FYI 6-19-22

Intentions will play at Apple Creek Winery in Friedheim from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on June 18 and Libby Buchheit will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on June 19.
The Scott City Knights of Columbus will hold the third-Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 19 at the KC Hall. The menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, hash browns, biscuits and gravy and home-made sausage. Sausage is also available by the pound during breakfast hours. To order sausage, call Gary at (573) 576-6451.
Fort D Historic Site will celebrate the emancipation of African-American slaves, some of whom served within the earthen walls of the fort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19. The stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors.
The Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable will meet at 2 pm. on June 19 at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. The guest speaker will be Kent Zickfield who will talk about the development of small arms during the Civil War.
Treat dad to an afternoon at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri, listening to Alec Umfleet from 2:30 to 7 p.m. on June 19.
Learn all about berries, which are abundant during the summer months. A powerhouse of nutrients, these little gems can give you big benefits. Laura Vollink, HealthPoint Nutritional Services coordinator, will lead this cooking class and she will incorporate berries into healthy dishes. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
The American Red Cross will hold blood drives from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Southeast Hospital. Every two seconds, someone needs a blood transfusion. You can do your part. It will be held in the Harrison Room. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org/appt.
The Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. This will be the first in-person meeting in more than two years. There will be an overview of the group, discussion of upcoming events, share calls to action and time to socialize. RSVP to act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/45480/signup/. Please do not attend the event unless you are fully vaccinated against COVID or have had a negative COVId test within 48 hours of the event. Masks are required to be worn.
Every Person Impacts Community will hold a day in the park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Arena Park, shelter 1. There will be free food, fun and activities.
There will be a free peripheral artery disease screening from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Southeast Primary Care in Perryville, Missouri. PAD is the narrowing or blockage of the vessels that carry blood from the heart to the legs. It is primarily caused by the buildup of fatty plaque in the arteries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 6.5 million people 40 years old or older in the United States has PAD. To register for the screening, call (800) 800-5123 or visit SEhealth.org/events.
Cape Splash will hold adult beach bash from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Cape Splash will be open to anyone 18 years old and older. There will be free food samplings (while supplies last), games and more. You can pre-purchase wristband at the Arena Building or Osage Centre. In case of inclement weather, call the rainout line at (573) 975-1024.
Zero Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Psi Eta Zeta Chapter will have its third leaders lead brunch at 11:30 a.m. on June 25 at the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau. Awards will be presented to community leaders that exemplifies the sorority's principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood. The 2022 recipients are for scholarship, Lynn Chambers; service, Lorya Know; sisterhood, Shelia Branch and finer womanhood, Rose Green. For tickets, email zphib1920pez@gmail.com or find the sorority on Facebook.
A trivia night and silent auction to benefit the Dominic Hopper Memorial Scholarship fund will be held at 6 p.m. June 25 at St. Joseph School gym in Scott City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia will begin at 7 p.m. Snacks, water and tea provided. Feel free to bring your own drinks/snacks. Call to reserve a table: Chris at (573) 979-1996 or Sara (573) 450-0906.
