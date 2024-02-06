FYI 5-10-20

Semo Prom Mothers

A chapter of the national non-profit Becca's Closet, Semo Prom Mothers is now taking appointments. The organization has distributed more than 600 dresses over four years at its former location in Jackson, and is now housed at 1820 Perryville Road, Westminster Presbyterian Church, in Cape Girardeau. Volunteers are ready to help ayone who needs a dress for summer prom. Messages are being taken at the group's Facebook page, or by calling the church at (573) 334-4344 from 8 a.m. to noon, Monday through Thursday, to make an appointment.