May 13, 2023

FYI 5-14-23

At the wineries

  • Joy Brooker will be perform from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 14 at Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery near Friedheim.
  • A Mother's day celebration with Mark Rees will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 14 at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri. Every mother that visits the winery during this time will receive a flower while supplies last.
  • A crawfish boil will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Apple Creek Vineyard & Winery. Shades of Blue will play from 1 to 4 p.m. that day.
  • A wine and swine pig roast will be held at noon. Saturday, May 20, at Hemman Winery in Brazeau. It is part of the winery's 20th anniversary celebration. Enjoy customer appreciation day with complimentary roasted hog, beans and slaw. Serving starts at noon and will last until they run out of food.

Healthy cooking class to be held

Healthy Cooking Class: Trip to the Mediterranean will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15 at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Learn why the Mediterranean diet is one of the longest-standing and most talked about ways to eating in the world. Participants will learn how to build meals like the Mediterranean right here in Southeast Missouri. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Riverside Book Club will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 15 at the Jackson branch. "When Breath Becomes Air" by Paul Kalanithi will be discussed.
  • Coffee and conversation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the Scott City branch. Get out and enjoy the warmer weather as well as a cup of coffee and conversation.
  • Laughter exercises will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at the Jackson branch. This class will teach you how to laugh unconditionally. Laughter is a great exercise.
  • A sewing circle will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Friday at the Benton, Missouri, branch. Make some progress on your current sewing projects or get some help from others.

Mobile food pantries to be held

Mobile food pantries will be held for residents of Cape Girardeau County at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 at One City in Cape Girardeau and for residents of Perry County at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Ladies of Charity in Perryville, Missouri. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residents.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Native plants with famous cousins will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 17. Plant families can be confusing! Did you know pesky poison ivy is related to the charming cashew? Join nature center staff for an introductory look at how botanists organize plans and explore some of the surprising relationships between Missouri's native flora and other famous plants in your kitchen and elsewhere.
Learn about herbs

Everyone Loves Herbs will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson. Learn about growing and harvesting herbs as well as using them in your kitchen. To register call (573) 243-3581.

Grief support group to meet

The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting is "Grief Survival Checklist." For more information about this support group, call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.

Bible science fellowship to be held

SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will present Archaeological Evidence for the Bible from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. In this DVD, acclaimed British pastor and theologian, Brian Edwards, introduces the people and events that Bible critics once thought never existed. Evidence, widely accepted by mainstream scholars of Bible archaeology has repeatedly shown that "archaeology correctly understood always confirms the accuracy of the Bible." Here Edwards begins with the Genesis account of the flood and travels through the Bible to the Gospel of Luke and the Acts of the Apostles.

Musical to be presented

A musical, "Treasure Island," will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, at Forrest H. Rose Theatre at Southeast Missouri State University. It has been adapted by Aurand Harris. It is an exciting theatrical adaptation in which your audiences will thrill to the lightning adventure, exotic settings, sea chanteys and the salty pirate dialogue. Produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois. For tickets, go to bit.ly/RADSTUDIOSTICKETS.

Heritage Day is planned

Red House Heritage Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Red House Interpretive Center in Cape Girardeau. It will be open for tours, demonstrations, historic displays and live music with Flutist Friends. There will be mule jumping at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Glowball golf tournament to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation will hold the 10th annual glowball golf tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Jaycee Municipal Golf Course. Participants will pay nine holes during the day and then finish the last nine in the dark by glow light. There will be a barbecue supper. The shotgun start is at 4 p.m. For more information, email jayceegolf@cityofcape.org.

Community
