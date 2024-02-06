FYI 5-9-21

Heart-saver class to be held

A heart-saver CPR certification class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class. Cost of the class is $50 and includes a booklet. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk of HealthPoint Cape or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.

Weight management seminar planned

Join SoutheastHEALTH for this free, informative weight-management seminar at 6 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. May 27 at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management will be discussed Are you just beginning your fitness journey? Or perhaps picking back up where you left off? Learn how nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification can help you get going in the right direction. Class size is limited. Register online at SEhealth.org/Events or by calling (573) 986-4440.

Diabetes support group to be held

Southeast Diabetes Center hosts diabetes self-management support group from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. This free support group facilitated by Southeast's diabetes educators. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's topic is "Starting an Herb Garden." Participants will learn about different herbs and how to incorporate them into daily cooking. Everyone will have the opportunity to plant an herb to take home and enjoy. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121 to take advantage of this program.

Pain seminar/luncheon planned

PC Wellness Center will hold a seminar to learn alternatives to surgery and steroid shots for pain from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Don Carlos in Jackson. See how PC Wellness Center is helping patients every day to get rid of knee, back, hip and joint pain, and so much more. Limited spots are available, call to register, (573) 335-9188.

Not only are they celebrating spring ,but the luncheon is during Armed Forces Week. If you are present, past or even have a family member in the military, join them at Don Carlos.