FeaturesMay 30, 2020

FYI 5-31-20

Contra dances canceled

All Cape Girardeau contra dances for 2020 have been canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Dances may return after an effective vaccine or therapeutic drugs are widely available.

Global running day planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will participate in the coast-to-coast celebration which is designed fo runners to globally declare their passion for running. Join the Parks and Recreation Foundation from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. June 3 for a run/walk 1-mile and 5K on Cape LaCroix Recreation Trail. There will also be a scavenger hunt for children. Food and drinks will be available.

Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. and the run/walk begins at 6:15 p.m. Meet at the trailhead at the Osage Centre side parking lot.

This is a free event. For more information, visit www.cityofcape.org/globalrunningday or contact Christine at cjaegers@cityofcape.org.

Community
