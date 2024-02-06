FYI 4-17-22

Healthy Cooking: Delicious seafood will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. You will learn about getting creative with seafood and making easy prep seafood dishes to impress your friends and family. To register, call (573) 986-4440,
A mobile food pantry will be held for residents of Scott County at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sikeston First Baptist Church in Sikeston, Missouri. A pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County will be held at 8 a.m. April 23 at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. A pantry for residents of Stoddard County will be held at 10 a.m. on April 23 at Advance United Methodist Church. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.
The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic, Self-Care in Grief, will be led by Julie Metgzer, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice. For more information, call (573) 335-6208.
SCIPP in partnership with Restoration Community Church in Scott City is planning a day trip Thursday to the Annual Azalea-Dogwood Festival in Charleston, Missouri. The tour will leave Restoration Community Church in Scott City at 10 a.m. and arrive approximately at 11 a.m., tour houses; lunch (you are responsible for your own lunch purchase), museum visit, craft visit, dessert (you are responsible for your own dessert purchase) and head home at 2 p.m. Seating is limited. For more information, call (573) 979-0202 or (573) 212-4100.
The Cape Girardeau Farmers Market will reopen Thursday at the West Park Mall parking lot. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market sells locally-grown product, fruits, meats, foods, and other products related to agriculture. The market will be open every Thursday until Nov. 17.
ShowMe Healthy Relationships will meet virtually by Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday through June 9. The classes focuses on building strong communication and problem-solving skills, healthy boundaries, self-reflection and awareness by understanding your own goals and other issues people face when starting a new relationship. Anyone interested can call (417) 873-3378 to learn more. Must be 18 or older and single to participate.
The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Southeast Hospital. Blood supply levels continue to remain at a critically low level. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org/appt.
The Fault Line Film Festival at Southeast Missouri State University will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and April 23 at Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus. The film festival is an annual narrative short-film competition for university and high school students throughout the Midwest. The festival offers case prizes and trophies in several categories. Selected films will be on campus and award-winning filmmakers will be honored during the ceremony after the screening. Attendees will walk the red carpet leading into the theater where they will select their favorite film for the coveted Audience Choice Award. See selections from this short film competition for university and high school students across the nation. For more information, visit semo.edu.faultline.
Run Southeast Missouri's only obstacle course race on April 23 at Benton Speedway in Benton, Missouri. There will be 5K/3.1 miles and 24 challenging obstacles. Run competitively for overall and age group awards or run for fun in an open wave with friends as you challenge each other and work together. Mythic Race operates in support of Be The Match and Eagle Ridge Christian School. For more information, go to runsignup.com/Race/MO/Benton/MythicRace2022?remMeAttempt=.
The Missouri Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America will host the Southeast Missouri Team Hope Walk at 10 a.m. on April 23 at Jackson City Park. All proceeds will support HDSA's mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington's disease and their families. For more information about the event, contact Kim Landewee at gklandesee@sbcglobal.net or (573) 986-8777. Online registration and donation form can be found at hdsa.org/thwsoutheastmo.
A walk with the green bear from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23 at Cape County Park North. Green Bear Project educators welcome you and your family and friends for a day full of fun. There will be crafts and experiences for the whole family. Green Bear will also be making an appears with some fun activities. For more information, visit semonasv.org/event/a-walk-in-the-park-with-green-bear/.
Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a free community meal from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 23. The meal includes fried chicken. Everyone is welcome.
