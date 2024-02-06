FYI 5-23-21

The Scott City Knights of Columbus will be making their homemade bratwurst. You can order it by calling Gary at (573) 576-6451. Pickup will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 23.
SoutheastHEALTH will present Healthy Cooking: Entrees with eggs at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.
Learn how the incredible, edible egg is a great source of protein, vitamins and minerals. Eggs are versatile, economical and satisfying. See how to elevate these basic beauties into great meals. Healthy Cooking classes at HealthPoint Fitness-Cape are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services Coordinator Raina Childers-Richmond. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
If you are suffering from knee pain, back pain or hip pain, you can learn how to get pain relief without surgery or steroid shots from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Presented by Dr. Greg Pursley and team approach at PC Medical Center, this free zoom online learning is no open for registration. Please call (573) 335-9188 to register.
Garden Workshop Series: Top Gardening Hacks From Master Gardeners will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shawnee Park Center.
Working on your "Green Thumb" techniques? Planning, planting, growing and caring for your landscape and vegetable garden doesn't have to be scary! Master Gardeners share some of their easy secrets to help your green spaces look beautiful all year. This will be an interactive session so please bring questions and feel free to share your own ideas! Taught by Donna Aufdenburg and Jamie Koehler. The Garden Workshop Series is a free program sponsored by the Cape Girardeau County Health Department and the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation. These classes can have a maximum of 15 participants per class. Register online atcityofcape.org/adultclasses. Call (573) 339-6340 with questions.
The 100-yard sale will be held Thursday through May 31 at various locations along Highway 25 from Jackson to Kennett, Missouri. Businesses and homeowners along the highway will have items for sale. Times vary at each location.
The 45th Annual Scott City Summerfest will be May 27 to 29 at Scott City Park. there are three days packed with live music, activities, carnival rides and food.
Times are 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 1 to 11 p.m. May 29.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a community dance and social from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday at the Arena Building. Diggin' Country will play. Come relax, socialize and dance to some great classic music. There is a big dance floor, plenty of seating and concessions will be available.
Stoddard County Cowboy Church in Puxico, Missouri, will host O'l Tyme Rendzvous sponsored by Shetley Creek Freetrappers. It will be held May 28 through 30. This 1840s Mountain Men Camp is living history. All participants will be in period dress, camp and living the life for the weekend. There will be a variety of skills among the camp to learn from Cowboy camps will be at this event as well at the church grounds. There will be a shooting competition (no inlines, traditional muzzleloaded only), a fire starter competition, tomahawk throw, chili cook off (open-fire pits), candy cannon, tug of war, skillet toss and much more. Bring your families for the day or camp for the weekend. There will be accommodations for everyone whether period or cowboy camps. No RVs. The church is located on 22790 County Road 295 near Puxico. For more information call (573) 714-5323 or (573) 979-5140.
Tunes at Twilight will feature Holly Benton and the Kevins at 7 p.m. on Friday on the River Campus grounds. There will be food trucks. In case of inclement weather, Tunes will be held at Life Church. Go to Old Town Cape's Facebook page or downtowncapegirardeau.com on the day of the event for any weather-related changes.
