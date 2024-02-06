FYI 5-28-17

Cemetery association to hold special service

The Lindsey Cemetery Association of McClure, Illinois, will hold a special service at 1:30 p.m. today. An area ritual team will assist in the program, with Ford R. Phillips, a former McClure resident, the guest speaker. Special music will be provided and the ritual team will conclude the program with a 21-gun salute followed by "Taps." All proceeds are used for the upkeep of Lindsey Cemetery.

VFW Post 3838 to host collectibles show

A comic book, books and collectibles trade show will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. today at the VFW Cape Girardeau Post 3838, 1049 N. Kingshighway. Admission is free. For more information, call (573) 334-4438.

Memorial Day service at the Osage Centre

A Memorial Day service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. The service will be provided by the Cape Girardeau Joint Veterans Council, with Lt. Col. Dennis Vollink, USAF Ret., as guest speaker.

Municipal Band to perform Monday, Thursday

The Jackson Municipal Band will perform at 9 a.m. Monday at the Jackson City Cemetery. The band also will perform Thursday at the Jackson City Park Band Shell after a 7 p.m. performance by John Latini.

Free canoeing at Cape Nature Center

The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center, 2289 County Park Drive, will offer free canoeing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the fishing pond. Families are on their own after brief instructions and safety tips, which will be provided.

Citywide yard sale in Scott City

Scott City will host its 14th annual citywide yard sale on Friday and Saturday. Booklets for the event that include participating locations will be available at City Hall and local businesses before and during the sale.

Poker Run & BBQ Cook-off to be held

American Legion Post 114, 333 S. Kingshighway in Sikeston, Missouri, will hold its fifth annual Poker Run & BBQ Cook-off on Friday and Saturday. Competitors must cook ribs, pork steaks, chicken and a mystery meat to qualify for the grand-prize trophy and $1,000. Proceeds will benefit the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Bloomfield, Missouri.