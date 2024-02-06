FYI 4-4-21

Easter weekend services

Easter Sunrise Service: 6 to 7 a.m. Sunday, Cape County Park North

This special outdoor service is a time of fellowship and praise. Start your Easter morning early at our Easter Sunrise Service at Cape County Park North (shelter No. 4) at 6:00am. Coffee and doughnuts will be available.

In case of rain, check capebiblechapel.org/easter for updates.

Some seating is available. Lawn chairs and blankets also welcome.

Easter Sunrise Service: 6:30 to 7:30 a.m., Sunday, St. Andrew Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau

Weather permitting attendees will gather on the church lawn for Easter Sunrise worship at 6:30 a.m. (If weather is questionable, visit lglomd.org for the latest update.); organ-led, 8 a.m.; band-led, 10:30 a.m. Then join members for Easter Breakfast served at 7 a.m. in the church hall.

Easter Worship: 10:30 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau

Celebrate the resurrection during our 10:30am Easter Worship Service. Join members as they praise God for His love and grace shown to us through Jesus. Nursery will be available for chldren up to 3 years old.

Cathedral of St. Mary of the Annunciation in Cape Girardeau: Holy Saturday, April 3 Easter vigil, 7:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday, April 4, 7, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Cape Girardeau: Holy Saturday, April 3, Morning prayer, 9 a.m. and Easter vigil Mass, 7:30 p.m.; Easter Sunday, 6:30, 8, 10; 11:45 a.m. and 3 pm. (Spanish).

Cenenary United Methodist Church in Cape Girardeau: Easter Sunday, 8 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. (traditional), 11 a.m. (contermporary).

Good Shepherd Luterhan Chapel in Cape Girardeau: Easter Sunday, Sunrise service with Holy Communion, 6:30 a.m.; Sunday school and Bible class, 9:15 a.m., Easter Service with Holy Communion, 10:30 a.m.

La Croix Church in Cape Girardeau: Cape campus and online, 5:30 p.m. Saturday; Sunday service, 8, 9:15 and 11 a.m.; Benton campus: 9:15 and 10 a.m. Sunday.

First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau: Worship with communion, 10:45 a.m. Sunday.

First Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau: Easter Sunday service 10:45 a.m. Sunday. Easter Egg Hunt will follow service.

Cape County Cowboy Church in Oak Ridge: 8 a.m. Sunday at Gravel Hill location; 9:30 a.m. at Oak Ridge location.

Immaculate Concept Catholic Church in Jackson: Holy Saturday, 7:30 p.m.; Easter vigil, 7, 8:30 and 10 a.m.

Fruitland Community Church in Fruitland: Cpmmunity Easter Egg Hunt, 10:30 a.m. Saturday; Easter Sunday, Sunrise service, 6:30 a.m.; Easter services, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.

After-school art and reading activities planned

Come out for two free back-to-back afterschool activities from 3:30 to 5 p.m. April 8, 15, 22 and 29 at Cape Girardeau Central Middle School. Conextion Community Resource Center has partnered with the middle school, Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Middle and Secondary Education, including the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri to offer a fun, but educational experience for your students who attend CMS. The activities will last for four weeks directly afterschool in the CMS Cafeteria. Space is limited. No transportation provided. For more information, go to facebook.com/GetCoNEXTed or call (573) 803-1210.

Health and wellness seminar to be held

Health & Wellness Seminar: Sweet treats will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.