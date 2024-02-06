FYI 5-27-18

IC to hold rummage sale

A rummage sale will be held June 8, from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., and June 9, from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church parish center/school cafeteria at 300 S. Hope St. in Jackson. The event is sponsored by the parish's St. Ann's Sodality and Council of Catholic Women.

Cape Public Library summer reading club

Officially starting June 1 and running through July 31, the Cape Girardeau Public Library will have various reading clubs for all ages. Pre-readers will be for birth-6 years, Independent Readers will be for ages 6-12, Teens will be for ages 12-18, and for Adults, 18 and up.

A Summer Reading Club kickoff book fair will begin May 29 at the library, 711 N. Clark St. in Cape Girardeau.