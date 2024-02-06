FYI 6-19-22

Apple Creek Winery entertainment lineup

Intentions will play at Apple Creek Winery in Friedheim from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on June 18 and Libby Buchheit will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on June 19.

Breakfast to be held

The Scott City Knights of Columbus will hold the third-Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 19 at the KC Hall. The menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, hash browns, biscuits and gravy and home-made sausage. Sausage is also available by the pound during breakfast hours. To order sausage, call Gary at (573) 576-6451.

Juneteenth to be celebrated at Fort D

Fort D Historic Site will celebrate the emancipation of African-American slaves, some of whom served within the earthen walls of the fort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19. The stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors.

Civil War Roundtable to meet

The Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable will meet at 2 pm. on June 19 at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. The guest speaker will be Kent Zickfield who will talk about the development of small arms during the Civil War.

Umfleet will perform

Treat dad to an afternoon at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri, listening to Alec Umfleet from 2:30 to 7 p.m. on June 19.

Riverside Regional Library events

Mac's Mission Turtle Education Program will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Jackson branch; 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Perryville, Missouri, branch; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the altenburg, Missouri branch; 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Benton, Missouri, branch; 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Oran, Missouri, branch; and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Scott City branch. Turtles may be slow but they're interesting and a vital part of the ecostystem. Learning about turtles in this program with Mac's Mission and Mrs. Desert.

An in-person book club will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jackson branch. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Della Owens, will be discussed. To check out a copy of the book, stop by the Jackson branch or contact Eunice at eschlichting@rrlmo.org.

Story time and activity will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Oran, Missouri, branch; 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Jackson branch; and from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. Join Mrs. Desert for story time including a reading of "I Love You Baby Shark" by John John Bajet with audience participation and a STEAM activity.

Tie dye T-shirt craft will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on June 25 at the Scott City branch. Bring your own t-shirt.

For more information on these events, go to riversideregionallibrary.org.

Vacation Bible Schools planned

Cape Bible Chapel will hold vacation Bible school from 8:45 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday. The theme is Monumental celebrating God's greatness. There will be skits, games, crafts and songs to help reinforce Bible points in a fun and memorable way. VBS is open to children who will be entering first through sixth grades in the fall of 2022. Registration is requested b June 17. Online registration at capebiblechapel.org/events .

Bethany Bible Baptist Church will hold vacation Bible school 6 to 8:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The theme is treasured discovering you're priceless to God and is open to children 3years old through completion of fifth grade. Register at bethanybc.net or at the door.

Healthy cooking class planned

Learn all about berries, which are abundant during the summer months. A powerhouse of nutrients, these little gems can give you big benefits. Laura Vollink, HealthPoint Nutritional Services coordinator, will lead this cooking class and she will incorporate berries into healthy dishes. To register, call (573) 986-4440.