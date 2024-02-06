All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesApril 6, 2019

FYI 4-7-19

The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home Foundation is looking to fill a three-year board position, a news release stated. The candidate should have a strong connection to the Missouri Veterans Home service area and experience with a non-profit. Foundation board members act as ambassadors of the home. ...

Vets home foundation seeking board member

The Cape Girardeau Veterans Home Foundation is looking to fill a three-year board position, a news release stated. The candidate should have a strong connection to the Missouri Veterans Home service area and experience with a non-profit. Foundation board members act as ambassadors of the home. Applicants must be 21 years old or older and cannot be State of Missouri employees. A resume and brief statement on the applicant's interest in supporting the home's mission may be sent to Kristen Pind at Kristen.Pind@mvc.dps.mo.gov or Attn: Kristen Pind, 2400 Veterans Memorial Dr., Cape Girardeau, MO 63701. Resumes must be received no later than May 8, the release said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Pickleball tourney raised almost $35,000

January's SEMO Chemo Smash pickleball tournament at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex raised close to $35,000, according to a news release. All of the money raised was donated to a fund established by the Brown family to further glioblastoma research at the Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. Donations may still be made to the Curtis L. Brown GBM Research Fund through Washington University in St. Louis.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy