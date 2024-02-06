FYI 4-30-17

Immanuel Lutheran Church of Altenburg, 8234 Main St. in Altenburg, Missouri, will hold its annual fried chicken dinner at 3 p.m. today. The cost for adults is $9, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.
The annual Steamboat Classic Triathlon will begin at 9 a.m. today at the Central Municipal Pool, 1920 Whitener St. in Cape Girardeau. The event consists of a 450-meter swim, a 15.5-mile bike ride and a 5-mile run. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Participants that are not USAT members are required to pay a $5 USAT fee. For more information, call (573) 335-4040.
St. John's Lutheran Church of Pocahontas will host a Blessing of the Bikes after its church service today. The service will be at 11 a.m. and the bike blessing at noon. The event will include a free lunch and door prizes.
Trinity Lutheran Church Egypt Mills, 5665 County Road 635 in Cape Girardeau, will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a worship service and dinner today. Service will be at 10 a.m., followed by a free-will-offering dinner from noon to 2:30 p.m. Dinner will include chicken and dumplings, ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, pie, cake, homemade bread and drinks. Ringer Hill Bluegrass will perform from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call (573) 334-4549.
The River City Players will hold auditions for its summer comedy "All By Myself," at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Port Cape, 19 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau. There will be five roles for adults of any age -- male and female. For more information, contact director Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood at rwhitlow@semo.edu or watch the River City Players Facebook page.
Flourish Magazine, the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia will host a celebration of women who live and work in Southeast Missouri from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Keynote speaker will be Adrienne Ross, author of the book "#AuntAlma: Raising a Little Hell Heaven on Earth." There will be numerous presenters and panelists. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. Tickets can be purchased at https://women.semissourian.com.
KHIS will celebrate its 10th anniversary at 7 p.m. Thursday at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Special guests will include Jamie Grace with Broken & Redeemed Dance Studio and StompTown Revival. Tickets are available for purchase at khisradio.org or at the River Campus Box Office.
Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri will host Derby de Mayo at 6 p.m. Friday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. Tickets cost $40 per person and can be purchased at the LFCS office or http://lfcsmo.org/event/2017-kentucky-derby-party/. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a musical performance by The Tungsten Groove beginning at 7:30.
Immaculate Conception School will hold a fundraiser Color Run at 9 a.m. Saturday at Jackson City Park. Participants will be sprayed with color during the 2.5-mile run. Registration can be completed at ICSmscr.eventbrite.com.
Burfordville Baptist Church, 201 Hwy. 00 in Burfordville, Missouri, will host a Free Clothes Closet from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The event is open to the public. The church is accepting gently used closes and shoes of all sizes. For more information call (573) 243-5602.
The fifth annual Filter's Fund 5K & Fun Run will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, starting at West Lane Elementary School, 338 N. West Lane in Jackson. Registration is $30 and includes a T-shirt. Funds will be distributed to Compassion International, the Garrett Knowlan Memorial Scholarship Fund and needy families in the area. For more information, call (573) 243-7777, email bknowlan@aol.com or go to FiltersFund on Facebook.
Friends of Boy Scouts Troop 4 are seeking vendors for a rummage sale May 7 at the Boy Scout Activity Building, 232 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Booth space for the indoor sale, which will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., is limited. Booths can be rented for a $20 donation. For more information, contact Christine Frazier at (314) 413-8549.
FCC Behavioral Health will hold a 5K run/walk on May 13 at St. Mary Cathedral Church, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The purpose of the event is to raise money for wellness equipment for the women and children who live at the 32-bed facility, 20 S. Sprigg St. Pre-run registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. and the run begins at 8 a.m. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/CapeGirardeau/FCCCape5k.
A tornado relief fundraiser for Perryville, Missouri, will be held May 19 at the Knights of Columbus hall, 31 Church St. in Perryville. The evening will feature One More Round, a tribute to Johnny Cash. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the KC hall or by calling (314) 329-8383. All proceeds will go to the tornado relief fund.
The Primitive Quartet will perform May 20 at the New Hope General Baptist Church, 205 Main St. in Silva, Missouri. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. For more information, contact Jamie Hovis at (573) 270-1891 or call the church at (573) 224-3654.
The Cape Shrine Club will hold its annual four-person scramble May 19 at Bent Creek Golf Course, 2200 Bent Creek Drive in Jackson. The day includes an 11 a.m. lunch and a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, contact Chuck Stratton at (573) 208-6901.
