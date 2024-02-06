FYI 4-25-21

Scenic tour planned in Brazeau

The Brazeau Historical Society is hosting once again the scenic tour 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 24 and 25. Brazeau, Missouri, is a community in east Perry County that is more than 200 years old. Ham and beans will be served on April 24 and stew on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A bake sale, this-and-that sale and a bonnet lottery will be held as well. Outdoor seating is available with social distancing. Bring your own containers to take some goodies home with you. Free-will donation is appreciated and all proceeds go to the Brazeau Historical Society.

For more information, call (573) 824-6040.

Diaper drive fundraiser to be held

A diaper drive fundraiser for Lutheran Family and Children Services will be held 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 25 at Hanover Lutheran Church.

Donate a pack of disposable diapers and receive a free lunch. Drop off diapers at the church. The church's address is 2949 Perryville Road in Cape Girardeau.

Sundays at Three concert to be held

The final Sundays at Three concert of the season will be held at 3 p.m. April 25 at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus. It will showcase recent chamber music activities of Southeast Missouri State University faculty and students. The program will include works by Malcolm Arnold, Jorge Montilla, Benjamin Britten and more.

Symphony concert planned

Southeast Missouri State University's symphony orchestra will close its season with "The Lark Ascending" Symphony Concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall. It will feature a variety of colorful 20th and 21st century works, including Vaughan Williams' evocative The Lark Ascending (with Sophia Han, violin soloist) and Robert Fruehwald's mesmerizing River (originally composed for the orchestra's 2009 China tour).

Facial coverings are required to be properly worn at all times inside university buildings.

For more information, go to rivercampus.org/event/the-lark-ascending-april-26/

Family science night to be held

Riverside Regional Library will hold a virtual family science night from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday.

This Citizen Science Month "Zombee Hunting" program features Sci-Starter Citizen Scientists. Learn how to be a Citizen Scientist during this Zoom program. Recommended for ages 8 years and older. Pick up your activity kit and information on how to participate at your local branch. Attendees will have a chance to win great prizes. For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.

Garden workshop planned

The Garden Workshop Series: Herb garden for happiness and health will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shawnee Park Center.

Growing your own herbs can be so much fun and provide your meals with that extra fresh zing your family will love. You can also use herbs for making products that enhance your health and well-being. This class, taught by Master Gardener Jamie Koehler, will provide you with herbal ideas for your home and garden. The Garden Workshop Series is a free program sponsored by the Cape County Health Department and the Parks and Recreation Foundation. These classes can have a maximum of 15 participants per class. Register online at cityofcape.org/adultclasses. For more information, call (573) 339-6340.