All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresJune 9, 2018
FYI 6-10-18
The Masonic Temple Association will host an "All You Can Eat" breakfast on June 23 at the Masonic Temple, 2703 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release, a breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy, coffee, milk and orange juice will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. Cost will be $6 for adults, while children aged 5 years and younger will eat free. Tickets may be purchased at the door...

Masons to serve breakfast

The Masonic Temple Association will host an "All You Can Eat" breakfast on June 23 at the Masonic Temple, 2703 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release, a breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy, coffee, milk and orange juice will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. Cost will be $6 for adults, while children aged 5 years and younger will eat free. Tickets may be purchased at the door.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Writers' Guild to meet

The Southeast Missouri Writers' Guild monthly meeting will be at 10 a.m. June 16 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

The SEMO Writers' Guild is implementing their Youth Writers Program, and young writers are welcome and encouraged to come and read a sample of their work.

Parsons to perform at Marble Hill worship center

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Squire Parsons, an award-winning singer and songwriter, will appear at Grace Fellowship Worship Center in Marble Hill on June 16. A news release says the event will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Grace Fellowship is a non-denominational family church located four miles east of Marble Hill on Highway 34.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresOct. 7
Rev. Linda Gastreich reflects on presidential invitation, le...
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy