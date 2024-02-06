FYI 5-9-21

A heart-saver CPR certification class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback, and guide the students' learning skills. The course is for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. This class is not for healthcare providers seeking a BLS class. Cost of the class is $50 and includes a booklet. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk of HealthPoint Cape or HealthPoint Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.
Join SoutheastHEALTH for this free, informative weight-management seminar at 6 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. May 27 at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. strategies for beginning the process of health improvement and weight management will be discussed Are you just beginning your fitness journey? Or perhaps picking back up where you left off? Learn how nutrition, physical activity and behavior modification can help you get going in the right direction. Class size is limited. Register online at SEhealth.org/Events or by calling (573) 986-4440.
Southeast Diabetes Center hosts diabetes self-management support group from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. This free support group facilitated by Southeast's diabetes educators. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's topic is "Starting an Herb Garden." Participants will learn about different herbs and how to incorporate them into daily cooking. Everyone will have the opportunity to plant an herb to take home and enjoy. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121 to take advantage of this program.
PC Wellness Center will hold a seminar to learn alternatives to surgery and steroid shots for pain from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Don Carlos in Jackson. See how PC Wellness Center is helping patients every day to get rid of knee, back, hip and joint pain, and so much more. Limited spots are available, call to register, (573) 335-9188.
Not only are they celebrating spring ,but the luncheon is during Armed Forces Week. If you are present, past or even have a family member in the military, join them at Don Carlos.
The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation will host a garden workshop series: The art of landscaping with native plants from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shawnee Park Center. Ever wonder how you can have a beautiful landscape that gives back to the environment? Using Missouri native plants provides beauty to your yard, great habitat for pollinators and is low maintenance. Learn design methods and how to choose the right plants for your space from Karel Edgar, owner of Ready to Grow Landscaping, which specializes in native plants and eco-friendly practices. The garden workshop series is a free program. These classes can have a maximum of 15 participants per class. Register online at cityofcape.org/adultclasses. Call (573) 339-6340 for more information.
The Cape Girardeau Parks Spring Garage Sale will be held from 7 to 11 a.m. on May 15 at the Osage Centre.
Call the Osage Centre for more information at (573) 339-6342. For future garage sale dates, visit cityofcape.org/garagesales.
The Southeast Missouri Writers' Guild will meet from 10 to 11:30 a.m. May 15 at First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau.
Guest speaker Regina Riney-Williams from Mockingbird Lane Press in Arkansas will be presenting on "How To Get Your Manuscript Published/What Publishers Are Looking For." She has been in the publishing business for more that 20 years and has done both editing and publishing. There is no cost for the event. Any adult or high school student interested in writing/publishing is welcome.
Please bring all your publishing questions. Also, the Heartland Writers Guild will be joining the group at this meeting. If you'd like more information on Regina Riney-Williams, check out the Mockingbird Lane Press website: mockingbirdlanepress.com/about-us, Use the parking lot across the street from the church or park along the street if there is room. Use the side door and go down the steps to find us.
For more information, go to southeastmowriters.wixsite.com/website/event-info/may-2021-smwg-meeting or call (573) 576-4312.
