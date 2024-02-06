FYI 5-16-21

The Scott City Knights of Columbus will host a third Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on May 16. They are also taking orders for link or bulk sausage by calling Gary at (573) 576-6451. Link or bulk sausage $3.50 per pound.
Apple Creek Presbyterian Church will hold Third Sunday in May service at 11 a.m. May 16. There will be a picnic dinner on the grounds following the service. Because of COVID-19, please bring enough food and utensils for your group as we will not be able to share like we have in the past.
The guest speaker will be Lewis Bock, and the special music will be provided by Trudy Lee. Carolyn Thompson will be playing the hymns on the old pump organ during the service.
All are welcome to attend this day of friendship and fellowship.
Join the staff at Cape Girardeau Public Library for a demonstration of Take & Make monkey masks via Facebook Live at 9:05 a.m. Monday. Also, Take & Make: Little Mouse, Little Mouse game will be demonstrated at 9 a.m. Then ask for a Take & Make kit at the drive-thru window when you pick up library materials. No registration necessary; first come, first served. For children 6 to 8 years old.
Another demonstration will be for Take & Make: Little Mouse, Little Mouse game at 9:05 a.m. This Take & Make is supported by a Racing to Read early literacy grant, an Institute of Museum and Library Services grant administered by the Missouri State Library. For children 3 to 5 years old.
Take & Make: Button Bouquets will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Monday. You will be taught how to upcycle buttons into bouquets that will never wilt. The buttons, craft wire and holder will be provided. Stop by the library for the materials.
Are you looking for a job? Stop by the drive-through hiring event to be held 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Centenary United Methodist Church. You can drive through to pick up a packet of information form area employers who are hiring.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Rereation Department will hold a health and wellness seminar: spice it right from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Osage Centre.
Grab some empty spice jars and make your own spices to add some flavor to your family favorites. Pre-register online to reserve your space at cityofcape.org/wellnessevents. For more information, go to cityofcape.org/wellnessevents or call (573) 339-6604.
Gateway Healling Conference will be held from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday at Gateway Church located on the second floor of the old federal courthouse on Broadway.
Guest speakers will be Ben and Pam Ellis from Healing Rooms of the Heartland and Dr. Matt Uchtman of Elevation Health Center.
Ben and Rose Porter are pastors of Gateway Church. For more information, go to GatewayChurchMO.com.
The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Topic for this month's meeting, led by Julie Metgzer, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice, is How Long Will this Last.
For more information about this support group, please call Southeast Hospice, (573) 335-6208.
Community members may enroll in Taking Care of You, a University of Missouri Extension program offering practical strategies for dealing with stress and life challenges. It will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday through June 10 at the University of Missouri Extension Center in Jackson. Developed by interdisciplinary MU Extension team, the research-based program focuses on positive psychology and mindfulness held over four weeks. Participants learn concepts and practical strategies they can incorporate into their everyday lives through small group discussion, self-reflection and group activities.
The program teaches ways to take better care of body, mind and spirit health; become more aware of the mind-body connection and how to use this awareness for better health; respond rather than react to life's stressors; discover opportunities in life's challenges; develop habits that can lead to better health find ways to bring more joy into life; simplify lift and live more in the moment. Registration is available at extension.missouri.edu/events/taking-care-of-you 1619113030 or at the Extension Center in Jackson, (573) 243-3581. The class is funded by a Rural Farm and Ranch Stress grant and seating is limited.
