collaborative-storytelling or call (573) 334-5279.
