FYI 5-14-17

The South Cape Community Tent Revival will be held Monday through Saturday at 805 Hackberry in Cape Girardeau. The event, which will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will incluce speakers, free food, games and special music each day.
St. Joseph School, 606 Sycamore St. in Scott City, will hold a rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Items for sale will include furniture, tools, clothing and more.
A tornado relief fundraiser for Perryville, Missouri, will be held Friday at the Knights of Columbus hall, 31 Church St. in Perryville. The evening will feature One More Round, a tribute to Johnny Cash. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the KC hall or by calling (314) 329-8383. All proceeds will go to the tornado relief fund.
The Cape Shrine Club will hold its annual four-person scramble Friday at Bent Creek Golf Course, 2200 Bent Creek Drive in Jackson. The day includes an 11 a.m. lunch and a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, contact Chuck Stratton at (573) 208-6901.
The Primitive Quartet will perform Saturday at the New Hope General Baptist Church, 205 Main St. in Silva, Missouri. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. For more information, contact Jamie Hovis at (573) 270-1891 or call the church at (573) 224-3654.
The United Methodist Women of Sedgewickville United Methodist Church will hold an all-you-can-eat chicken and dumpling/ham dinner in the church fellowship hall from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The side dishes include mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, fruit cocktail and cake. The cost is $9 for adults; $4 for children 6 to 12 years old and free for children 5 years old and younger.
