FYI 4-7-19

The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home Foundation is looking to fill a three-year board position, a news release stated. The candidate should have a strong connection to the Missouri Veterans Home service area and experience with a non-profit. Foundation board members act as ambassadors of the home. Applicants must be 21 years old or older and cannot be State of Missouri employees. A resume and brief statement on the applicant's interest in supporting the home's mission may be sent to Kristen Pind at Kristen.Pind@mvc.dps.mo.gov or Attn: Kristen Pind, 2400 Veterans Memorial Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. Resumes must be received no later than May 8, the release said.
January's SEMO Chemo Smash pickleball tournament at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex raised close to $35,000, according to a news release. All of the money raised was donated to a fund established by the Brown family to further glioblastoma research at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Donations may still be made to the Curtis L. Brown GBM Research Fund through Washington University in St. Louis.
