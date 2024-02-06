All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
FeaturesApril 20, 2019

FYI 4-21-19

St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau will celebrate 155 years of ministry with a Church and Community Collaboration Day block party and dedication celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. on April 28. There will be a mechanical bull, roasting hot dogs over a fire and street games. ...

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

St James AME Church celebrates 155 years

St. James AME Church in Cape Girardeau will celebrate 155 years of ministry with a Church and Community Collaboration Day block party and dedication celebration from 2 to 5 p.m. on April 28. There will be a mechanical bull, roasting hot dogs over a fire and street games. Free Hep A shots will be given to those who identify as being or working with vulnerable populations including those serving and preparing food. A dedication program will begin at 3:30 p.m. St. James AME obtained recognition on the National Registry of Historic Places in 2014. For the past five years, the congregation has been working to design, print and install a storyboard depicting the history of the church. The church is located at 516 North Street.

Story Tags
Community
Advertisement
Related
CommunityOct. 28
Get ready for a spooky night at the Lutheran Home's trunk-or...
FeaturesOct. 24
First Responders Month: The dedication and challenges of Cha...
CommunityOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
FeaturesJuly 27
Stay away from this

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
New playground equipment donated
FeaturesJuly 27
New playground equipment donated
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
FeaturesJuly 27
Adopt Trixie 7-27-24
Captured on Film
FeaturesJuly 27
Captured on Film
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
FeaturesJuly 27
Senior Center Menus for July 29-Aug. 2
Thinking of others is the best therapy
FeaturesJuly 27
Thinking of others is the best therapy
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
FeaturesJuly 27
Settling Louis Lorimier's estate: His widow Marie and son Manuel
We are designed
FeaturesJuly 23
We are designed
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
FeaturesJuly 20
Revolutionary home kitchen conveniences that changed everything
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy