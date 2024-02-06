FYI 5-22-22

Apple Creek Winery has live music
Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery in Friedheim will have live music from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. May 21 with Wayne Givens and on May 22 with Jonny Coller.
Riverside Regional Library events
- Book 2 Movie book group will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday at the Oran, Missouri, branch. The discussion will be on "Where the crawdads sing" by Delia Owens.
- A virtual book group will discuss the book "The moonlight school" by Suzanne Woods Fisher via Zoom. To join the group, contact Eunice at (573) 243-8141 ext. 123 or email eschlichting@rrlmo.org.
Bereavement support group to be held
The Bereaved Parents Support Group will meet in person on the fourth Monday of each month at 6 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Anyone who has lost a child is welcome to attend. The group is open to the community. For more information, call Molly at (573) 275-3744.
Conservation Nature Center events
- Welcome Back Hummers will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday. Every spring tiny ruby-throated hummingbirds return to Missouri from their winter homes in Central America and Mexico. They may fly 500 miles or more nonstop. This virtual program will cover information about these amazing little creatures, such as their life cycle, favorite foods and their journey north and south.
- Dyeing for Color: Milkweed will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday. Each month, nature center employees will explore a new plant, how and when it can be harvested and how it can be used to create a natural palette. For May, the featured plant is the common milkweed. You will take time during this class to harvest milkweed. Because this program goes over the lunch hour, participants are welcome to bring their own lunch. All materials will be supplied, including fiber. If you would prefer to bring your own fiber, you can dye up to 100 grams of additional animal-based fiber.
- Feeding frenzy will be held from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and see what it takes to keep our education animals happy and healthy.
Cape Girardeau Democratic Club to meet
The Cape Girardeau Democratic Club will meet from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. The theme is fighting for reproductive rights in light of the potential of the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn of Roe Vs. Wade.
Cape Girardeau Public Library events
- Let's Talk Graphic Novels: TV adaptations will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. virtually. Join Ryan via Facebook as he shares some graphic novels and the TV shows that were inspired by them.
- Gaga Ball summer kick-off will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Gaga ball is a fast-paced, high-energy sport played in an octagonal pit -- a modified dodgeball. This event will take place outside and it is recommended you bring a water bottle and wear sneakers.