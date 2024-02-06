FYI 4-30-17

Local church to hold chicken dinner

Immanuel Lutheran Church of Altenburg, 8234 Main St. in Altenburg, Missouri, will hold its annual fried chicken dinner at 3 p.m. today. The cost for adults is $9, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Steamboat Classic Triathlon scheduled

The annual Steamboat Classic Triathlon will begin at 9 a.m. today at the Central Municipal Pool, 1920 Whitener St. in Cape Girardeau. The event consists of a 450-meter swim, a 15.5-mile bike ride and a 5-mile run. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Participants that are not USAT members are required to pay a $5 USAT fee. For more information, call (573) 335-4040.

Blessing of the Bikes to be held April 30

St. John's Lutheran Church of Pocahontas will host a Blessing of the Bikes after its church service today. The service will be at 11 a.m. and the bike blessing at noon. The event will include a free lunch and door prizes.

Church to celebrate 150th anniversary

Trinity Lutheran Church Egypt Mills, 5665 County Road 635 in Cape Girardeau, will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a worship service and dinner today. Service will be at 10 a.m., followed by a free-will-offering dinner from noon to 2:30 p.m. Dinner will include chicken and dumplings, ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, pie, cake, homemade bread and drinks. Ringer Hill Bluegrass will perform from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call (573) 334-4549.

River City Players to hold auditions Wednesday

The River City Players will hold auditions for its summer comedy "All By Myself," at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Port Cape, 19 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau. There will be five roles for adults of any age -- male and female. For more information, contact director Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood at rwhitlow@semo.edu or watch the River City Players Facebook page.

Plannted Celebration-of-women event

Flourish Magazine, the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia will host a celebration of women who live and work in Southeast Missouri from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Keynote speaker will be Adrienne Ross, author of the book "#AuntAlma: Raising a Little Hell Heaven on Earth." There will be numerous presenters and panelists. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. Tickets can be purchased at https://women.semissourian.com.

KHIS to celebrate 10th anniversary

KHIS will celebrate its 10th anniversary at 7 p.m. Thursday at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Special guests will include Jamie Grace with Broken & Redeemed Dance Studio and StompTown Revival. Tickets are available for purchase at khisradio.org or at the River Campus Box Office.

Derby de Mayo to be held

Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri will host Derby de Mayo at 6 p.m. Friday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. Tickets cost $40 per person and can be purchased at the LFCS office or http://lfcsmo.org/event/2017-kentucky-derby-party/. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a musical performance by The Tungsten Groove beginning at 7:30.