FYI 5-7-23

St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri, will hold a breakfast buffet from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 7. The menu includes pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake.
Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau will hold Red, White & Blue Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 7. Local fire, law enforcement and EMS personnel are invited to a special day of recognition for their important role in serving our community. There will be coffee and doughnuts served at 10 a.m. and the 10:30 a.m. worship service will incorporate prayer and gifts for Cape Girardeau and Jackson first responders. Everyone in the community is welcome to join in this special appreciation.
St. Anthony's Church in Glennon, Missouri, will hold its annual spring dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7 in the parish hall. Menu includes kettle beef, dumplings, dressing and all the trimmings, dessert and drink.
A mobile food pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 8 at Catholic Social Ministries located at 141 S. Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau. Bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. The food pantry is available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Ameren Missouri.
A women's Bible study will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 11 and May 25 and from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 16 at Burfordville Baptist Church. The book of Psalms will be discussed.
Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twillight spring series begins at 7 p.m., Friday, May 12 through Friday, June 16 at Ivers Square. Lineup is John Long on May 12; Mark and Doug Rees on May 19; Emily Wallace on May 26; Wil Maring and Robert Bowlin on June 2; Reckless Saints on June 9 and Rod Picott on June 16. There will be weekly food vendors for patrons to enjoy on site. The community is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway. In the event of inclement weather, yard signs with the church's address will be placed at Ivers Square or you can refer to Old Town Cape's Facebook page.
The National Association of Letter Carriers, in conjunction with the United States Postal Service, will hold "Stamp out hunger" food drive Saturday, May 13. Leave non-perishable food items at your mailbox and the letter carriers will pick up your food as they complete their appointed rounds.
Perryville Mayfest will be held Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13 on the Square in Perryville, Missouri. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Perryville City Park. A plant sale will begin at 1 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday at Faherty House. The food and drink stands and carnival will open at 5 p.m. Well Hungarians will be in concert at 7 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a 5K run/walk that starts at 8 a.m. at Perry Park Center. The craft fair will begin at 9 a.m. on the downtown square with the Hiway Rodders Car Club car/truck show starting at 9 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus parking lot. The antique tractor show will begin at 9 a.m. on St. Joseph Street. A diaper derby and decorating contest will be held at 10 a.m. at the stage. The food and drink stands open at 10:30 a.m. Perryville Dance Company will be on the stage at 11 a.m. and mountain biking and caving will be on Jackson Street at 11 a.m. The carnival will open at 1 p.m. Umbra will provide live music at 2 p.m. A washer tournament will be held at 5 p.m. and Crossroads will play at 7 p.m.
