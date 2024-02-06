FYI 4-28-19

Bike to work and school day planned

The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation and Foundation will hold its 5th Annual Bike to Work and School Day on May 3 for National Bike to Work and School Day. This free event encourages everybody to grab their bikes for a day and head to work or school with a little more physical activity. A kickoff will be held at the Osage Centre that morning. A free breakfast will begin at 6:15 a.m.. There will also be free t-shirts and raffle prizes. You can also register your bike with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. There will also be complementary bike doctor from CycleWerx, bike checks with Cape Bike & Fitness, Glaus & Gohn prize donations and more. The Cape Girardeau City Council will start the ride with a motivational speech. The Cape Girardeau Police Department will provide an escort. Attendance prizes will be drawn and there will be two child's bicycles given away. For more information call (573) 339-6604 or go to www.cityofcape.org/fitness.