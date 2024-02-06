FYI 6-13-21

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will hold an adoption awareness event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.
Learn about dog and cat care and the work of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri from Cindy Lange, Community Outreach and Development Coordinator. Attendees will make cat toys and treat bags for the pets at the shelter. A furry friend or two will be on hand to meet you.
Masks are recommended.
Fore more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/adoption-awareness or call (573) 335-5279
Riverside Regional Library in Scott City will host an outdoor story time and take-n-make craft from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday.
Join Mrs. A for story time and pick up a take-n-make craft kit. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Follow Riverside Regional Library on Facebook or go to riversideregionallibrary.org to see if a program is cancelled because of the weather.
The next Senior Lunch and Learn will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City.
There will be a free lunch for seniors, a short program from Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel and bingo.
Event is sponsored by SCIPP (Scott City Interactive Parks Program, Eisleben Lutheran Church and Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel)
For more information, call (573) 264-2762 or email eislebenlutheranchurch@gmail.com.
Safe Harbor Pet Sanctuary along with Riverside Regional Library will hold an educational children's program on pet adoption and caring for your pets. It will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson Civic Center. Show your support for this great organization by bringing a donation of a bag of cat/dog food, litter, toys, paper towels, etc.
Follow Riverside Regional Library on Facebook or go to riversideregionallibrary.org to see if a program is cancelled because of the weather.
Join the Perry County Veterinary Hospital from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Perry Park Center. Riverside Regional Library in Perryville, Missouri, is sponsoring the event. Explore how veterinarians care for our four-legged companions. Learn tips and guidance for your pet's health care.
Follow the library on Facebook or go to riversideregionallibrary.org to see if a program is cancelled because of the weather.
Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold a watercolor painting event from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Register to reserve a kit with everything you need to paint a watercolor rainbow elephant, then join the library via Facebook Live to review the color wheel and to practice mixing colors to create a rainbow. Ms. Sharon will talk you through each step of the way.
This is a virtual event. Please join us at facebook.com/capelibrary/live for the fun!
Riverside Regional Library in Oran, Missouri, will hold a seminar, What is a horse? from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at Oran City Park. Learn about horses with Mrs. Tiffany during this equine program for children. Live horses will be on site. Follow Riverside Regional Library on Facebook or goto riversideregionallibrary.org to see if a program is cancelled because of the weather.
A Heart Saver CPR certification class will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students' learning skills.
The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for health care providers seeking a BLS class. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk of HealthPoint Cape Girardeau or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.
Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold Help More, Feed More Volunteer Days from 1 to 4 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month through December. Tasks may include sorting donated food, labeling cans, packing boxes, clerical work or cleaning. This new volunteer opportunity is for individuals who are not already part of an organized group. Register by calling Mary at (573) 471-1818 or emailing mthatch@semofoodbank.org.
Tunes at Twilight will feature the Ivas John Band at 7 p.m. on Friday on the River Campus grounds. There will be food trucks. In case of inclement weather, Tunes will be held at Life Church. Go to Old Town Cape's Facebook page or downtowncapegirardeau.com on the day of the event for any weather-related changes.
The Disabled American Veterans Bent Creek Golf Tournament will be held Saturday, June 19 at Bent Creek Golf Course. This is a two-man scramble. Registration is at 7 a.m. with shotgun start at 8 a.m.
For more information, call Pat Aldredge, Disabled American Veterans commander at (573) 513-2175.
All proceeds will help local Disable American Veterans.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a youth catch and release day from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at Capaha Park. Bring your own poles and bait and the Cape Jaycees will provide lunch. The first 50 participating children will receive an event t-shirt. Registration will begin at 8 a.m. and fishing will begin at 8:30 a.m. No advanced registration is necessary. Come ready for a fun morning of fishing. Sponsored by Academy Sports + Outdoors, Cape Jaycees and Southern Convenience Stores.
For more information, go to cityofcape.org/youthfishing or call (573) 339-6340.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a luau party from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 19 at Cape Splash. Wear your grass skirts and Parks and Rec will provide the lei. Come ready to limbo and hula hoop in your island wear. The splash pad, zero depth entry pool, play structure, pirate ship and small slides will be open for play. For boys and girls 10 years older and younger. Pre-register online at cityofcape.org/aquaticevents.
Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a free community meal from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, June 19. Bring your family and come out for a hot meal and good Christian fellowship.
