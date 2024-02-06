FYI 4-29-18

Scholarship applications are being accepted

Applications for 24 scholarships for the Fall 2018 are being accepted by Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program, according to a news release. The scholarships include the new Steven C. Bjelich Executive Scholarship, worth $10,000 and named for the hospital's former president and CEO. To be eligible for the scholarships, graduate students must be currently enrolled in a graduate program in healthcare administration. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on June 19. More information about the scholarships, as well as applications, may be found at foundation.sfmc.net/scholarship/.

To hold deaf workshop

A "Jesus Signs Workshopl" which teaches how to share Jesus and the Bible with the deaf, will be held May 11, from 4 to 9 p.m., and May 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Lunch and dinner will be provided the second day of the workshop. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. John Reinke, who is deaf. For more information and to register for the workshop, contact Melanie at (573) 225-0686 or merlbacher@yahoo.com, or Naida at (608) 387-2654 or rosconaida@msn.com.