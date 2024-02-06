FYI 5-15-22

Third-Sunday breakfast planned

The Scott City Knights of Columbus will hold its monthly third-Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m., May 15 at the KC Hall in Scott City. The menu includes biscuits and gravy, pancakes, scrambled eggs, hash browns, homemade pork sausage and yogurt. Orders for sausage by the pound will be taken by Gary at (573) 576-6451.

Pucks for Paws to be held

Southeast Missouri Pets and Cape Area Hockey are teaming up to find homes for sheltered pets with a mobile pet adoption from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at Arena Park. In conjunction with the pet adopt, CAH, a local roller hockey group will play in a six-team roller hockey tournament. In addition to pet adoptions, SEMO Pets will accept donations. Hillbilly Boys BBQ food truck will be on hand to sell food. All sponsorship money and proceeds from pet treat bags and raffles will go toward the cost of the event. CAH will donate all excess money to Southeast Missouri Pets.

Gospel concert planned

Heart-to-Heart Southern Gospel music group will be in concert at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 15 at Cape Community Church located at 2222 Bloomfield Road.

Apple Creek Winery music

Shannon Cox will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, May 14 and Kevin and Holly will play from 1:30 to 4:30 Sunday, May 15 at Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery near Friedheim.

Heartland Writers Guild to meet

The Heartland Writers Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, in the fellowship hall at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. The guest speaker will be author and writing teacher, Linda Culbreth, who will discuss some legitimate public domain tactics. The session will include what is public domain, a few things you can do with it, warnings, red flags and a few don'ts. She will also discuss how to access some quality and dependable public domain locations. Anyone interested in writing and getting published are welcome to attend.

Civil War Roundtable will meet

The Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15 at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. The guest speaker will be Mike Banasik. He will talk about Price's 1864 Missouri raid, part 2, from Pilot Knob to Lexington, Missouri. Included in this talk will be the execution of James Wilson, the battles of Glasgow and Sedalia on Oct. 16 and the action at Lexington on Oct. 19, a period known as the "holiday" or "picnic period" for the Missouri Expedition.

Healthy cooking class to be held

Join SoutheastHEALTH will hold healthy cooking: Lettuce-less salads at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Learn more about salads without lettuce. Explore different ingredient combinations that are bursting with flavors. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Conservation Nature Center events

Geocaching 101 will be held virtually from 1 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. Geocaching is a fund pastime in which you follow GPS coordinates to a specific location or box filled with trinkets. In this program, coordinators will discuss different types of caches, safety and give you a set of coordinates to explore Cape Girardeau County. Participants will need a mobile GPS unit or download a GPS app to their smart devices to participate in the geocaching activity.

Wildflower walk at 76 Conservation area will be held Wednesday. If you ride with nature center staff, meet at the nature center at 1 p.m. Or meet them there at 1:30 p.m. Spring wildflowers are starting to bloom. Take a walk at 76 Conservation Area and not only look at their beauty but learn their names and all about them. This program was developed for adults but children may accompany adults and learn the wildflowers, too.

Homeschool; Wetland investigator will be held virtually from 10 to 10:45 a.m. and in person from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Along our large river floodplains, a special habitat is performing critical and beneficial roles for the surrounding environment. Discover these important roles that Missouri's wetland habitats play and how they help improve our lives.

Intro to fly fishing will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on May 21. In this clinic you will learn the basics of flying fishing and what you need and how to use the equipment. You will learn the differences between flies and lures. You will practice casting on the lawn. If you like fishing but have never fly fished, this is a great way to learn.

Babes in the woods: Blooming blossoms will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 to 10:30 a.m. on May 21. Red, orange, yellow and pink; flowers come in all shapes, sizes and colors. You will learn how flowers grow, what a flower is and you'll take a stroll to find some. Babes in woods programs are designed to empower parents to introduce babies and toddlers ages 0 to 2 years old to the sights, sounds and textures of nature.

Garden walk and tea will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. May 21. Stroll the nature center garden beds and learn about the native plants that are growing. This is a great way to learn about plants you may be considering for your own garden. After the walk, you'll enjoy some teas made from some of those same native plants.

This program was developed for adults but budding botanists ages 12 years old and older may register and attend with an adult.

Sensory Saturday will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on May 21. Spring is in full swing and our plants and animals are busy. From blooming flowers to growing baby animals there are many sights, sounds, smells and textures to enjoy this season. Join nature center personnel for several sensory-friendly, spring-themed activities and stations.

Cape Health Fair to be held

Cape Martial Arts and PC Medical Centers will present a health fair from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cape Martial Arts located at 766 South Kingshighway. Visit local vendors and learn how to improve your health and lifestyle. Listen to professionals give ideas and suggestions on what you can do to lead a better life.