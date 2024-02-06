All sections
June 18, 2022

FYI 6-19-22

Apple Creek Winery entertainment lineup

Intentions will play at Apple Creek Winery in Friedheim from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on June 18 and Libby Buchheit will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. on June 19.

Breakfast to be held

The Scott City Knights of Columbus will hold the third-Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. June 19 at the KC Hall. The menu includes scrambled eggs, pancakes, hash browns, biscuits and gravy and home-made sausage. Sausage is also available by the pound during breakfast hours. To order sausage, call Gary at (573) 576-6451.

Juneteenth to be celebrated at Fort D

Fort D Historic Site will celebrate the emancipation of African-American slaves, some of whom served within the earthen walls of the fort from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 19. The stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors.

Civil War Roundtable to meet

The Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable will meet at 2 pm. on June 19 at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. The guest speaker will be Kent Zickfield who will talk about the development of small arms during the Civil War.

Umfleet will perform

Treat dad to an afternoon at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri, listening to Alec Umfleet from 2:30 to 7 p.m. on June 19.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Mac's Mission Turtle Education Program will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Jackson branch; 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Perryville, Missouri, branch; 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. at the altenburg, Missouri branch; 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Benton, Missouri, branch; 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the Oran, Missouri, branch; and 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Scott City branch. Turtles may be slow but they're interesting and a vital part of the ecostystem. Learning about turtles in this program with Mac's Mission and Mrs. Desert.
  • An in-person book club will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jackson branch. "Where the Crawdads Sing" by Della Owens, will be discussed. To check out a copy of the book, stop by the Jackson branch or contact Eunice at eschlichting@rrlmo.org.
  • Story time and activity will be held from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Oran, Missouri, branch; 9 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Jackson branch; and from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday at the Perryville, Missouri, branch. Join Mrs. Desert for story time including a reading of "I Love You Baby Shark" by John John Bajet with audience participation and a STEAM activity.
  • Tie dye T-shirt craft will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on June 25 at the Scott City branch. Bring your own t-shirt.

For more information on these events, go to riversideregionallibrary.org.

Vacation Bible Schools planned

  • Cape Bible Chapel will hold vacation Bible school from 8:45 to 11:45 a.m. Monday through Friday. The theme is Monumental celebrating God's greatness. There will be skits, games, crafts and songs to help reinforce Bible points in a fun and memorable way. VBS is open to children who will be entering first through sixth grades in the fall of 2022. Registration is requested b June 17. Online registration at capebiblechapel.org/events.
  • Bethany Bible Baptist Church will hold vacation Bible school 6 to 8:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The theme is treasured discovering you're priceless to God and is open to children 3years old through completion of fifth grade. Register at bethanybc.net or at the door.

Healthy cooking class planned

Learn all about berries, which are abundant during the summer months. A powerhouse of nutrients, these little gems can give you big benefits. Laura Vollink, HealthPoint Nutritional Services coordinator, will lead this cooking class and she will incorporate berries into healthy dishes. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Blood drives to be held

The American Red Cross will hold blood drives from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Southeast Hospital. Every two seconds, someone needs a blood transfusion. You can do your part. It will be held in the Harrison Room. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org/appt.

Moms demand action will hold meeting

The Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America will hold a meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. This will be the first in-person meeting in more than two years. There will be an overview of the group, discussion of upcoming events, share calls to action and time to socialize. RSVP to act.everytown.org/event/moms-demand-action-event/45480/signup/. Please do not attend the event unless you are fully vaccinated against COVID or have had a negative COVId test within 48 hours of the event. Masks are required to be worn.

A Day in the park planned

Every Person Impacts Community will hold a day in the park from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Arena Park, shelter 1. There will be free food, fun and activities.

Free screening to be held

There will be a free peripheral artery disease screening from 1 to 4 p.m. Friday at Southeast Primary Care in Perryville, Missouri. PAD is the narrowing or blockage of the vessels that carry blood from the heart to the legs. It is primarily caused by the buildup of fatty plaque in the arteries. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 6.5 million people 40 years old or older in the United States has PAD. To register for the screening, call (800) 800-5123 or visit SEhealth.org/events.

Adult beach bash planned

Cape Splash will hold adult beach bash from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Cape Splash will be open to anyone 18 years old and older. There will be free food samplings (while supplies last), games and more. You can pre-purchase wristband at the Arena Building or Osage Centre. In case of inclement weather, call the rainout line at (573) 975-1024.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Babes in the Woods: T is for Turtle will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. June 25. Shelled, clawed and scaled turtles are amazing reptiles that are fun to watch. You will learn all about what makes turtles special and get a chance to meet some live turtles.
  • Dyeing for color: Mushrooms will be held from noon to 3 p.m. on June 25. Each month, a new plant (or mushroom) will be explored and learn how and when it can be harvested and how it can be used to create a natural palette. For June, the feature "plant" isn't a plant, it's a fungus ... or three, lobster, turkey tail and reishi. All materials will be supplied including fiber. If you prefer to bring your own fiber, you can dye up to 100 grams of additional animal-based fiber.

For more information on these events, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218.

Leaders lead brunch to be held

Zero Phi Beta Sorority, Inc., Psi Eta Zeta Chapter will have its third leaders lead brunch at 11:30 a.m. on June 25 at the VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau. Awards will be presented to community leaders that exemplifies the sorority's principles of scholarship, service, sisterhood and finer womanhood. The 2022 recipients are for scholarship, Lynn Chambers; service, Lorya Know; sisterhood, Shelia Branch and finer womanhood, Rose Green. For tickets, email zphib1920pez@gmail.com or find the sorority on Facebook.

Trivia night is planned

A trivia night and silent auction to benefit the Dominic Hopper Memorial Scholarship fund will be held at 6 p.m. June 25 at St. Joseph School gym in Scott City. Doors open at 6 p.m. and trivia will begin at 7 p.m. Snacks, water and tea provided. Feel free to bring your own drinks/snacks. Call to reserve a table: Chris at (573) 979-1996 or Sara (573) 450-0906.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here.

