FYI 6-17-18

FSA seeking committee nominations

The United States Department of Agriculture's Farm Service Agency, or FSA, is seeking nominations of producers to lead, serve and represent their community on the Scott County committee, according to a recent news release.

Producers may nominate themselves or others. Organizations, including those representing beginning, women and minority producers, may also nominate candidates to better serve their communities.

To be eligible, producers must participate or cooperate in an FSA program and reside in the area where the election is being held.

This year, nominations and elections for Scott County will be held in local administrative area 1, which includes Kelso and Commerce Townships.

More information is available at the Scott County FSA office or online at fsa.usda.gov/elections.

Absentee voting to begin for primary

Absentee voting for the Aug. 7 Primary Election will begin on June 26, according to a news release from the Cape Girardeau County Clerk's Office. Absentee ballots may be cast in person at the County Clerk's office at 1 Barton Square in Jackson or at its satellite office at 44 N. Lorimier in Cape Girardeau. They may also be cast by mail. To learn more about the absentee voting process, visit capecountyelections.com, or call the County Clerk's Office at 243-3547, or email amseabaugh@capecounty.us.

Southeast professor lecturing in Japan

Christopher Rieger, director of the Center for Faulkner Studies at Southeast Missouri State University, is delivering a series of lectures on William Faulkner at six universities across Japan this summer, according to a university news release.