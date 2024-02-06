All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesApril 30, 2017

FYI 4-30-17

Immanuel Lutheran Church of Altenburg, 8234 Main St. in Altenburg, Missouri, will hold its annual fried chicken dinner at 3 p.m. today. The cost for adults is $9, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger. The annual Steamboat Classic Triathlon will begin at 9 a.m. ...

Local church to hold chicken dinner

Immanuel Lutheran Church of Altenburg, 8234 Main St. in Altenburg, Missouri, will hold its annual fried chicken dinner at 3 p.m. today. The cost for adults is $9, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Steamboat Classic Triathlon scheduled

The annual Steamboat Classic Triathlon will begin at 9 a.m. today at the Central Municipal Pool, 1920 Whitener St. in Cape Girardeau. The event consists of a 450-meter swim, a 15.5-mile bike ride and a 5-mile run. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Participants that are not USAT members are required to pay a $5 USAT fee. For more information, call (573) 335-4040.

Blessing of the Bikes to be held April 30

St. John's Lutheran Church of Pocahontas will host a Blessing of the Bikes after its church service today. The service will be at 11 a.m. and the bike blessing at noon. The event will include a free lunch and door prizes.

Church to celebrate 150th anniversary

Trinity Lutheran Church Egypt Mills, 5665 County Road 635 in Cape Girardeau, will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a worship service and dinner today. Service will be at 10 a.m., followed by a free-will-offering dinner from noon to 2:30 p.m. Dinner will include chicken and dumplings, ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, pie, cake, homemade bread and drinks. Ringer Hill Bluegrass will perform from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call (573) 334-4549.

River City Players to hold auditions Wednesday

The River City Players will hold auditions for its summer comedy "All By Myself," at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at Port Cape, 19 N. Water St. in Cape Girardeau. There will be five roles for adults of any age -- male and female. For more information, contact director Roseanna Whitlow-Greenwood at rwhitlow@semo.edu or watch the River City Players Facebook page.

Plannted Celebration-of-women event

Flourish Magazine, the Southeast Missourian and rustmedia will host a celebration of women who live and work in Southeast Missouri from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Keynote speaker will be Adrienne Ross, author of the book "#AuntAlma: Raising a Little Hell Heaven on Earth." There will be numerous presenters and panelists. A light breakfast and lunch will be provided. Tickets can be purchased at https://women.semissourian.com.

KHIS to celebrate 10th anniversary

KHIS will celebrate its 10th anniversary at 7 p.m. Thursday at the River Campus, 518 S. Fountain St. in Cape Girardeau. Special guests will include Jamie Grace with Broken & Redeemed Dance Studio and StompTown Revival. Tickets are available for purchase at khisradio.org or at the River Campus Box Office.

Derby de Mayo to be held

Lutheran Family and Children's Services of Missouri will host Derby de Mayo at 6 p.m. Friday at the Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive in Jackson. Tickets cost $40 per person and can be purchased at the LFCS office or http://lfcsmo.org/event/2017-kentucky-derby-party/. Dinner will begin at 6:30 p.m. and there will be a musical performance by The Tungsten Groove beginning at 7:30.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Color Run on Saturday at Jackson City Park

Immaculate Conception School will hold a fundraiser Color Run at 9 a.m. Saturday at Jackson City Park. Participants will be sprayed with color during the 2.5-mile run. Registration can be completed at ICSmscr.eventbrite.com.

Free Clothes Closet on Saturday in Burfordville

Burfordville Baptist Church, 201 Hwy. 00 in Burfordville, Missouri, will host a Free Clothes Closet from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday. The event is open to the public. The church is accepting gently used closes and shoes of all sizes. For more information call (573) 243-5602.

Filter's Fund 5K & Fun Run on Saturday

The fifth annual Filter's Fund 5K & Fun Run will be held 9 a.m. Saturday, starting at West Lane Elementary School, 338 N. West Lane in Jackson. Registration is $30 and includes a T-shirt. Funds will be distributed to Compassion International, the Garrett Knowlan Memorial Scholarship Fund and needy families in the area. For more information, call (573) 243-7777, email bknowlan@aol.com or go to FiltersFund on Facebook.

Boy Scouts seek vendors for rummage sale

Friends of Boy Scouts Troop 4 are seeking vendors for a rummage sale May 7 at the Boy Scout Activity Building, 232 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Booth space for the indoor sale, which will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., is limited. Booths can be rented for a $20 donation. For more information, contact Christine Frazier at (314) 413-8549.

FCC Behavioral Health to held 5K run/walk

FCC Behavioral Health will hold a 5K run/walk on May 13 at St. Mary Cathedral Church, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The purpose of the event is to raise money for wellness equipment for the women and children who live at the 32-bed facility, 20 S. Sprigg St. Pre-run registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. and the run begins at 8 a.m. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/CapeGirardeau/FCCCape5k.

Tornado relief fundraiser scheduled

A tornado relief fundraiser for Perryville, Missouri, will be held May 19 at the Knights of Columbus hall, 31 Church St. in Perryville. The evening will feature One More Round, a tribute to Johnny Cash. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the KC hall or by calling (314) 329-8383. All proceeds will go to the tornado relief fund.

Primitive Quartet to hold concert May 20

The Primitive Quartet will perform May 20 at the New Hope General Baptist Church, 205 Main St. in Silva, Missouri. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. For more information, contact Jamie Hovis at (573) 270-1891 or call the church at (573) 224-3654.

Cape Shrine Club to host scramble

The Cape Shrine Club will hold its annual four-person scramble May 19 at Bent Creek Golf Course, 2200 Bent Creek Drive in Jackson. The day includes an 11 a.m. lunch and a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, contact Chuck Stratton at (573) 208-6901.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesDec. 7
How to handle holiday meltdowns (yours and theirs)
FeaturesDec. 7
Games to snuggle up with this holiday season
CommunityDec. 6
Sponsored: Jaycees ToyBox: A Christmas tradition of giving
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy