FeaturesApril 23, 2017

FYI 4-23-17

Janet Bass Smith, a concert pianist from Bowling Green, Kentucky, will premiere a piano piece composed by her grandson and dedicated to her at 2 p.m. today at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 804 N. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau. Smith formerly was the organist at the church and taught piano at Southeast Missouri State for several years before moving to Kentucky...

Smith to hold piano recital today

Janet Bass Smith, a concert pianist from Bowling Green, Kentucky, will premiere a piano piece composed by her grandson and dedicated to her at 2 p.m. today at St. Andrew Lutheran Church, 804 N. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau. Smith formerly was the organist at the church and taught piano at Southeast Missouri State for several years before moving to Kentucky.

Presbyterian Church to hold Gaslight Sing

The Apple Creek Memorial Association will hold its 19th annual Gaslight Sing at 7 p.m. today at the Apple Creek Presbyterian Church in Pocahontas. The evening will include the Gaslight Singers, St. Johns musicians and White Water Blue Grass.

Salvation Army to host Meals for Friends

The Salvation Army, 701 Good Hope St. in Cape Girardeau, will provide Meals for Friends for those in need from noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. Menus for this week:

Monday: Chili dogs, corn salad, carrots, fruit, dessert

Tuesday: Backed chicken, rice and beans, zesty carrot bake, fruit, dessert

Wednesday: Sloppy joes, cooked cabbage, pea salad, fruit, dessert

Thursday: Tuna-noodle casserole, green bean casserole, carrot/raisin salad, fruit, dessert

Friday: Leftovers

Spring Fling set for Monday in Scott City

The Scott City Interactive Parks Program will hold its Spring Fling for senior citizens from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday at Schock's Rental Hall, 116 W. Hickory in Scott City. The free event will include Bingo, prizes, speakers, snacks and dinner.

EPIC Off the Wall Art Benefit to be held Friday

The EPIC Off the Wall Art Benefit will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday at Galerie 109, 109 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau. Tickets are $35 apiece or $50 for two or more. The event will feature live music, on-site auction, hors d'oeuvres and cash bar. Proceeds will benefit a community coalition working to support healthy youth development and prevent youth substance abuse. For more information, contact (573) 587-1921.

St. Andrew LWML to hold salad luncheon

The St. Andrew LWML Circle Salad Luncheon will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the St. Andrew Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 804 N. Cape Rock Drive in Cape Girardeau. Menu will include a large selection of salads, hot casserole, hot rolls and drink. Cost is $10 for the all-you-can-eat luncheon.

Princess Tea event set for Saturday

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Princess Tea will be held 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Guests will be treated to dancing, sweets, tea and lemonade, and special appearances by Cinderella and other princesses. There will be two sessions: 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Cost is $25 per person. For more information, call (573) 519-4920.

Milk Mustache Dash to be held April 29

The Jackson R-2 School District will host the Milk Mustache Dash, a 5K and 1-mile run/walk, on Saturday at the Jackson Middle School, 1651 W. Independence St. in Jackson.

Registration will be held from 7 to 7:30 a.m. before the race, which begins at 8 a.m. Cost of advance registration, which must be completed by April 5, is $30 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger. Cost includes a T-shirt (There is a $5 additional charge for extra-large sizes). All proceeds benefit the Jackson R-2 Backpack for Friday Program, which provides weekend meals to students in need. For more information, call (573) 243-9501.

Local church to hold chicken dinner

Immanuel Lutheran Church of Altenburg, 8234 Main St. in Altenburg, Missouri, will hold its annual fried chicken dinner at 3 p.m. April 30. The cost for adults is $9, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Steamboat Classic Triathlon scheduled

The annual Steamboat Classic Triathlon will begin at 9 a.m. April 30 at the Central Municipal Pool, 1920 Whitener St. in Cape Girardeau. The event consists of a 450-meter swim, a 15.5-mile bike ride and a 5-mile run. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Participants that are not USAT members are required to pay a $5 USAT fee. For more information, call (573) 335-4040.

Blessing of the Bikes to be held April 30

St. John's Lutheran Church of Pocahontas will host a Blessing of the Bikes after its church service April 30. The service will be at 11 a.m. and the bike blessing at noon. The event will include a free lunch and door prizes.

Church to celebrate 150th anniversary

Trinity Lutheran Church Egypt Mills, 5665 County Road 635 in Cape Girardeau, will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a worship service and dinner on April 30. Service will be at 10 a.m., followed by a free-will-offering dinner from noon to 2:30 p.m. Dinner will include chicken and dumplings, ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, pie, cake, homemade bread and drinks. Ringer Hill Bluegrass will perform from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call (573) 334-4549.

Boy Scouts seek vendors for rummage sale

Friends of Boy Scouts Troop 4 are seeking vendors for a rummage sale May 7 at the Boy Scout Activity Building, 232 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Booth space for the indoor sale, which will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., is limited. Booths can be rented for a $20 donation. For more information, contact Christine Frazier at (314) 413-8549.

FCC Behavioral Health to held 5K run/walk

FCC Behavioral Health will hold a 5K run/walk on May 13 at St. Mary Cathedral Church, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The purpose of the event is to raise money for wellness equipment for the women and children who live at the 32-bed facility, 20 S. Sprigg St. Pre-run registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. and the run begins at 8 a.m. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/CapeGirardeau/FCCCape5k.

Tornado relief fundraiser scheduled

A tornado relief fundraiser for Perryville, Missouri, will be held May 19 at the Knights of Columbus hall, 31 Church St. in Perryville. The evening will feature One More Round, a tribute to Johnny Cash. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the KC hall or by calling (314) 329-8383. All proceeds will go to the tornado relief fund.

Primitive Quartet to hold concert May 20

The Primitive Quartet will perform May 20 at the New Hope General Baptist Church, 205 Main St. in Silva, Missouri. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. For more information, contact Jamie Hovis at (573) 270-1891 or call the church at (573) 224-3654.

Cape Shrine Club to host scramble

The Cape Shrine Club will hold its annual four-person scramble May 19 at Bent Creek Golf Course, 2200 Bent Creek Drive in Jackson. The day includes an 11 a.m. lunch and a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, contact Chuck Stratton at (573) 208-6901.

Community
