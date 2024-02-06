FYI 4-23-23

Special guest performer to be at church

Singer/songwriter, Cassie Sharp will be the special guest performer during the morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23 at Cape Community Church on Bloomfield Street.

Weekend entertainment at winery

Raquel Rae will be in the wine garden from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri. Wayne Givens will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Auditions to be held

Auditions for the River City Players summer dramedy, "Anniversary" by Stephen Sheurere-Smith will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Port Cape Girardeau. Roles will be two men and three women. The show dates are July 13 through 16.

Synergy to perform

Synergy, a St. Louis-based music ensemble, will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus. A program of 20th and 21st Century music for pianos and percussion will be performed.

Gas Light Hymn sing planned

The Apple Creek Memorial Association will present its 22nd annual "Gaslight Sing" at 7 p.m., Sunday, April 23 at Apple Creek Presbyterian Church on County Road 532 east of Pocahontas. The gathering includes a performance by White Water Blue Grass.

Distribution center opens

Patton Lions has a supply goods distribution center at the VIP Building located on Highway 34 west of Marble Hill, Missouri. It will be open from 9 a.m., to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through May 19. There are donated items, food, clothing, paper products, hygiene items for men and women, tools, furniture and other items. Anyone impacted by the tornado in Bollinger County is welcome to pick up any needed items. Contact John Preston at (636( 288-7295 for more information. The center will take monetary donations and items.

Conservation Nature Center events

Creature Feature: American toad will be held virtually from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. Who hops at night and is covered in bumps? Why a toad, of course. Tune into this virtual program to learn more about the common American toad and why you want them to live in your backyard.

Birding by ear: Hearing and recording bird sounds will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28. Join Dr. Mike Taylor from Southeast Missouri State University as he talks about a birding filled with songs and calls. You might be comforted by the familiar "purdy purdy purdy" song of the Northern Cardinal. You might be challenged by the rapid trills of the Chipping Sparrow, Pine warbler and Dark-eyed Junco. You can learn to identify birds sounds through practice. You can also record sounds to help you identify and document unknown birds or birds you could hear but not see. This talk will highlight some tools and techniques you can use to record and visualize bird sounds. To get start, all you need is a smart phone or small hand--held recorder, This program is part of the Missouri Birding Society Spring Meeting. For additional information, go to mobirds.org/

Birding by mic: Tools and Techniques will be held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29. This is practical, hands-on- follow up to Dr. Mike Taylor's presentation, Birding by Ear. Hike with a mic through the woods to record bird songs and calls. You will need to bring a smart phone. A small number of hand-held recorders will be available for use. You'll have the opportunity to try out different records as well as shotgun and parabolic microphones. This program is part of the Missouri Birding Society Spring Meeting. For additional information, go to mobirds.org/

Babes in the woods: Talkin' Turkey will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29. Learn about wild turkeys and what they talk about.

Women's paddle will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Lake Tywappity near Chaffee, Missouri. You'll learn the basic canoe strokes as you paddle around the lake and enjoy the sights and sounds of spring. No experience necessary. Each participant much register individually. The Nature Center will provide transportation from the nature center and all equipment necessary including canoes, paddles and life jackets. Please bring a refillable water bottle and wear study shoes that can get wet. A full packing list will be sent via email prior to the program.

Mobile food pantry planned

A mobile food pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at One City in Cape Girardeau. Please bring a photo identification or piece of mail to show proof of residence. Available through partnership with Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

Symphony and choir to perform

Southeast Missouri State University symphony, university choir, choral union and chamber choir will perform two compositions: Beethoven's Fifty Symphony for full orchestra and Faure's Requiem for chorus and orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus.