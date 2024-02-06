All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesMay 14, 2017

FYI 5-14-17

The South Cape Community Tent Revival will be held Monday through Saturday at 805 Hackberry in Cape Girardeau. The event, which will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will incluce speakers, free food, games and special music each day...

South Cape Community Tent Revival this week

The South Cape Community Tent Revival will be held Monday through Saturday at 805 Hackberry in Cape Girardeau. The event, which will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will incluce speakers, free food, games and special music each day.

St. Joseph School to hold rummage sale

St. Joseph School, 606 Sycamore St. in Scott City, will hold a rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Items for sale will include furniture, tools, clothing and more.

Tornado relief fundraiser scheduled

A tornado relief fundraiser for Perryville, Missouri, will be held Friday at the Knights of Columbus hall, 31 Church St. in Perryville. The evening will feature One More Round, a tribute to Johnny Cash. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the KC hall or by calling (314) 329-8383. All proceeds will go to the tornado relief fund.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Cape Shrine Club to host scramble

The Cape Shrine Club will hold its annual four-person scramble Friday at Bent Creek Golf Course, 2200 Bent Creek Drive in Jackson. The day includes an 11 a.m. lunch and a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, contact Chuck Stratton at (573) 208-6901.

Primitive Quartet to hold concert May 20

The Primitive Quartet will perform Saturday at the New Hope General Baptist Church, 205 Main St. in Silva, Missouri. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. For more information, contact Jamie Hovis at (573) 270-1891 or call the church at (573) 224-3654.

Chicken and dumpling/ham dinner planned

The United Methodist Women of Sedgewickville United Methodist Church will hold an all-you-can-eat chicken and dumpling/ham dinner in the church fellowship hall from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The side dishes include mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, fruit cocktail and cake. The cost is $9 for adults; $4 for children 6 to 12 years old and free for children 5 years old and younger.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy