FYI 5-15-22

The Scott City Knights of Columbus will hold its monthly third-Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., May 15 at the KC Hall in Scott City. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns, homemade pork sausage and yogurt. Orders for sausage by the pound will be taken by Gary at (573) 576-6451.
Southeast Missouri Pets and Cape Area Hockey are teaming up to find homes for sheltered pets with a mobile pet adoption from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at Arena Park. In conjunction with the pet adopt, CAH, a local roller hockey group will play in a six-team roller hockey tournament. In addition to pet adoptions, SEMO Pets will accept donations. Hillbilly Boys BBQ food truck will be on hand to sell food. All sponsorship money and proceeds from pet treat bags and raffles will go toward the cost of the event. CAH will donate all excess money to Southeast Missouri Pets.
Heart-to-Heart Southern Gospel music group will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 15 at Cape Community Church located at 2222 Bloomfield Road.
Shannon Cox will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 and Kevin and Holly will play from 1:30 to 4:30 Sunday, May 15 at Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery near Friedheim.
The Heartland Writers Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in the fellowship hall at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. The guest speaker will be author and writing teacher, Linda Culbreth, who will discuss some legitimate public domain tactics. The session will include what is public domain, a few things you can do with it, warnings, red flags and a few don'ts. She will also discuss how to access some quality and dependable public domain locations. Anyone interested in writing and getting published are welcome to attend.
The Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. The guest speaker will be Mike Banasik. He will talk about Price's 1864 Missouri raid, part 2, from Pilot Knob to Lexington, Missouri. Included in this talk will be the execution of James Wilson, the battles of Glasgow and Sedalia on Oct. 16 and the action at Lexington on Oct. 19, a period known as the "holiday" or "picnic period" for the Missouri Expedition.
Join SoutheastHEALTH will hold healthy cooking: Lettuce-less salads at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Learn more about salads without lettuce. Explore different ingredient combinations that are bursting with flavors. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
This program was developed for adults but budding botanists ages 12 years old and older may register and attend with an adult.
Cape Martial Arts and PC Medical Centers will present a health fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cape Martial Arts located at 766 South Kingshighway. Visit local vendors and learn how to improve your health and lifestyle. Listen to professionals give ideas and suggestions on what you can do to lead a better life.
R.A.D. Studios will hold auditions for "Hansel and Gretel" from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday. There are parts for ages 8 years old and older.
The SoutheastHEALTH grief support group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic is grief survival checklist. The meeting will be led by Julie Metzger, LCSW, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice. For more information, call (573) 335-6208.
Launched in 2015 by the White House, Stop the Bleed is a national awareness campaign and call to action that encourages bystanders to become trained, equipped and empowered to help in a bleeding emergency before professional help arrives. SoutheastHEALTH director of Cardiovascular Outreach services, Debbie Leoni, will hold the free class at 9 a.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau and at 6 p.m. Thursday at HealthPoint Fitness in Jackson. A person who is bleeding can die from blood loss within five minutes so quickly stopping he bleeding is critical. Reservations are recommended by not required. To register, go to sehealth.org/stopthebleed/.
SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday at Cape Girardeau Public Library. The program will be "Living Waters." It explores the mysteries of humpback whales, sea turtles, dolphins and salmon from a perspective ignored by the BBC, National Geographic and Discover Channel. Instead of exalting a worldview based on scientific materialism and undirected evolutionary processes, the film celebrates a timeless truth; every creature that swims, runs, flies or crawls across our planet is the product -- not of genetic accidents or blind chance -- but of purpose, imagination and design.
Old Town Cape will hold Tunes at Twilight from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday at Ivers Square Gazebo. Jason Heeter will be featured. There will be food vendors for patrons to enjoy each week. The rain-out location is Gospel Live Church located at 817 Broadway.
In connection with Armed Forces Day, a community 5K run/walk will be held at 8 a.m., May 21 at Jackson City Park pavilion 5 (by the bandshell). The proceeds from this event will go toward the National Gathering and also tithe to the American Legion Post 158 in Jackson. You can sign up as a 5K walker, runner or volunteer. For more information and forms can be found at stpauljackson.com/5K.
Southeast Behavioral Hospital will hold a Mental Health Awareness Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 21 at Arena Park, shelter 7. This is an interactive, family-friendly event featuring several local mental health and wellness organizations. Community members can learn more about various services and resources available that support mental and behavioral health, substance use services and overall wellness.
Seniors and Lawmen Together invites you to attend the annual law enforcement memorial ceremony to be held from 10 to 11 a.m. on May 21 at Cape Bible Chapel. This event honors the law enforcement officers from the area that have lost their lives in the line of duty. Everyone is welcome.
Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a free kettle beef community meal from 4 to 6 p.m. on May 21.
