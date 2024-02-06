All sections
April 22, 2023

FYI 4-23-23

Singer/songwriter, Cassie Sharp will be the special guest performer during the morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23 at Cape Community Church on Bloomfield Street. Raquel Rae will be in the wine garden from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri. Wayne Givens will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29...

Special guest performer to be at church

Singer/songwriter, Cassie Sharp will be the special guest performer during the morning worship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, April 23 at Cape Community Church on Bloomfield Street.

Weekend entertainment at winery

Raquel Rae will be in the wine garden from 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Hemman Winery in Brazeau, Missouri. Wayne Givens will play from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 29.

Auditions to be held

Auditions for the River City Players summer dramedy, "Anniversary" by Stephen Sheurere-Smith will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Port Cape Girardeau. Roles will be two men and three women. The show dates are July 13 through 16.

Synergy to perform

Synergy, a St. Louis-based music ensemble, will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 23 at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus. A program of 20th and 21st Century music for pianos and percussion will be performed.

Gas Light Hymn sing planned

The Apple Creek Memorial Association will present its 22nd annual "Gaslight Sing" at 7 p.m., Sunday, April 23 at Apple Creek Presbyterian Church on County Road 532 east of Pocahontas. The gathering includes a performance by White Water Blue Grass.

Distribution center opens

Patton Lions has a supply goods distribution center at the VIP Building located on Highway 34 west of Marble Hill, Missouri. It will be open from 9 a.m., to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, through May 19. There are donated items, food, clothing, paper products, hygiene items for men and women, tools, furniture and other items. Anyone impacted by the tornado in Bollinger County is welcome to pick up any needed items. Contact John Preston at (636( 288-7295 for more information. The center will take monetary donations and items.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Creature Feature: American toad will be held virtually from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25. Who hops at night and is covered in bumps? Why a toad, of course. Tune into this virtual program to learn more about the common American toad and why you want them to live in your backyard.
  • Birding by ear: Hearing and recording bird sounds will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 28. Join Dr. Mike Taylor from Southeast Missouri State University as he talks about a birding filled with songs and calls. You might be comforted by the familiar "purdy purdy purdy" song of the Northern Cardinal. You might be challenged by the rapid trills of the Chipping Sparrow, Pine warbler and Dark-eyed Junco. You can learn to identify birds sounds through practice. You can also record sounds to help you identify and document unknown birds or birds you could hear but not see. This talk will highlight some tools and techniques you can use to record and visualize bird sounds. To get start, all you need is a smart phone or small hand--held recorder, This program is part of the Missouri Birding Society Spring Meeting. For additional information, go to mobirds.org/
  • Birding by mic: Tools and Techniques will be held from 7 to 8:30 a.m. Saturday, April 29. This is practical, hands-on- follow up to Dr. Mike Taylor's presentation, Birding by Ear. Hike with a mic through the woods to record bird songs and calls. You will need to bring a smart phone. A small number of hand-held recorders will be available for use. You'll have the opportunity to try out different records as well as shotgun and parabolic microphones. This program is part of the Missouri Birding Society Spring Meeting. For additional information, go to mobirds.org/
  • Babes in the woods: Talkin' Turkey will be held from 9:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29. Learn about wild turkeys and what they talk about.
  • Women's paddle will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at Lake Tywappity near Chaffee, Missouri. You'll learn the basic canoe strokes as you paddle around the lake and enjoy the sights and sounds of spring. No experience necessary. Each participant much register individually. The Nature Center will provide transportation from the nature center and all equipment necessary including canoes, paddles and life jackets. Please bring a refillable water bottle and wear study shoes that can get wet. A full packing list will be sent via email prior to the program.

Mobile food pantry planned

A mobile food pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at One City in Cape Girardeau. Please bring a photo identification or piece of mail to show proof of residence. Available through partnership with Southeast Missouri Food Bank.

Symphony and choir to perform

Southeast Missouri State University symphony, university choir, choral union and chamber choir will perform two compositions: Beethoven's Fifty Symphony for full orchestra and Faure's Requiem for chorus and orchestra at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 25 at Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus.

Mobile screenings planned

Saint Francis Mobile Wellness is partnering with Cross Trails Medical Center to provide mobile screening mammograms from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 and Thursday, April 27 at Cross Trails Medical Center in Marble Hill, Missouri. For more information, call (573) 331-3952.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Adult game day will be held from 1 to 2 p.m., Wednesday, April 26 at the Scott City branch.
  • National Tell a Story Day story time will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday, April 27 at the Perryville, Missouri, branch.
  • Garden club will be held from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the Oran, Missouri, branch. You will be offered advice and suggestions for garden activities.
  • Friends of the library book sale will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, April 27 at the Jackson branch.
  • Spring bingo will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Friday, April 28 at the Scott City branch.

Blippi world tour to come to Cape Girardeau

Blippi: The Wonderful World Tour will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 26 at the Show Me Center. Dance, sing and learn with Blippi and special guest Meekah as they discover what makes different cities unique and special. There will be monster trucks, excavators and garbage trucks. Get ready to shake those wiggles and twist your way through their brand-new musical party. For more information, go to showmecenter.biz.

Talk on 19th Century plants to be held

"The Global Lives of 19th Century plants in Victorian literature: Ecocriticism and other conversations" will be discussed by Elizabeth Chang from 7 to 8 p.m., Thursday, April 27 in ballroom A at the university center at Southeast Missouri State University. She will explore Victorian literature. Plants can be characters. The non-human can affect us. This talk will appeal to those who are interested in Victorian literature, ecocriticism and global influences.

Auto swap meet to be held

The Knights of Columbus in Advance, Missouri, will hold a swap meet and yard sale from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, April 28 and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Knights of Columbus Hall. The Parish Council of Catholic Women will host the indoor yard sale and will have baked goods for sale as well. For more information or to reserve your spot, contact Leo Sticht at (573) 576-1166.

Play to be held at River Campus

"Picnic" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, April 27 through 29 at Rust Flexible Theatre at the River Campus. Set in a small town in Kansas, it details "ordinary" American lives. From hopeful widows and embittered spinsters to idealistic teenagers and restless wanderers. For more information, go to semo.evenue.net/cgi-bin/ncommerce3/SEGetEventList?groupCode=FY23PIC&linkID=twsemo&shopperContext=&caller=&appCode

Blood drive planned

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, April 28 at Southeast Hospital. The Red Cross depends on volunteers to ensure that blood products are available when patients need them. Eligible donors with blood types O, B negative and A negative are encouraged to make a "Power Red" donation at this blood drive. "Power Red" donors give a concentrated dose of red blood cells during a single donation, allowing them to maximize their impact. During this type of donation, red blood cells are separated from other blood components and the plasma and platelets are safely and comfortably returned to the donor. To register, visit rcblood.org/appt.

Princess tea to be held

A princess tea will be held at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the Osage Centre. Many area children may not have the opportunity to visit Orlando's magical kingdom but the SoutheastHEALTH Foundation's Princess Tea brings the magic here to the heartland. Children visit with their favorite fairytale princesses and princes in a royal setting. To purchase ticket, visit SEhealth.org/princesstea.

Scenic tour planned

A scenic tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 29 in Brazeau, Missouri. Enjoy ham and beans, cornbread, sloppy Joes and drinks. There will a bake sale and the Brazeau historic buildings will be open to tour. There will be live music at Hemman Winery. All proceeds goes to paint the Brazeau School Museum.

Music on the river will be held

KRCU radio station will present Music on the River from 6:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 29 at the River Campus. The music lineup includes Lindsey and Landon, SEMO Steel Drum Band and Plunk Dat. Head to the River Campus Park for an evening of good music, good food and drink and good company in support of KRCU Public Radio. For more information, call (573( 651-5070.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

