FYI 5-28-17

The Lindsey Cemetery Association of McClure, Illinois, will hold a special service at 1:30 p.m. today. An area ritual team will assist in the program, with Ford R. Phillips, a former McClure resident, the guest speaker. Special music will be provided and the ritual team will conclude the program with a 21-gun salute followed by "Taps." All proceeds are used for the upkeep of Lindsey Cemetery.
A comic book, books and collectibles trade show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the VFW Cape Girardeau Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway. Admission is free. For more information, call (573) 334-4438.
A Memorial Day service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The service will be provided by the Cape Girardeau Joint Veterans Council, with Lt. Col. Dennis Vollink, USAF Ret., as guest speaker.
The Jackson Municipal Band will perform at 9 a.m. Monday at the Jackson City Cemetery. The band also will perform Thursday at the Jackson City Park Band Shell after a 7 p.m. performance by John Latini.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, will offer free canoeing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the fishing pond. Families are on their own after brief instructions and safety tips, which will be provided.
Scott City will host its 14th annual citywide yard sale on Friday and Saturday. Booklets for the event that include participating locations will be available at City Hall and local businesses before and during the sale.
American Legion Post 114, 333 S. Kingshighway in Sikeston, Missouri, will hold its fifth annual Poker Run & BBQ Cook-off on Friday and Saturday. Competitors must cook ribs, pork steaks, chicken and a mystery meat to qualify for the grand-prize trophy and $1,000. Proceeds will benefit the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri.
The 22nd annual Oran Car Show will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the George Tilles Jr. Memorial Park, 1607 Greer St. in Oran, Missouri. The show will consist of competition in 52 classes.
The Perry Animal Welfare Society, 609 N. Kingshighway in Perryville, Missouri, will hold a barbecue from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Proceeds will go toward the spay and neutering program.
The Jackson Trail Riders will host the Saddle Up Trail Ride, a fundraiser for St. Jude's Hospital, at 1:30 p.m. June 4 at the Patton Junction Livestock Auction in Patton, Missouri. There is a $10 donation to ride, and a 50-50 drawing will be held. For more information, call Janet at (573) 450-0262.
A free seminar, "Burns, Bugs and Booboos" will be held at 5:30 p.m. June 5 at HealthPoint Plaza, 2126 Independence in Cape Girardeau. The program will focus on common summer maladies, including prevention, symptoms and treatment options. There will be a question-and-answer session and light refreshments. Reservations can be made by calling (800) 800-5123.
The Safe House for Women will celebrate its 25th anniversary in Southeast Missouri with a luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on June 9 at Isle Casino Event Center, 777 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. The event will feature a buffet, speaker and awards presentation. Tickets are $20 per person or $150 for a table of eight. For information, call (573) 335-7745.
St. John's United Church of Christ, 781 Hwy. FF in Jackson, will host a celebration of the 140th anniversary of the congregation June 11. A service will be held at 10 a.m. and a celebration lunch at 12:30 p.m. The church will supply barbecue and drinks, while others are asked to bring side dishes and lawn chairs. The afternoon will consist of lawn games and activities. For more information, call (573) 204-0120 or email rodneypensel@gmail.com.
The Cape Giardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold its 30th annual Capaha Classic 5K Run and Children's One-Mile Run for youths ages 6 to 12 on July 8 at Capaha Park. Cost of registration is $15 before July 5 and $20 thereafter. Registration will be held from 6:45 to 7:40 a.m. before the 5K race, which will begin at 8 a.m. The mile run will begin at 8:45 a.m. For more information, call 339-6606.
