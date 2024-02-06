FYI 5-22-22

Welcome Back Hummers will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Every spring tiny ruby-throated hummingbirds return to Missouri from their winter homes in Central America and Mexico. They may fly 500 miles or more nonstop. This virtual program will cover information about these amazing little creatures, such as their life cycle, favorite foods and their journey north and south.

