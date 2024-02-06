FYI 5-29-22

Memorial Day weekend will be celebrated 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., May 28 through 30 at Fort D Historic Site in Cape Girardeau. First observed after the end of the Civil War, Memorial Day honors the memory of U.S. soldiers who have died in military service. Local re-enactors will honor the memory of veterans past and present. The renovated stone building known as the blockhouse will be open for visitors.
The Mike Tuschhoff Band will perform from 7 to 10 p.m. on May 28 at the American Legion Hall in Jackson. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please and SQF Logistics will hold a kick-off to summer from 2 to 5 p.m. on May 29 at Ranney Park in Cape Girardeau. There will be food, prizes, games, face painting, kickball and more.
Cape Martial Arts will offer summer camp and after-school programs. It will be held 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Some of the things the camp will include are dance, cheerleading, soccer, basketball, flag football, dodge ball, P.E. type games and activities, arts and crafts, theater/acting, music, K through 5th grade education activities and child development. Children 5 to 12 years old are welcome. For more information, call 9573) 381-0111.
A mobile food pantry will be held for residents of Scott County at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Chaffee VFW Post 3127. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. The food pantry is available through a partnership between Southeast Missouri Food bank and BNSF Railway.
Join the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation for Global Running Day at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Osage Trailhead in Cape Girardeau. This coast-to-coast celebration is designed for runners to globally declare their passion for running. This will be a one-mile run or 5K. There will be a themed scavenger hunt for children. Registration begins at 5:15 p.m. Meet behind the Osage Centre.
A Red Cross blood drive will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature center. The Red Cross blood supply is at a critical low point and the supply to hospitals has been restricted due to shortages. Now more than ever your blood donation will make a difference. You can make an appointment to give blood at redcrossblood.org/give.html/drive-results?zipSponsor=MODeptConservation.
Old Town Cape will hold Tunes at Twilight from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square Gazebo. Hector Anchando will be featured. There will be food vendors for patrons to enjoy each week. The rain-out location is Gospel Live Church located at 817 Broadway.
The 5th annual SNAP Prayer Walk (Wear Orange) will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on June 4 at Indian Park. Join Stop Needless Acts Please and Moms Demand Action for a community prayer walk to honor victims and survivors as we work together to end gun violence. There will be guest speakers, music, community partner booths and after the walk a free lunch. Registration and booths open at 9 a.m. with the program starting at 10 a.m. To RSVP, text ORANGE, to 644-33 or email stopneedlessaovplease@gmail.com.
Watkins Wildlife Rehab will hold an open house from 1 to 5 p.m. on June 4. This will be an education and fun-filled event. Learn what the rehab does with tours and presentations by John Watkins and other volunteers. There will be coloring contest for children, auction items, crafts for sale, ice cream and food truck, baked goods and more. Proceeds from the sale of items go to help feed and care for animals in the rehab's care. All donations are tax deductible. If you cannot make the event but would like to donate or bid on an auction item, go to watkinswildliferehab.org.
