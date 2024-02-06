All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
FeaturesApril 28, 2018

FYI 4-29-18

The Tim and Cathy Goodman Endowed Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation. According to a university news release, the Goodmans of Jackson established the scholarship with a gift. The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a Southeast student majoring in accounting finance, entrepreneurship or nursing, who is from Cape Girardeau or Dunklin counties, said the release. ...

Scholarship endowed

The Tim and Cathy Goodman Endowed Scholarship has been established through the Southeast Missouri State University Foundation. According to a university news release, the Goodmans of Jackson established the scholarship with a gift. The renewable scholarship will be awarded to a Southeast student majoring in accounting finance, entrepreneurship or nursing, who is from Cape Girardeau or Dunklin counties, said the release. Tim Goodman is a 1977 graduate of Southeast, while Cathy Goodman is a 1980 graduate of the university.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scholarship applications are being accepted

Applications for 24 scholarships for the Fall 2018 are being accepted by Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program, according to a news release. The scholarships include the new Steven C. Bjelich Executive Scholarship, worth $10,000 and named for the hospital's former president and CEO. To be eligible for the scholarships, graduate students must be currently enrolled in a graduate program in healthcare administration. Applications are due by 5 p.m. on June 19. More information about the scholarships, as well as applications, may be found at foundation.sfmc.net/scholarship/.

To hold deaf workshop

A "Jesus Signs Workshopl" which teaches how to share Jesus and the Bible with the deaf, will be held May 11, from 4 to 9 p.m., and May 12, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., in the Fellowship Hall at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Lunch and dinner will be provided the second day of the workshop. Guest speaker will be the Rev. Dr. John Reinke, who is deaf. For more information and to register for the workshop, contact Melanie at (573) 225-0686 or merlbacher@yahoo.com, or Naida at (608) 387-2654 or rosconaida@msn.com.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
FeaturesNov. 27
‘Slow shopping’ is transforming holiday spending habits
CommunityNov. 27
Thankful People: Finding joy and community in Jackson’s gras...
CommunityNov. 25
Lace up for Kim's Toybox Run: A festive race with a cause
CommunityNov. 23
Thankful People: How Chaffee's Seger Ruiz found a new perspe...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Chaffee's volunteer firefighters
Stay away from this
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy