FYI 5-16-21

Third Sunday breakfast planned

The Scott City Knights of Columbus will host a third Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. on May 16. They are also taking orders for link or bulk sausage by calling Gary at (573) 576-6451. Link or bulk sausage $3.50 per pound.

Third Sunday in May service to be held

Apple Creek Presbyterian Church will hold Third Sunday in May service at 11 a.m. May 16. There will be a picnic dinner on the grounds following the service. Because of COVID-19, please bring enough food and utensils for your group as we will not be able to share like we have in the past.

The guest speaker will be Lewis Bock, and the special music will be provided by Trudy Lee. Carolyn Thompson will be playing the hymns on the old pump organ during the service.

All are welcome to attend this day of friendship and fellowship.

Take & Make demonstrations planned

Join the staff at Cape Girardeau Public Library for a demonstration of Take & Make monkey masks via Facebook Live at 9:05 a.m. Monday. Also, Take & Make: Little Mouse, Little Mouse game will be demonstrated at 9 a.m. Then ask for a Take & Make kit at the drive-thru window when you pick up library materials. No registration necessary; first come, first served. For children 6 to 8 years old.

Another demonstration will be for Take & Make: Little Mouse, Little Mouse game at 9:05 a.m. This Take & Make is supported by a Racing to Read early literacy grant, an Institute of Museum and Library Services grant administered by the Missouri State Library. For children 3 to 5 years old.

Take & Make: Button Bouquets will be held from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Monday. You will be taught how to upcycle buttons into bouquets that will never wilt. The buttons, craft wire and holder will be provided. Stop by the library for the materials.

Drive-through hiring event to be held

Are you looking for a job? Stop by the drive-through hiring event to be held 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Centenary United Methodist Church. You can drive through to pick up a packet of information form area employers who are hiring.