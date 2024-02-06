FYI 5-20-18

One cash scholarship of $200 will be paid directly to the recipient.

Applications are due July 11. Call the Cape Girardeau County Extension office at (573) 243-3581 with questions.

Cape Girardeau County Sheriff's department presents awards

Sheriff John Jordan presented the 2017 Timothy J. Ruopp Award to Robert "Chris" Hull in a recent ceremony, according to a news release.

The award is presented to the outstanding law encforcement officer nominated from the ranks of the Sheriff's office. It is presented as the "highest tribute for outstanding service to his department, community and his fellow officers in the name of Timothy J. Ruopp," who was a former employee of the Sheriff's office killed in the line of duty in California.

Hull began his career with the Sheriff's office in 2002 as a patrol officer, and was promoted to lieutenant of the patrol division in 2011, where he continues to serve today, the release stated.

Also honored were recipients of three Copeland Excellence Awards, presented since 1995 to an employee from each division: field operations, business operations and jail operations. The award is named for former Sheriff Norman Copeland, who served from 1986 until his retirement in 1994.

The following officers were recognized: Robert Jenkins from field operations, Steven Ward from business operations and Zachary Stewart from jail operations.

Autism Center honored

The Southeast Missouri State University Autism Center for Diagnosis and Treatment was presented with a Missouri Community Action Network (CAN) Award at the Missouri CAN Annual Conference May 15 at Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri, according to a university news release.

The Autism Center received the award for the southeast region of the state and was recognized for its outstanding community service and outreach in providing screenings and diagnostic evaluations for children suspected of having Autism and other developmental delays in the Delta region, the release stated.

The Delta region of the Missouri Community Action Network nominated the Autism Center for the award. Awards were presented to organizations in communities that contribute to uplifting families in poverty. Eighteen community regional network organizations in Missouri nominated honorees.