FYI 4-30-23

"Rescuing our roots" project meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 30 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cape Girardeau. It is for people interested in learning about preserving local history by documenting gravestones. Billion Graves, the world's largest GPS-linked cemetery data resources has partnered with several organizations in this project where volunteers from around the world are documenting headstones in cemeteries by taking photos with their smartphones. The data is then transcribed by volunteers, plotted on cemetery maps and made readily available at BillionGraves.com for millions of families around the globe for generations to come. The temporary location of the church is 1732 North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
A community reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Mayfield event Center in Marble Hill, Missouri. Tour the event center, learn about the history of the building and meet the owners. Refreshments will be provided.
An entertaining collection of scenes from opera and operetta classics will be performed by the Opera Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus.
Vintage Sound of Farmington, Missouri, will provide an evening of gospel music at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. There will be a time of fellowship following the concert.
Join the city of Cape Girardeau's walking program through the Arthritis Foundation. The class will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday (not including Memorial Day) from May 1 through June 6. The program begins at Osage Park but will work its way through different walking locations in Cape Girardeau. Each class will start with education about health, followed with a short walk (start at 10 minutes and build each week and then stretch. For more information or to register for the class, call (573) 339-6604 or go to cityofcape.org/wellnessevents.
Have you ever called your dog only to have them look at you and then keep doing what they were doing before you called? Or maybe they didn't even look-at you when you called. A solid recall is one of the most important safety skills you can teach your dog. Shelly Wood will hold All About Recall seminar at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at Busch Peter Products & Supply. This seminar is for humans only so leave your dogs resting at home. Preregistration is required at shellywoodbehavior.com/group-classes/
The Brain Injury and Stroke support group meeting will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, May 1 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. The support group is for survivors of brain injury and/or strokes, their families and caregivers. For more information, call Marilyn Schott at (573) 275-7552 or email at tristategroup64@gmail.com.
A fruit tree basics workshop will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 4 at the University of Missouri Extension in Jackson. It will cover growing apples, peaches and pears in Southeast Missouri. Topics for each fruit include variety selection, planting, pruning and pest management. For more information, contact Donna Aufdenberg at (573) 243-3581. To register, go to extension.missouri.edu/eventshome-jorticulture-and-environment.
"Fire Bringer -- the Musical" will be held at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, May 4 and 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Rust Flexible Theatre on the River Campus. Troublemaker Zazzalil goes out to test her latest invention then stumbles upon an important discover that takes her on a whirlwind journey from omega to alpha. For more information, go to semo.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=FY23FIR&linkID=twsemo&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode=
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold Bike to Work and School Day Friday, May 5 at Arena Park tennis courts. The event will open at 6:15 a.m. with the kickoff beginning at 6:45 a.m. It will start with music, food, bike tune ups and more. Following the kickoff, enjoy a group bike ride or head off to begin your day. There will be free bike tune-ups by Cape Bike & Fitness and CycleWerx. There will also be breakfast pastries and fruit available.
The Southeast Missouri Watch and Clock Show will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, May 5 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6 the Osage Centre.
Power of Praying Women invites all ladies to a prayer brunch from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, May 5 at Robinson Farms NxtGen at 2927 County Road 233 near Cape Girardeau. The speaker will be Drucella Perkins. It will be a time for prayer, praise and song. Doors will open at 10:30 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church and Cape Girardeau Police Department will sponsor a bike safety course at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 6 at Ivers Square Gazebo. All participants will receive a free new bike helmet.
The 11th annual crawfish boil will be held from noon to 4 p.m. at Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery near Friedheim. Live music will be provided by Shananigans from 1 to 4 p.m.
The SEMO Iris Society will host its annual flower show from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 6 and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 7,at the JC Penney Court at West Park Mall. The theme of this year's show is "Music of Spring." Any iris grower is welcome to enter iris in the show and judging will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 6. Multiple colorful varieties and species of iris will be on display as well as education exhibit and artistic arrangements.
Hop Heds Home Brew Club will present Ales for Tail, a benefit for Southeast Missouri Pets from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6 at Saxony Hills brewery in Altenburg, Missouri. Sample more than 30 beers and help support a great cause. There will be on-site pet adoption, in-person raffle, a 50/50 drawing and live music.
Parker McCollum will be at the Show Me Center from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. He has proved to be one of country music's biggest breakout stars of 2022. For more information, go to showmecenter.biz/events/parker-mccollum/
