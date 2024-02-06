FYI 6-10-18

Writers' Guild to meet

The Southeast Missouri Writers' Guild monthly meeting will be at 10 a.m. June 16 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library.

The SEMO Writers' Guild is implementing their Youth Writers Program, and young writers are welcome and encouraged to come and read a sample of their work.

Parsons to perform at Marble Hill worship center

MARBLE HILL, Mo. -- Squire Parsons, an award-winning singer and songwriter, will appear at Grace Fellowship Worship Center in Marble Hill on June 16. A news release says the event will begin at 7 p.m. and is open to the public. Grace Fellowship is a non-denominational family church located four miles east of Marble Hill on Highway 34.