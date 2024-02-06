FYI 5-27-18

A rummage sale will be held June 8, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and June 9, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish center/school cafeteria at 300 S. Hope St. in Jackson. The event is sponsored by the parish's St. Ann's Sodality and Council of Catholic Women.
Officially starting June 1 and running through July 31, the Cape Girardeau Public Library will have various reading clubs for all ages. Pre-readers will be for birth-6 years, Independent Readers will be for ages 6-12, Teens will be for ages 12-18, and for Adults, 18 and up.
A Summer Reading Club kickoff book fair will begin May 29 at the library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau.
Contact (573) 334-5279 extension 113 with questions, or visit capelibrary.org.
The Cape Girardeau County Commission voted unanimously to participate in the Missouri Sales Tax Holiday August 3 through 5.
State law establishes the tax holiday to exempt sales tax on school supplies, clothing, computers and related back-to-school items.
This summer, the Jackson swimming pool will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. daily, according to parks and recreation director Shane Anderson. The pool opens May 26.