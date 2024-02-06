FYI 5-23-21

Homemade bratwurst for sale

The Scott City Knights of Columbus will be making their homemade bratwurst. You can order it by calling Gary at (573) 576-6451. Pickup will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. May 23.

Healthy cooking class to be held

SoutheastHEALTH will present Healthy Cooking: Entrees with eggs at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau.

Learn how the incredible, edible egg is a great source of protein, vitamins and minerals. Eggs are versatile, economical and satisfying. See how to elevate these basic beauties into great meals. Healthy Cooking classes at HealthPoint Fitness-Cape are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services Coordinator Raina Childers-Richmond. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

PC Wellness Center to present seminar

If you are suffering from knee pain, back pain or hip pain, you can learn how to get pain relief without surgery or steroid shots from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Presented by Dr. Greg Pursley and team approach at PC Medical Center, this free zoom online learning is no open for registration. Please call (573) 335-9188 to register.

Learn top gardening hacks

Garden Workshop Series: Top Gardening Hacks From Master Gardeners will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shawnee Park Center.

Working on your "Green Thumb" techniques? Planning, planting, growing and caring for your landscape and vegetable garden doesn't have to be scary! Master Gardeners share some of their easy secrets to help your green spaces look beautiful all year. This will be an interactive session so please bring questions and feel free to share your own ideas! Taught by Donna Aufdenburg and Jamie Koehler. The Garden Workshop Series is a free program sponsored by the Cape Girardeau County Health Department and the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation. These classes can have a maximum of 15 participants per class. Register online atcityofcape.org/adultclasses. Call (573) 339-6340 with questions.