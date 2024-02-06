FYI 5-13-18

Meals will be served from noon until 1 p.m. at the Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau.
Monday: Tacos, refried beans, rice, fruit
Tuesday: Chicken stir fry, egg rolls, fruit
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo linguine, peas, bread, fruit
Thursday: Breakfast casserole, biscuit, gravy
Friday: Leftovers
