FYI 4-30-23

'Rescuing Our Roots' project meeting to be held

"Rescuing our roots" project meeting will be held at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 30 at Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Cape Girardeau. It is for people interested in learning about preserving local history by documenting gravestones. Billion Graves, the world's largest GPS-linked cemetery data resources has partnered with several organizations in this project where volunteers from around the world are documenting headstones in cemeteries by taking photos with their smartphones. The data is then transcribed by volunteers, plotted on cemetery maps and made readily available at BillionGraves.com for millions of families around the globe for generations to come. The temporary location of the church is 1732 North Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

Local music planned

Ivas John will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery near Friedheim.

The Jerry Ford Combo will play from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at River Ridge Winery near Commerce, Missouri.

Mud Puppy Acoustic will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri.

Community reception to be held

A community reception will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Mayfield event Center in Marble Hill, Missouri. Tour the event center, learn about the history of the building and meet the owners. Refreshments will be provided.

Opera scenes to be shown

An entertaining collection of scenes from opera and operetta classics will be performed by the Opera Workshop at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus.

Gospel concert to be held

Vintage Sound of Farmington, Missouri, will provide an evening of gospel music at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 30 at First General Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. There will be a time of fellowship following the concert.

Walking program to begin

Join the city of Cape Girardeau's walking program through the Arthritis Foundation. The class will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m. Monday and Wednesday (not including Memorial Day) from May 1 through June 6. The program begins at Osage Park but will work its way through different walking locations in Cape Girardeau. Each class will start with education about health, followed with a short walk (start at 10 minutes and build each week and then stretch. For more information or to register for the class, call (573) 339-6604 or go to cityofcape.org/wellnessevents.

Dog recall seminar to be held

Have you ever called your dog only to have them look at you and then keep doing what they were doing before you called? Or maybe they didn't even look-at you when you called. A solid recall is one of the most important safety skills you can teach your dog. Shelly Wood will hold All About Recall seminar at 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 2 at Busch Peter Products & Supply. This seminar is for humans only so leave your dogs resting at home. Preregistration is required at shellywoodbehavior.com/group-classes/

Support group to meet

The Brain Injury and Stroke support group meeting will be held from 6 to 8:30 p.m., Monday, May 1 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. The support group is for survivors of brain injury and/or strokes, their families and caregivers. For more information, call Marilyn Schott at (573) 275-7552 or email at tristategroup64@gmail.com.

Conservation Nature Center events

Wednesday Wildflower Walk will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, May 3. Spring in Southeast Missouri is in full bloom. Take a leisurely half-mile hike over easy trails at Trail of Tears State Park to take in the joy of spring wildflowers. Meet at the nature center in Cape and ride with nature center personnel to the destination. Please bring a water bottle, wear comfortable shoes and weather-appropriate clothing. You may also wish to have binoculars, a camera and a snack.

Conservation Teens: Archery will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 6. Whether you've never shot a bow and arrow or you have your own at home, come try out the nature center's range for a friendly competition. You'll start with the basics and get a little practice, then compete to see who the best teen archer is. All bows, arrows and equipment will be provided. For teens 12 years old to 17 years old.

Archer basics will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, May 6. Try your hand at archery and experience a fun way to enjoy the outdoors. All archery equipment will be provided. Adult supervision is required for children 9 years old to 17 years old. The program will take place entirely outdoors so dress for the weather.

The magic of music with John Nilsen will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The arts of music and photography combine as the Missouri Department of Conservation welcomes popular northwest musical artist John Nilsen for a live performance. Nilsen is a noted pianist and acoustic musician who comes from Portland, Oregon. He will compliment his nature-inspired music with the spectacular landscape and wildlife images of MDC photographer Noppado Paothong. His photography can be seen regularly in MDC's Missouri Conservationist magazine.

Riverside Regional Library events