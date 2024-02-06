FYI 4-25-21

The Brazeau Historical Society is hosting once again the scenic tour 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 and 25. Brazeau, Missouri, is a community in east Perry County that is more than 200 years old. Ham and beans will be served on April 24 and stew on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A bake sale, this-and-that sale and a bonnet lottery will be held as well. Outdoor seating is available with social distancing. Bring your own containers to take some goodies home with you. Free-will donation is appreciated and all proceeds go to the Brazeau Historical Society.
For more information, call (573) 824-6040.
A diaper drive fundraiser for Lutheran Family and Children Services will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 25 at Hanover Lutheran Church.
Donate a pack of disposable diapers and receive a free lunch. Drop off diapers at the church. The church's address is 2949 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau.
The final Sundays at Three concert of the season will be held at 3 p.m. April 25 at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus. It will showcase recent chamber music activities of Southeast Missouri State University faculty and students. The program will include works by Malcolm Arnold, Jorge Montilla, Benjamin Britten and more.
Southeast Missouri State University's symphony orchestra will close its season with "The Lark Ascending" Symphony Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall. It will feature a variety of colorful 20th and 21st century works, including Vaughan Williams' evocative The Lark Ascending (with Sophia Han, violin soloist) and Robert Fruehwald's mesmerizing River (originally composed for the orchestra's 2009 China tour).
Facial coverings are required to be properly worn at all times inside university buildings.
For more information, go to rivercampus.org/event/the-lark-ascending-april-26/
Riverside Regional Library will hold a virtual family science night from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.
This Citizen Science Month "Zombee Hunting" program features Sci-Starter Citizen Scientists. Learn how to be a Citizen Scientist during this Zoom program. Recommended for ages 8 years and older. Pick up your activity kit and information on how to participate at your local branch. Attendees will have a chance to win great prizes. For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.
The Garden Workshop Series: Herb garden for happiness and health will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shawnee Park Center.
Growing your own herbs can be so much fun and provide your meals with that extra fresh zing your family will love. You can also use herbs for making products that enhance your health and well-being. This class, taught by Master Gardener Jamie Koehler, will provide you with herbal ideas for your home and garden. The Garden Workshop Series is a free program sponsored by the Cape County Health Department and the Parks and Recreation Foundation. These classes can have a maximum of 15 participants per class. Register online at cityofcape.org/adultclasses. For more information, call (573) 339-6340.
It's OK to be a quitter (smoking and other tobacco products) and SoutheastHEALTH can help show you how to successfully kick the habit for good. Join Debbie Leoni, MSA, RN, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday or 10 to 11 a.m. on May 5 at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau and learn how creating a quit-tobacco plan may improve your chances of leaving tobacco behind. Quitting is worth it. After just 12 hours, carbon monoxide levels return to normal, and at the one-year mark, risk of coronary artery disease is half of a smoker's risk. For more information about these programs, call (573) 331-6369.
A Master Gardener training session will be held from 9 a.m. to noon April 30 through July 23 at the Cape Girardeau County Extension Office in Jackson.
The Master Gardener program provides horticultural training to individuals who then volunteer their time applying what they have learned to help others in their communities to learn about gardening. There will be face-to-face instruction with a virtual option, hands-on activities and at least four field trips. Registration is encouraged online at extension.missouri.edu/events/2021-master-gardener-training-jackson-mo
For more information, contact Donna Aufdenberg at (573) 243-3581 or aufdenbergd@missouri.edu.
Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus presents "Hope, Faith, Life, Love: Songs of Humanity," at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Bedell Performance Hall.
Join the university choir, chamber choir and choral union for this celebration of the human spirit through song.
Tickets may be purchased by contacting the River Campus Box Office, located in the Cultural Arts Center, 518 S. Fountain St., weekdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., by calling (573) 651-2265, or online at RiverCampus.org.
Just Plain Fun in Chaffee, Missouri, will present a music show to benefit the Southeast Missouri Food Bank from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday. Doors open at 5 p.m. Concession stand will be open. Performers scheduled to appear are, Don "Elvis" Hester, Classy Chassy Country (Becki and Leroy), Crazy Dave, Shirley Slinkard and Deborah Sadler. This is a family-friendly venue with no smoking and no alcohol.
For more information, call (573) 837-7441
The Muddy River Marathon will be held at 6 a.m. on May 1 in downtown Cape Girardeau. The marathon will offer something for everyone. Whether you are an experienced runner or someone wanting to jump into the marathon scene for the first time, they have you covered. The full marathon will take you on a beautiful 26.2 mile course, highlighting many of Cape Girardeau's well known landmarks. Start times for the full marathon will be at 7 a.m. A 6 a.m. early start option is also available for those needing additional time (five to seven hour goal time). The half marathon will share many of the same landmarks as the marathon course. Start time for this event will be at 8:30 a.m. An 8 a.m. early start option is also available for those needing additional time (three to five hour goal time). If the half marathon is still a little long for your liking, find two friends and try your luck at the half marathon relay. Sharing the same course as the half marathon, this race will be divided up into three legs. For more information, go to visitcape.com/vc-events/muddy-river-marathon-2/
Prodigy Leaderhip Academy near Cape Girardeau will hold a PLAyfest from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 1. It will feature an art show, craft fair, kids' activities, fishing, food trucks, outdoor games, raffles, Lazy L Safari camel rides and more. For more information go to fb.me/e/1aBYNHQrf or call (573) 803-9147. Prodigy Leadership Academy is located at 232 Sierra Ridge Lane.
Jackson in Bloom will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1 in Uptown Jackson.
In celebration of Spring, Jackson in Bloom focuses on landscaping, gardening, earth-friendly products and services, pets and outdoor activities. This year's event will include a presentation on the importance of bees, a fun-filled pet space by the Humane Society and tours of the Taylor Twins Memorial Garden in Uptown Jackson. Other features include the Jackson High School plant sale, a native plant vendor, food, free crafts and activities for children, as well as other vendors. For more information, go to ujro.org.
