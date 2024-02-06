FYI 5-14-23

Healthy Cooking Class: Trip to the Mediterranean will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, May 15 at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Learn why the Mediterranean diet is one of the longest-standing and most talked about ways to eating in the world. Participants will learn how to build meals like the Mediterranean right here in Southeast Missouri. To register, call (573) 986-4440.
Mobile food pantries will be held for residents of Cape Girardeau County at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 16 at One City in Cape Girardeau and for residents of Perry County at 2:30 p.m. Friday, May 19 at Ladies of Charity in Perryville, Missouri. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residents.
Everyone Loves Herbs will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 16 at the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson. Learn about growing and harvesting herbs as well as using them in your kitchen. To register call (573) 243-3581.
The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, May 17 at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic for this month's meeting is "Grief Survival Checklist." For more information about this support group, call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.
SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will present Archaeological Evidence for the Bible from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18 at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. In this DVD, acclaimed British pastor and theologian, Brian Edwards, introduces the people and events that Bible critics once thought never existed. Evidence, widely accepted by mainstream scholars of Bible archaeology has repeatedly shown that "archaeology correctly understood always confirms the accuracy of the Bible." Here Edwards begins with the Genesis account of the flood and travels through the Bible to the Gospel of Luke and the Acts of the Apostles.
A musical, "Treasure Island," will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, May 19 and 20, at Forrest H. Rose Theatre at Southeast Missouri State University. It has been adapted by Aurand Harris. It is an exciting theatrical adaptation in which your audiences will thrill to the lightning adventure, exotic settings, sea chanteys and the salty pirate dialogue. Produced by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company of Woodstock, Illinois. For tickets, go to bit.ly/RADSTUDIOSTICKETS.
Red House Heritage Day will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20, at the Red House Interpretive Center in Cape Girardeau. It will be open for tours, demonstrations, historic displays and live music with Flutist Friends. There will be mule jumping at 10 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Foundation will hold the 10th annual glowball golf tournament at 4 p.m. Saturday, May 20 at Jaycee Municipal Golf Course. Participants will pay nine holes during the day and then finish the last nine in the dark by glow light. There will be a barbecue supper. The shotgun start is at 4 p.m. For more information, email jayceegolf@cityofcape.org.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.