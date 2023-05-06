All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMay 6, 2023

FYI 5-7-23

St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri, will hold a breakfast buffet from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 7. The menu includes pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake. Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau will hold Red, White & Blue Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. ...

Breakfast buffet planned

St. Maurus Catholic Church in Biehle, Missouri, will hold a breakfast buffet from 7:30 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 7. The menu includes pancakes, ham, sausage, scrambled eggs, German fried potatoes, milk gravy, biscuits and homemade coffee cake.

First responders appreciation day to be held

Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau will hold Red, White & Blue Appreciation Day from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, May 7. Local fire, law enforcement and EMS personnel are invited to a special day of recognition for their important role in serving our community. There will be coffee and doughnuts served at 10 a.m. and the 10:30 a.m. worship service will incorporate prayer and gifts for Cape Girardeau and Jackson first responders. Everyone in the community is welcome to join in this special appreciation.

Spring dinner planned

St. Anthony's Church in Glennon, Missouri, will hold its annual spring dinner from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7 in the parish hall. Menu includes kettle beef, dumplings, dressing and all the trimmings, dessert and drink.

Local music to be held

  • Ian Ferguson will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery near Friedheim.
  • Finley Watkins will have a tribute to the legends concert from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7 at Hemman Winery near Brazeau, Missouri.
  • Shannon Cox will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at Hemman Winery in Brazeau.
  • Diamond Farm will play at 7 p.m. Saturday, May 13 at the American Legion Post 158 in Jackson.

Mobile food pantry to be held

A mobile food pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, May 8 at Catholic Social Ministries located at 141 S. Frederick St. in Cape Girardeau. Bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. The food pantry is available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Ameren Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Homeschool; Wildflower plant presses will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. and from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10. Missouri is home to many beautiful spring flowers but they're only here for a little while. Practice your identification skills while you hike the trail in search of these jewels of the forest floor. You will also make a flower press to take home.
  • Nature Center game night will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, May 11. Come join the board game club for nature lovers. This monthly program will begin with a short program highlighting a different nature-themed board game and how it relates to Missouri's mission to have world class fish, forests and wildlife. There will be games available for all experience levels though on average these games have a higher complexity level than family board game players may be used to. The games are most appropriate those 12 years old and older. You are welcome to bring snacks and non-alcoholic beverages as well as nature-themed board games to share from your collection.
  • Free-form baskets will be held from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Friday, May 12. Learn about the process of stripping hickory for basket weaving, while learning to make your very own wooden-handled free-form basket. With the materials provided you will not only have a unique piece but a practical one. This program is designed for ages 18 years old and older. Advanced weaving skills are a must and participants must have adequate hand strength and dexterity.
  • Wildflower walk at Juden Creek will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 13. Head outside and see what's blooming. In the spring months, our woodlands are carpeted with beautiful spring ephemerals taking advantage of the sunlight reaching the forest floor. You will walk at a leisurely pace in search of wildflowers that bloom near Juden Creek. Meet at the Twin Trees City Park/Juden Creek Conservation Area parking lot at 1 East Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau. This program will take place entirely outdoors so please dress for the weather and wear sturdy shoes.
  • Little Acorns: Busy beavers will be held from 9 to 10 a.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13. Busy beavers build impressive lodges to live in but what else do they do? Come learn how these cool animals use their powerful teeth, flat tail and webbed feet to make their live easier.
  • Conservation families: Spring scavenger hunt will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 13. Celebrate the spring season by heading out on a scavenger hunt. It will be fun for the whole family as you go out in search of signs of spring. There will be an easy, moderate and difficult scavenger hunts available. Just drop by, select the scavenger hunt page of your choice and return completed pages for a small prize.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Adult game day and the art of collage will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 10 at the Scott City branch.
  • Family movie day will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Oran, Missouri, branch.
  • Adult crafting will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13 at the Jackson branch.
  • Mother's Day gift craft will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 13 at the Scott City branch. Come in and make a great gift for mom.

Women's Bible study to be held

A women's Bible study will be held from 6 to 8 p.m., Thursday, May 11 and May 25 and from 10 a.m. to noon Tuesday, May 16 at Burfordville Baptist Church. The book of Psalms will be discussed.

Tunes at Twilight begins season

Old Town Cape's Tunes at Twillight spring series begins at 7 p.m., Friday, May 12 through Friday, June 16 at Ivers Square. Lineup is John Long on May 12; Mark and Doug Rees on May 19; Emily Wallace on May 26; Wil Maring and Robert Bowlin on June 2; Reckless Saints on June 9 and Rod Picott on June 16. There will be weekly food vendors for patrons to enjoy on site. The community is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs. In case of rain, the concert will be moved to Gospel Life Church at 817 Broadway. In the event of inclement weather, yard signs with the church's address will be placed at Ivers Square or you can refer to Old Town Cape's Facebook page.

Food drive is planned

The National Association of Letter Carriers, in conjunction with the United States Postal Service, will hold "Stamp out hunger" food drive Saturday, May 13. Leave non-perishable food items at your mailbox and the letter carriers will pick up your food as they complete their appointed rounds.

Perryville Mayfest to be held

Perryville Mayfest will be held Friday and Saturday, May 12 and 13 on the Square in Perryville, Missouri. The parade will begin at 6 p.m. Friday at Perryville City Park. A plant sale will begin at 1 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Saturday at Faherty House. The food and drink stands and carnival will open at 5 p.m. Well Hungarians will be in concert at 7 p.m. On Saturday, there will be a 5K run/walk that starts at 8 a.m. at Perry Park Center. The craft fair will begin at 9 a.m. on the downtown square with the Hiway Rodders Car Club car/truck show starting at 9 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus parking lot. The antique tractor show will begin at 9 a.m. on St. Joseph Street. A diaper derby and decorating contest will be held at 10 a.m. at the stage. The food and drink stands open at 10:30 a.m. Perryville Dance Company will be on the stage at 11 a.m. and mountain biking and caving will be on Jackson Street at 11 a.m. The carnival will open at 1 p.m. Umbra will provide live music at 2 p.m. A washer tournament will be held at 5 p.m. and Crossroads will play at 7 p.m.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy