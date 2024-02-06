FYI 5-17-20

Registration is now open for the 12th annual Furry 5K and One-mile Fun Walk, to be held as a virtual run/walk June 6.
Due to public health concerns as a result of COVID-19, Fitness Plus is unable to host the event in person. A virtual walk allows participants to choose their course and begin when ready.
Registration closes May 20.
Cost is $25 per runner or walker. Registrants receive a t-shirt and commemorative dog tag finisher medal.
Race packets may be picked up the week of June 6 at Fitness Plus, 150 South Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
Dogs are not required for participation, but are welcome.
Register online at fitnessplus.sfmc.net/races-competitions/furry-5k-one-mile-fun-walk/.
