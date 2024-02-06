FYI 5-8-22

Dinosaur event planned

Jurassic Quest will be held from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 7 and from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 8 at the Show Me Center. It is North America's largest and most realistic dinosaur event. Guests walk through the Cretaceous, Jurassi and Triassic Periods and experience for themselves what it was like to be among dinosaurs of all kinds. It is the only interactive dinosaur event that has more true-to-life size dinosaurs than any other touring dinosaur event in each of its indoor touring locations from the very samll to the gigantic. In collaboration with leading paleontologists, each dinosaur has been painstakingly replicated in every detail. For more information, go to showmecenter.biz.

Flower show to be held

The SEMO Iris Society will hold a flower show from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. May 7 and noon to 5 p.m. on May 8 at West Park Mall. Horticulture exhibits of many varieties of iris will be on display as well as floral arrangements using iris to depict the show them "Birds in Flight." The show will be held in the JC Penney court.

Tech talk will be held

Get help with your technology from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday at Riverside Regional Library in Oran, Missouri.

Heart Saver CPR certification class planned

A heart saver CPR certification class will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint fitness in Cape Girardeau. This is an instructor-led course that teaches adult and child CPR and AED use, infant CPR and how to relieve choking in adults, children and infants. This course teaches skills with the American Heart Association's research-proven practice-while-watching technique, which allows instructors to observe the students, provide feedback and guide the students' learning skills. The course if for anyone with limited or no medical training who needs a course completion card for CPR and AED use to meet job, regulatory or other requirements. Participants can reserve a spot by calling or stopping by the front desk at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau or Jackson. For more information, call (573) 755-2301 or (573) 986-4400.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center events

Diggin' Deep: Color chameleons will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Plants color for a variety of reasons. You will explore some of these reasons and some of the plants that have this amazing skill.

Foraging for chinterelle mushrooms will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. One of the tastiest mushrooms around starts growing in early summer. Take this opportunity to learn the basics of chanterella hunting so that you can be ready when this beautiful orange mushroom fills the forest.

Blue Spring Ranch hike with us will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. May 14 at Blue Spring Branch Conservation Area near Perryville, Missouri. This area is home to a large variety of plants including beautiful spring ephermerals. You will learn some tips and tricks on how to identify these pretty wildflowers along the way. The trail is very steep and difficult in some areas and is slick in recent rains. Please wear study hiking shoes with a good tread. If you want to tide with nature center personnel, meet at the nature center at 1 p.m. and return at 5 p.m.

For more information on nature center events, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218

Diabetes support group to meet

Southeast Diabetes Center will hold a diabetes self-management support group from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. The topic will be "how to tame your salt habit." Find out how much sodium to really need, what high sodium foods to avoid and ways to prepare and serve foods without adding sodium. To register, call (573) 339-0121.

Learn how to stretch your food budget

Healthy Food on a Budget will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Regional Library in Scott City. With the rising cost of food, are you trying to figure out how to make your budget work? University of Missouri Extension staff will present ideas and tips for stretching your food budget.

Free health seminar to be held

Jackson Healing Arts will offer a free health seminar from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau. Hear the latest on non-surgical joint pain treatment, increasing energy naturally, modern acupuncture and Chinese medicine and more. Refreshments will be provided. For more information, go to facebook.com/events/5612334135447692/ or call (573) 243-0595.