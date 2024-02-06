FYI 5-8-22

Jurassic Quest will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 7 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 8 at the Show Me Center. It is North America's largest and most realistic dinosaur event. Guests walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassi and Triassic Periods and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds. It is the only interactive dinosaur event that has more true-to-life size dinosaurs than any other touring dinosaur event in each of its indoor touring locations from the very samll to the gigantic. In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail. For more information, go to showmecenter.biz.
The SEMO Iris Society will hold a flower show from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 7 and noon to 5 p.m. on May 8 at West Park Mall. Horticulture exhibits of many varieties of iris will be on display as well as floral arrangements using iris to depict the show them "Birds in Flight." The show will be held in the JC Penney court.
Get help with your technology from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at Riverside Regional Library in Oran, Missouri.
A heart saver CPR certification class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint fitness in Cape Girardeau. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning skills. The course if for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau or Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.
For more information on nature center events, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218
Southeast Diabetes Center will hold a diabetes self-management support group from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. The topic will be "how to tame your salt habit." Find out how much sodium to really need, what high sodium foods to avoid and ways to prepare and serve foods without adding sodium. To register, call (573) 339-0121.
Healthy Food on a Budget will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Regional Library in Scott City. With the rising cost of food, are you trying to figure out how to make your budget work? University of Missouri Extension staff will present ideas and tips for stretching your food budget.
Jackson Healing Arts will offer a free health seminar from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Hear the latest on non-surgical joint pain treatment, increasing energy naturally, modern acupuncture and Chinese medicine and more. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, go to facebook.com/events/5612334135447692/ or call (573) 243-0595.
The Cape Girardeau County Democratic Women will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Cindy Jenks, immediate past president of the National Federation of Democratic Women and immediate past president of Missouri Federation of Women's Democratic Clubs, will be the guest speaker. For more information, call (573) 794-2259.
Old Town Cape will hold Tunes at Twilight from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square Gazebo. The Donna Herulo Trio will be featured. There will be food vendors for patrons to enjoy each week. The rain-out location is Gospel Live Church located at 817 Broadway.
The Fruitland poultry/small animal swap meet will be held from sunrise, about 5:30 to 10 a.m. on May 14 at SEMO Livestock Sales in Fruitland. There will be about 30 vendors with a good selection of animals to buy from local farmers. For more information, call (573) 768-0570.
The youth at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson will host a Funds2Orgs shoe drive from 8 a.m. to noon on May 14 and 15 at St. Paul Lutheran School. They are collecting gently-worn new and used shoes -- any size, any style. The shoes are used to set up micro-businesses in developing countries and will also support the young people of the church who will attend the LCMS National Gathering this summer. Drop off at the loading dock behind the school on West Jefferson Street between 8 a.m. to noon on May 14 and 15.
Members of Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel in Cape Girardeau will hold a food bank giveaway at 9 a.m. on May 14.
Cape Fly Hi, sponsored by the Southeast Missouri Modelers Association, will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Galaxy Park. Weather permitting, the public is invited to fly a radio controlled aircraft. Free hot dogs will be served at 11:30 a.m. For more information and RSVP, call John Coffman at (573) 271-0643 or Arnold Simmons at (573) 225-1179. RSVP is requested but not necessary.
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau will hold a gospel singing at 6 p.m. on May 14. The concert will feature Spencer Taylor Jr. and the Highway QC's.
Join Brian Dalton, Eric Callahan and Andy Cutrell at the Chasing the Sun -- Brian Dalton Send-Off Concert from 7 to 8 p.m. on May 14 at Jackson City Park Bandshell. Dalton will be heading for Greece.
Kickin' Kountry with Steve Bishop will plat from 7 to 10 p.m. on May 14 at the American Legion Post 158 in Jackson.
Lutheran Family and Children's Services in Cape Girardeau will hold a raffle as a fund raiser with the proceeds going to support the various programs it offers that help the children and families it serves. Gran prize is a 2022 Can-Am Defender Max Side x Side/UTV. Second prize is a 55 inch TV and third prize is a Blackstone Griddle. The winning tickets will be drawn at 12;30 p.m. on June 17 at Ochs Powersports in Cape Girardeau. Join LFCS for food and fun from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. that day for food and fun. You can purchase your $100 raffle ticket in person at Ochs Powersports in Cape Girardeau or Perryville, Missouri; in person at LFCS office in Cape Girardeau; in person at Ultimate Flooring in Cape Girardeau; in person at IKE Enterprise at the old federal courthouse in Cape Girardeau; online at lfcsmo.org/raffle; or text UTV to 50155. For more information, contact Christy O'Neal at christy.oneal@lfcs.org or call (573) 380-5277. Some of the services LFCS offers is crisis pregnancy services that counsel life choices and provide support throughout pregnancy and beyond; adoption services which support adoptive parents, birth parents the child; parenting education, which provides parents with skills to create and maintain safe and stable homes for their children, thereby reducing instances of child abuse and neglect; and counseling to provide clients with the skills and resources needed to manage the challenges they face.