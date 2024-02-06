All sections
FeaturesMay 28, 2022

FYI 5-29-22

Memorial Day celebrated at Fort D

Memorial Day weekend will be celebrated 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 28 through 30 at Fort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau. First observed after the end of the Civil War, Memorial Day honors the memory of U.S. soldiers who have died in military service. Local re-enactors will honor the memory of veterans past and present. The renovated stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors...

Memorial Day celebrated at Fort D

Memorial Day weekend will be celebrated 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 28 through 30 at Fort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau. First observed after the end of the Civil War, Memorial Day honors the memory of U.S. soldiers who have died in military service. Local re-enactors will honor the memory of veterans past and present. The renovated stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Geocaching 101 will be held from 1 to 2:30 p.m. May 28. Did you know there are treasures hiding all around you? Geocaching is a fun pastime in which you follow GPS coordinates to a specific location or box filled with trinkets. In this program you will discuss types of caches, safety and GPS use. Then you'll hit the trails to find some "treasure."
  • Grand adventure camp: A day on the water will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday at Twywappity Community Lake near Chaffee, Missouri. This camp is part of the nature center's "Grand Adventure" series targeted at children 6 years old to 12 years old and their grandparents. Activities will be a beginner level and all instruction and supplies will be provided. You are welcome to sign up for any number of these half-day adventures. Please make sure to register everyone that will attend.
  • Grand Adventure Camp: Exploring the forest as a naturalist will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Explore the forest at the nature center with the eyes of a naturalist. During this program you'll stop to smell the flowers, explore the microscopic world in the undergrowth and test your senses as you take in the beauty of a Missouri forest. Activities will be a beginner level and all instruction and supplies will be provided. You are welcome to sign up for any number of these half-day adventures. Please make sure to register everyone that will attend.
  • Grand adventure camp: Creek Crawl will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday at Old Plantation Access near Millersville. Missouri's many clear-running streams are nature's water park. These habitats are filled with sun, fun and all sorts of amazing creatures and discoveries to explore. Activities will be at a beginner level and all instruction and supplies will be provided. You are welcome to sign up for any number of these half-day adventures. Participants will meet at the Old Plantation Access Conservation Area west of Millersville.
  • Grand adventure camp: Getting creative will be held from 9 a.m. to noon Friday. This morning of nature crafts and campfire cooking is sure to please. Activities will be at a beginner level and all instruction and supplies will be provided. Participants are asked to dress for the weather and some time on the trails with athletic or hiking shoes and a water bottle. A more detailed itinerary and packing list will be provided before the event.

Band at the American Legion Hall

The Mike Tuschhoff Band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. on May 28 at the American Legion Hall in Jackson. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Kick-off to summer to be held

Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please and SQF Logistics will hold a kick-off to summer from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 29 at Ranney Park in Cape Girardeau. There will be food, prizes, games, face painting, kickball and more.

Summer camp program planned

Cape Martial Arts will offer summer camp and after-school programs. It will be held 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Some of the things the camp will include are dance, cheerleading, soccer, basketball, flag football, dodge ball, P.E. type games and activities, arts and crafts, theater/acting, music, K through 5th grade education activities and child development. Children 5 to 12 years old are welcome. For more information, call 9573) 381-0111.

Mobile food pantry to be held

A mobile food pantry will be held for residents of Scott County at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Chaffee VFW Post 3127. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. The food pantry is available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food bank and BNSF Railway.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Oceans of possibilities summer reading program kick off will held from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday at the branch in Jackson and from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Scott City branch. Join library staff to kick off a summer of watery fun. Enjoy a ribbon cutting, story time, crafts, sensory bins and more. Also sign up for the library's summer reading program to earn prizes and free books.
  • Story time and craft will be held at 11 a.m. on June 1 at the Perryville branch. Join Mrs. Melissa for a cool story time and rainbow fish painting craft.
  • Container gardening program will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Altenburg branch. Join Donna Aufdenberg with the University of Missouri Extension as she offers tips and tricks for container gardening of flowers and herbs. Call (573) 824-5267 to register.

Global Running Day to be held

Join the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation for Global Running Day at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Osage Trailhead in Cape Girardeau. This coast-to-coast celebration is designed for runners to globally declare their passion for running. This will be a one-mile run or 5K. There will be a themed scavenger hunt for children. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. Meet behind the Osage Centre.

Blood drive is planned

A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature center. The Red Cross blood supply is at a critical low point and the supply to hospitals has been restricted due to shortages. Now more than ever your blood donation will make a difference. You can make an appointment to give blood at redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=MODeptConservation.

Tunes at Twilight to be held

Old Town Cape will hold Tunes at Twilight from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square Gazebo. Hector Anchando will be featured. There will be food vendors for patrons to enjoy each week. The rain-out location is Gospel Live Church located at 817 Broadway.

Prayer walk planned

The 5th annual SNAP Prayer Walk (Wear Orange) will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on June 4 at Indian Park. Join Stop Needless Acts Please and Moms Demand Action for a community prayer walk to honor victims and survivors as we work together to end gun violence. There will be guest speakers, music, community partner booths and after the walk a free lunch. Registration and booths open at 9 a.m. with the program starting at 10 a.m. To RSVP, text ORANGE, to 644-33 or email stopneedlessaovplease@gmail.com.

Open house to be held

Watkins Wildlife Rehab will hold an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 4. This will be an education and fun-filled event. Learn what the rehab does with tours and presentations by John Watkins and other volunteers. There will be coloring contest for children, auction items, crafts for sale, ice cream and food truck, baked goods and more. Proceeds from the sale of items go to help feed and care for animals in the rehab's care. All donations are tax deductible. If you cannot make the event but would like to donate or bid on an auction item, go to watkinswildliferehab.org.

Community
