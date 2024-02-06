FYI 4-23-17

Milk Mustache Dash to be held April 29

The Jackson R-2 School District will host the Milk Mustache Dash, a 5K and 1-mile run/walk, on Saturday at the Jackson Middle School, 1651 W. Independence St. in Jackson.

Registration will be held from 7 to 7:30 a.m. before the race, which begins at 8 a.m. Cost of advance registration, which must be completed by April 5, is $30 for adults and $10 for ages 18 and younger. Cost includes a T-shirt (There is a $5 additional charge for extra-large sizes). All proceeds benefit the Jackson R-2 Backpack for Friday Program, which provides weekend meals to students in need. For more information, call (573) 243-9501.

Local church to hold chicken dinner

Immanuel Lutheran Church of Altenburg, 8234 Main St. in Altenburg, Missouri, will hold its annual fried chicken dinner at 3 p.m. April 30. The cost for adults is $9, $5 for children ages 6 to 12 and free for children 5 and younger.

Steamboat Classic Triathlon scheduled

The annual Steamboat Classic Triathlon will begin at 9 a.m. April 30 at the Central Municipal Pool, 1920 Whitener St. in Cape Girardeau. The event consists of a 450-meter swim, a 15.5-mile bike ride and a 5-mile run. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Participants that are not USAT members are required to pay a $5 USAT fee. For more information, call (573) 335-4040.

Blessing of the Bikes to be held April 30

St. John's Lutheran Church of Pocahontas will host a Blessing of the Bikes after its church service April 30. The service will be at 11 a.m. and the bike blessing at noon. The event will include a free lunch and door prizes.

Church to celebrate 150th anniversary

Trinity Lutheran Church Egypt Mills, 5665 County Road 635 in Cape Girardeau, will celebrate its 150th anniversary with a worship service and dinner on April 30. Service will be at 10 a.m., followed by a free-will-offering dinner from noon to 2:30 p.m. Dinner will include chicken and dumplings, ham, green beans, corn, potato salad, pie, cake, homemade bread and drinks. Ringer Hill Bluegrass will perform from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. For more information, call (573) 334-4549.

Boy Scouts seek vendors for rummage sale

Friends of Boy Scouts Troop 4 are seeking vendors for a rummage sale May 7 at the Boy Scout Activity Building, 232 Broadway in Cape Girardeau. Booth space for the indoor sale, which will run from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., is limited. Booths can be rented for a $20 donation. For more information, contact Christine Frazier at (314) 413-8549.

FCC Behavioral Health to held 5K run/walk

FCC Behavioral Health will hold a 5K run/walk on May 13 at St. Mary Cathedral Church, 615 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The purpose of the event is to raise money for wellness equipment for the women and children who live at the 32-bed facility, 20 S. Sprigg St. Pre-run registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. and the run begins at 8 a.m. Register online at https://runsignup.com/Race/MO/CapeGirardeau/FCCCape5k.

Tornado relief fundraiser scheduled

A tornado relief fundraiser for Perryville, Missouri, will be held May 19 at the Knights of Columbus hall, 31 Church St. in Perryville. The evening will feature One More Round, a tribute to Johnny Cash. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the KC hall or by calling (314) 329-8383. All proceeds will go to the tornado relief fund.

Primitive Quartet to hold concert May 20

The Primitive Quartet will perform May 20 at the New Hope General Baptist Church, 205 Main St. in Silva, Missouri. Doors open at 5 p.m. and the concert begins at 6 p.m. A free-will offering will be taken. For more information, contact Jamie Hovis at (573) 270-1891 or call the church at (573) 224-3654.

Cape Shrine Club to host scramble

The Cape Shrine Club will hold its annual four-person scramble May 19 at Bent Creek Golf Course, 2200 Bent Creek Drive in Jackson. The day includes an 11 a.m. lunch and a 12:30 p.m. shotgun start. The cost is $100 per person. For more information, contact Chuck Stratton at (573) 208-6901.