FYI 5-7-23

Breakfast buffet planned

St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri, will hold a breakfast buffet from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 7. The menu includes pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake.

First responders appreciation day to be held

Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau will hold Red, White & Blue Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 7. Local fire, law enforcement and EMS personnel are invited to a special day of recognition for their important role in serving our community. There will be coffee and doughnuts served at 10 a.m. and the 10:30 a.m. worship service will incorporate prayer and gifts for Cape Girardeau and Jackson first responders. Everyone in the community is welcome to join in this special appreciation.

Spring dinner planned

St. Anthony's Church in Glennon, Missouri, will hold its annual spring dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7 in the parish hall. Menu includes kettle beef, dumplings, dressing and all the trimmings, dessert and drink.

Local music to be held

Ian Ferguson will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery near Friedheim.

Finley Watkins will have a tribute to the legends concert from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Hemman Winery near Brazeau, Missouri.

Shannon Cox will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Hemman Winery in Brazeau.

Diamond Farm will play at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the American Legion Post 158 in Jackson.

Mobile food pantry to be held

A mobile food pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 8 at Catholic Social Ministries located at 141 S. Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau. Bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. The food pantry is available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Ameren Missouri.