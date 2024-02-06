FYI 5-14-17

South Cape Community Tent Revival this week

The South Cape Community Tent Revival will be held Monday through Saturday at 805 Hackberry in Cape Girardeau. The event, which will run from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, will incluce speakers, free food, games and special music each day.

St. Joseph School to hold rummage sale

St. Joseph School, 606 Sycamore St. in Scott City, will hold a rummage sale from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday. Items for sale will include furniture, tools, clothing and more.

Tornado relief fundraiser scheduled

A tornado relief fundraiser for Perryville, Missouri, will be held Friday at the Knights of Columbus hall, 31 Church St. in Perryville. The evening will feature One More Round, a tribute to Johnny Cash. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the KC hall or by calling (314) 329-8383. All proceeds will go to the tornado relief fund.