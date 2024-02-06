FYI 4-4-21

This special outdoor service is a time of fellowship and praise. Start your Easter morning early at our Easter Sunrise Service at Cape County Park North (shelter No. 4) at 6:00am. Coffee and doughnuts will be available.
In case of rain, check capebiblechapel.org/easter for updates.
Some seating is available. Lawn chairs and blankets also welcome.
Weather permitting attendees will gather on the church lawn for Easter Sunrise worship at 6:30 a.m. (If weather is questionable, visit lglomd.org for the latest update.); organ-led, 8 a.m.; band-led, 10:30 a.m. Then join members for Easter Breakfast served at 7 a.m. in the church hall.
Celebrate the resurrection during our 10:30am Easter Worship Service. Join members as they praise God for His love and grace shown to us through Jesus. Nursery will be available for chldren up to 3 years old.
Come out for two free back-to-back afterschool activities from 3:30 to 5 p.m. April 8, 15, 22 and 29 at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School. Conextion Community Resource Center has partnered with the middle school, Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Middle and Secondary Education, including the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri to offer a fun, but educational experience for your students who attend CMS. The activities will last for four weeks directly afterschool in the CMS Cafeteria. Space is limited. No transportation provided. For more information, go to facebook.com/GetCoNEXTed or call (573) 803-1210.
Health & Wellness Seminar: Sweet treats will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.
When that sweet tooth kicks in, give these healthy tasty treats a try. Health & Wellness Seminars are by the Cape Parks and Recreation Department. This is a free seminar! Pre-registration is required. To register, go to cityofcape.org/wellnessevents. For more information, call (573) 339-6604.
S.T.A.R. movie night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.
S.T.A.R. is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who are unable to successfully participate in regular recreation programs. Most individuals with special needs may participate in S.T.A.R. programs. The S.T.A.R. programs meets regularly and events are free. Please register in advance with the number of participants and number of staff members who will be attending. To register, or for more information, contact Cassie Dennis at (573) 339-6340. Sponsored by Southeast Health.
For more information, go to cityofcape.org/recreation.
Cape Girardeau County Republican Women's Club will met from noon to 1 p.m. Friday at Delmonico's Restaurant in Jackson.
The regularly scheduled first Friday meeting will be postponed because of the Easter weekend to April 9. The guest speaker is Cape Girardeau County Commissioner Clint Tracy.
Guardian Angel Home and School in Oran, Missouri, will host a trivia night, Friday in the school gym. Doors open at 6 p.m.; play starts at 7 p.m. Eight people per team. Mulligans will be available for purchase for $10. Soda, water and chips provided. You can bring your own food and drink as well. To reserve a table, call Katrina (573) 934-4179.
The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri will host Afternoon Tea-Light, a full service English tea event to benefit for 20 N. Pacific and The Collab Lab, a sensory inclusive classroom at the Arts Council. It will be held 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 10. Guests will enjoy light fare and tea, live music and floral decor by Clementine of Cape Girardeau. The event will feature two separate seatings with a capacity of 40 attendees for each seating. The morning seating will be 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the afternoon seating will be 2 to 4 p.m. The afternoon seating will also include mimosas in the price of the ticket. Orchestra students of the SEMO Music Academy will provide live music for the morning showing, and members of the SEMO Orchestra will perform for the afternoon seating. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the Arts Council or online at capearts.org/afternoontealight. Please call (573) 334-9233 or visit capearts.org/events/afternoontealight to RSVP.
Founded in 2019 by Jae & Paris Newsome, 20 North Pacific is a Black-drive Urban Arts Gallery. 20 North Pacific continues the mission of amplifying Black voices, Art, Culture and Stories.
In efforts to advance the mission of the Arts Council, to provide a forum for residents of Southeast Missouri to explore, experience and share in the diversity of the arts, the Arts Council is creating The Collab Lab. This sensory inclusive space will serve as a space for workshops, education events and as headquarters for the artKIDtech program.
Questions about this event can be made via phone at (573) 334-9233 or via email at artscouncil@capearts.org..
