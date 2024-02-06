FYI 6-10-18

The Masonic Temple Association will host an "All You Can Eat" breakfast on June 23 at the Masonic Temple, 2703 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. According to a news release, a breakfast of scrambled eggs, sausage, biscuits, gravy, coffee, milk and orange juice will be served from 7 to 10 a.m. Cost will be $6 for adults, while children aged 5 years and younger will eat free. Tickets may be purchased at the door.
The Southeast Missouri Writers' Guild monthly meeting will be at 10 a.m. June 16 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.
The SEMO Writers' Guild is implementing their Youth Writers Program, and young writers are welcome and encouraged to come and read a sample of their work.
MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Squire Parsons, an award-winning singer and songwriter, will appear at Grace Fellowship Worship Center in Marble Hill on June 16. A news release says the event will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Grace Fellowship is a non-denominational family church located four miles east of Marble Hill on Highway 34.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.