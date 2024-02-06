FYI 5-2-21

The Society of the Southwest presents the 16th annual Western Swing Showcase and Dance at VFW Post 3838 in Cape Girardeau. It will be held from 2 to 10 p.m. May 20 and 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. May 21 and 22.
There will be several WSMSS musicians from many states performing. There will be cake walks, door prizes, 50/50 drawings and more. Bands rotate every 1 1/2 hours. Proceeds go toward scholarships at Southeast Missouri State University River Campus. For more information, call Bob or Virginia Dolle at (573) 334-1377 or (573) 576-4143.
The University of Missouri Extension office will hold "Taking Care of You," program 1 to 3 p.m. May 20 and 27 and June 3 and June 10 at the extension office in Jackson. It is a program that offers practical strategies for dealing with stree and life changes. Developed by interdisciplinary MU Extension team, the research-based program focuses on positive psychology and mindfulness held over four weeks. Participants learn concepts and practical strategies they can incorporate into their everyday lives through small group discussion, self-reflection and group activities. The program teaches ways to take better care of body, mind and spirit health; become more aware of the mind-body connection and how to use this awareness for better health; respond rather than react to life's stressors; discover opportunities in life's challenges; develop habits that can lead to better health find ways to bring more joy into life; simplify lift and live more in the moment. Registration is available at extension.missouri.edu/events/taking-care-of-you 1619113030 or at the Extension Center in Jackson, (573) 243-3581. The class is funded by a Rural Farm and Ranch Stress grant and seating is limited.
Burfordville Baptist Church is offering a free Clothes Closet from 9 a.m. to noon May 1. This is free to anyone in need. There will be clothes for all ages. Please go to the door on the left side of the church, wear a mask and social distance. This is a not-for-profit organization and are accepting donations of gently-used clothing and shoes all ages.
If you need something to do on May 2, consider visiting the Oliver House Museum in Jackson. It will be open for tours from 1 to 5 p.m. It's fun, it's interesting, it's historic and it's open. Renovations have been completed and docents are ready to show you what has been done. Docents are standing by waiting to give you the ultimate tour. Donations accepted to help maintain the upkeep and general maintenance to the house.
The 18th Annual Spring Scott City city wide yard sale will be May 7 and 8. Times will vary by individual sales. If you would like to have your address added to the map, call Phyllis Sprinks at (573) 270-6700. Drop off your address and payment at 101 Bell in Scott City or mail to SCIPP at P.O. Box 4147, Scott City, MO 63780.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold bike to work and school day Friday. Meet at the Arena Park tennis courts for breakfast, biking tips and safety and fun before you ride to work or school. Breakfast begins at 6:15 a.m. and the ride starts at 6:45 a.m. Contact Christine at (573) 339-6604 or cjaegers@cityofcape.org to register your school or work. This is a free event. It is sponsored by Saint Francis Healthcare System.
Cape Martial Arts will hold "Light Saber-Parent's Night Out" from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Youngsters can dress up as their favorite character, create a Light Saber (pool noodle) to battle with and more.
For more information, visit capemartialarts.com/events/, call (573) 381-0111 or email info@capemartialarts.com.
