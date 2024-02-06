All sections
May 26, 2018
FYI 5-27-18
A rummage sale will be held June 8, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and June 9, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish center/school cafeteria at 300 S. Hope St. in Jackson. The event is sponsored by the parish's St. Ann's Sodality and Council of Catholic Women...

IC to hold rummage sale

A rummage sale will be held June 8, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and June 9, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish center/school cafeteria at 300 S. Hope St. in Jackson. The event is sponsored by the parish's St. Ann's Sodality and Council of Catholic Women.

Cape Public Library summer reading club

Officially starting June 1 and running through July 31, the Cape Girardeau Public Library will have various reading clubs for all ages. Pre-readers will be for birth-6 years, Independent Readers will be for ages 6-12, Teens will be for ages 12-18, and for Adults, 18 and up.

A Summer Reading Club kickoff book fair will begin May 29 at the library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau.

Contact (573) 334-5279 extension 113 with questions, or visit capelibrary.org.

Cape Girardeau County to participate in sales tax holiday

The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted unanimously to participate in the Missouri Sales Tax Holiday August 3 through 5.

State law establishes the tax holiday to exempt sales tax on school supplies, clothing, computers and related back-to-school items.

Jackson swimming pool hours set

This summer, the Jackson swimming pool will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily, according to parks and recreation director Shane Anderson. The pool opens May 26.

Community
