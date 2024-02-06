FYI 4-21-19

St James AME Church celebrates 155 years

St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau will celebrate 155 years of ministry with a Church and Community Collaboration Day block party and dedication celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. on April 28. There will be a mechanical bull, roasting hot dogs over a fire and street games. Free Hep A shots will be given to those who identify as being or working with vulnerable populations including those serving and preparing food. A dedication program will begin at 3:30 p.m. St. James AME obtained recognition on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2014. For the past five years, the congregation has been working to design, print and install a storyboard depicting the history of the church. The church is located at 516 North Street.