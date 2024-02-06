FYI 4-7-19

Vets home foundation seeking board member

The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home Foundation is looking to fill a three-year board position, a news release stated. The candidate should have a strong connection to the Missouri Veterans Home service area and experience with a non-profit. Foundation board members act as ambassadors of the home. Applicants must be 21 years old or older and cannot be State of Missouri employees. A resume and brief statement on the applicant's interest in supporting the home's mission may be sent to Kristen Pind at Kristen.Pind@mvc.dps.mo.gov or Attn: Kristen Pind, 2400 Veterans Memorial Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. Resumes must be received no later than May 8, the release said.