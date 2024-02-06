FYI 4-2-23

Spring dinner to be held

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City will host a spring dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the parish center. The menu includes fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, green beans, slaw, dessert and drink. The Council of Catholic Women will be selling crafts, religious articles, breads and sweets at the country store and bakery shop.

Gospel singing planned

The Bobby Bowen Family will hold a gospel singing at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 2, at Trinity Assembly of God Church in Olive Branch, Illinois. All are welcome to attend.

Oliver House Museum open for tours

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Docents will be standing by waiting to give you the ultimate tour.

Mobile food pantries planned

A food pantry for residents of Bollinger County will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Patton Outreach Church in Patton, Missouri, and 4 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Zalma General Baptist Church in Zalma, Missouri. A food pantry for residents of Scott County will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Chaffee VFW Hall in Chaffee, Missouri. Bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.

Support group to meet

The Brain Injury and Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Cape Girardeau Public Library. This month's meeting will consist of painting stepping stones; all materials will be provided. This support group is for survivors of brain injury and/or strokes and their family members and/or caregivers. For more information, contact Marilyn R. Schott at (573) 275-7552.

Fundraiser for MVTH to be held

Rosati's Pizza in Cape Girardeau will donate 10% of all proceeds from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, to Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship.