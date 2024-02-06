FYI 4-2-23

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City will host a spring dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 2, at the parish center. The menu includes fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, chicken and dressing, green beans, slaw, dessert and drink. The Council of Catholic Women will be selling crafts, religious articles, breads and sweets at the country store and bakery shop.
The Bobby Bowen Family will hold a gospel singing at 11 a.m. Sunday, April 2, at Trinity Assembly of God Church in Olive Branch, Illinois. All are welcome to attend.
The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be open for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 2. Docents will be standing by waiting to give you the ultimate tour.
A food pantry for residents of Bollinger County will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Patton Outreach Church in Patton, Missouri, and 4 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Zalma General Baptist Church in Zalma, Missouri. A food pantry for residents of Scott County will be held at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 6, at Chaffee VFW Hall in Chaffee, Missouri. Bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.
The Brain Injury and Stroke Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 3, at Cape Girardeau Public Library. This month's meeting will consist of painting stepping stones; all materials will be provided. This support group is for survivors of brain injury and/or strokes and their family members and/or caregivers. For more information, contact Marilyn R. Schott at (573) 275-7552.
Rosati's Pizza in Cape Girardeau will donate 10% of all proceeds from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, to Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship.
A singer/songwriters open-mic night will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, April 4, at Jackson Civic Center in Jackson. Bruce Zimmerman will be the host. Bring your own beverages, and no talking while performers are playing. Open-mic night will be held from 7 to 9 p.m. the first Tuesday of the month through August.
River Valley Carvers will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 6, at Elks Lodge 639 in Cape Girardeau. This group meets to promote and support the art of carving Beginners are welcome.
War Child Riding Cub will hold a community bazaar from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, April 7, and from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 8, at War Child Club House at 12122 State Highway 177 in Chaffee, Missouri. Help support St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and the Missouri Veterans Home. There will be yard-sale items, hand-made crafts, jewelry, purses and clothes. There will also be food vendors and food trucks.
A Good Friday service will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 7, at Cape Bible Chapel. Begin Easter weekend by setting aside time to join in song, prayer and reflection as you look at Jesus' work on the cross. All are welcome.
The Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center will hold Little Acorns: Rascally Raccoons from 9 to 10 a.m. and from 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, April 8, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, April 11. Have you seen a masked critter rummaging through your trash? It could be a trash panda (aka raccoon). These critters are resourceful and great at finding food in almost any environment. Come learn more about these rascally raccoons and what makes them special.
