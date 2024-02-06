FYI 6-13-21

Society to hold adoption awareness event

The Humane Society of Southeast Missouri will hold an adoption awareness event from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

Learn about dog and cat care and the work of the Humane Society of Southeast Missouri from Cindy Lange, Community Outreach and Development Coordinator. Attendees will make cat toys and treat bags for the pets at the shelter. A furry friend or two will be on hand to meet you.

Masks are recommended.

Fore more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/adoption-awareness or call (573) 335-5279

Outdoor story time to be held

Riverside Regional Library in Scott City will host an outdoor story time and take-n-make craft from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Monday.

Join Mrs. A for story time and pick up a take-n-make craft kit. Bring your own chairs and blankets. Follow Riverside Regional Library on Facebook or go to riversideregionallibrary.org to see if a program is cancelled because of the weather.

Senior lunch and learn planned

The next Senior Lunch and Learn will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City.

There will be a free lunch for seniors, a short program from Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel and bingo.

Event is sponsored by SCIPP (Scott City Interactive Parks Program, Eisleben Lutheran Church and Amick-Burnett Funeral Chapel)

For more information, call (573) 264-2762 or email eislebenlutheranchurch@gmail.com.

Pet adoption program to be held

Safe Harbor Pet Sanctuary along with Riverside Regional Library will hold an educational children's program on pet adoption and caring for your pets. It will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday at Jackson Civic Center. Show your support for this great organization by bringing a donation of a bag of cat/dog food, litter, toys, paper towels, etc.

Follow Riverside Regional Library on Facebook or go to riversideregionallibrary.org to see if a program is cancelled because of the weather.

Veterinary hospital to hold program

Join the Perry County Veterinary Hospital from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at Perry Park Center. Riverside Regional Library in Perryville, Missouri, is sponsoring the event. Explore how veterinarians care for our four-legged companions. Learn tips and guidance for your pet's health care.

Follow the library on Facebook or go to riversideregionallibrary.org to see if a program is cancelled because of the weather.

Paint a watercolor rainbow elephant

Cape Girardeau Public Library will hold a watercolor painting event from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Register to reserve a kit with everything you need to paint a watercolor rainbow elephant, then join the library via Facebook Live to review the color wheel and to practice mixing colors to create a rainbow. Ms. Sharon will talk you through each step of the way.