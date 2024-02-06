FYI 5-14-23

Learn about herbs

Everyone Loves Herbs will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson. Learn about growing and harvesting herbs as well as using them in your kitchen. To register call (573) 243-3581.

Grief support group to meet

The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting is "Grief Survival Checklist." For more information about this support group, call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.

Bible science fellowship to be held

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will present Archaeological Evidence for the Bible from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. In this DVD, acclaimed British pastor and theologian, Brian Edwards, introduces the people and events that Bible critics once thought never existed. Evidence, widely accepted by mainstream scholars of Bible archaeology has repeatedly shown that "archaeology correctly understood always confirms the accuracy of the Bible." Here Edwards begins with the Genesis account of the flood and travels through the Bible to the Gospel of Luke and the Acts of the Apostles.

Musical to be presented

A musical, "Treasure Island," will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, at Forrest H. Rose Theatre at Southeast Missouri State University. It has been adapted by Aurand Harris. It is an exciting theatrical adaptation in which your audiences will thrill to the lightning adventure, exotic settings, sea chanteys and the salty pirate dialogue. Produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois. For tickets, go to bit.ly/RADSTUDIOSTICKETS.

Heritage Day is planned

Red House Heritage Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Red House Interpretive Center in Cape Girardeau. It will be open for tours, demonstrations, historic displays and live music with Flutist Friends. There will be mule jumping at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Glowball golf tournament to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation will hold the 10th annual glowball golf tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Jaycee Municipal Golf Course. Participants will pay nine holes during the day and then finish the last nine in the dark by glow light. There will be a barbecue supper. The shotgun start is at 4 p.m. For more information, email jayceegolf@cityofcape.org.