All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
featuresMay 28, 2017
FYI 5-28-17
The Lindsey Cemetery Association of McClure, Illinois, will hold a special service at 1:30 p.m. today. An area ritual team will assist in the program, with Ford R. Phillips, a former McClure resident, the guest speaker. Special music will be provided and the ritual team will conclude the program with a 21-gun salute followed by "Taps." All proceeds are used for the upkeep of Lindsey Cemetery...

Cemetery association to hold special service

The Lindsey Cemetery Association of McClure, Illinois, will hold a special service at 1:30 p.m. today. An area ritual team will assist in the program, with Ford R. Phillips, a former McClure resident, the guest speaker. Special music will be provided and the ritual team will conclude the program with a 21-gun salute followed by "Taps." All proceeds are used for the upkeep of Lindsey Cemetery.

VFW Post 3838 to host collectibles show

A comic book, books and collectibles trade show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the VFW Cape Girardeau Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway. Admission is free. For more information, call (573) 334-4438.

Memorial Day service at the Osage Centre

A Memorial Day service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The service will be provided by the Cape Girardeau Joint Veterans Council, with Lt. Col. Dennis Vollink, USAF Ret., as guest speaker.

Municipal Band to perform Monday, Thursday

The Jackson Municipal Band will perform at 9 a.m. Monday at the Jackson City Cemetery. The band also will perform Thursday at the Jackson City Park Band Shell after a 7 p.m. performance by John Latini.

Free canoeing at Cape Nature Center

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, will offer free canoeing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the fishing pond. Families are on their own after brief instructions and safety tips, which will be provided.

Citywide yard sale in Scott City

Scott City will host its 14th annual citywide yard sale on Friday and Saturday. Booklets for the event that include participating locations will be available at City Hall and local businesses before and during the sale.

Poker Run & BBQ Cook-off to be held

American Legion Post 114, 333 S. Kingshighway in Sikeston, Missouri, will hold its fifth annual Poker Run & BBQ Cook-off on Friday and Saturday. Competitors must cook ribs, pork steaks, chicken and a mystery meat to qualify for the grand-prize trophy and $1,000. Proceeds will benefit the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Annual car show to be held in Oran

The 22nd annual Oran Car Show will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the George Tilles Jr. Memorial Park, 1607 Greer St. in Oran, Missouri. The show will consist of competition in 52 classes.

Benefit barbecue to be held

The Perry Animal Welfare Society, 609 N. Kingshighway in Perryville, Missouri, will hold a barbecue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will go toward the spay and neutering program.

Trail ride to raise funds for St. Jude's Hospital

The Jackson Trail Riders will host the Saddle Up Trail Ride, a fundraiser for St. Jude's Hospital, at 1:30 p.m. June 4 at the Patton Junction Livestock Auction in Patton, Missouri. There is a $10 donation to ride, and a 50-50 drawing will be held. For more information, call Janet at (573) 450-0262.

Free seminar to address summer maladies

A free seminar, "Burns, Bugs and Booboos" will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 5 at HealthPoint Plaza, 2126 Independence in Cape Girardeau. The program will focus on common summer maladies, including prevention, symptoms and treatment options. There will be a question-and-answer session and light refreshments. Reservations can be made by calling (800) 800-5123.

Safe House for Women to celebrate anniversary

The Safe House for Women will celebrate its 25th anniversary in Southeast Missouri with a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 9 at Isle Casino Event Center, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The event will feature a buffet, speaker and awards presentation. Tickets are $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight. For information, call (573) 335-7745.

St. John's UCC to celebrate anniversary

St. John's United Church of Christ, 781 Hwy. FF in Jackson, will host a celebration of the 140th anniversary of the congregation June 11. A service will be held at 10 a.m. and a celebration lunch at 12:30 p.m. The church will supply barbecue and drinks, while others are asked to bring side dishes and lawn chairs. The afternoon will consist of lawn games and activities. For more information, call (573) 204-0120 or email rodneypensel@gmail.com.

Capaha Classic 5K/One-Mile Run to be held

The Cape Giardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 30th annual Capaha Classic 5K Run and Children's One-Mile Run for youths ages 6 to 12 on July 8 at Capaha Park. Cost of registration is $15 before July 5 and $20 thereafter. Registration will be held from 6:45 to 7:40 a.m. before the 5K race, which will begin at 8 a.m. The mile run will begin at 8:45 a.m. For more information, call 339-6606.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
featuresJuly 27
Stay away from this
featuresJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
featuresJuly 27
Reflections on the death of Jerome 'Dizzy' Dean
featuresJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Captured on Film
featuresJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
featuresJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
featuresJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
featuresJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
featuresJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
featuresJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Captured on film 7-20-24
featuresJuly 20
Captured on film 7-20-24
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
featuresJuly 20
Wasson column 7-20-24: God is in control
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy