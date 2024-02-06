All sections
FeaturesApril 16, 2022

FYI 4-17-22

Area Easter services

  • Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a Easter sunrise service at 6 a.m. Sunday. Breakfast will be served at 7 a.m., Sunday school will begin at 8 a.m. and morning worship will be at 9 a.m.
  • Cape Bible Chapel will hold its Easter worship service at 10:30 a.m. The service generally lasts about 75 minutes and includes worship music and a message taught verse by verse. Coffee and doughnuts will be available before the service. A nursery will be available for children through 3 years old. The service is also live streamed through You Tube.
  • St. Andrew Lutheran Church will hold a sunrise worship on the church lawn at 6:15 a.m. (weather permitting). The organ-led service will be at 8 a.m. and the band-led service will be at 10:30 a.m. Breakfast will be served between services in the church hall.
  • St. Paul Lutheran Church will hold an Easter vigil at 6 p.m. Saturday, April 16. Easter Sunday traditional services will be held at 7:45 and 9:15 a.m., and the contemporary service will be held at 10:45 a.m.
  • First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau will hold an Easter worship with communion at 10:45 a.m. Sunday.
  • Centenary United Methodist Church will have Easter worships at 9 a.m. (traditional) and 11 a.m. summit in the sanctuary.
  • Bethel Assembly of God will hold Resurrection Sunday celebration services at 9 and 10:45 a.m. Bethel Kid's Church will be at 10:45 a.m.
  • St. Vincent de Paul Church will hold Holy Saturday services with morning prayer at 9 a.m. and Easter vigil mass at 7:30 p.m. Easter Sunday services will be at 7, 9 and 11 a.m. with a mass in Spanish at 3 p.m.
  • St. Mary Cathedral will hold Easter vigil at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Easter Sunday services at 7, 8:30 and 10:30 a.m.
  • Old St. Vincent Church will hold an Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m.
  • Lynwood Baptist Church will hold Easter services at 8, 9 and 10:30 a.m.
  • LaCroix Church will hold Easter services at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and at 8, 9:15 and 11 a.m. in Cape Girardeau and 10:30 a.m. Sunday in Benton, Missouri. Online services will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 9:15 and 11 a.m. on Sunday.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Earth Day Scavenger Hunt will be held Monday through Friday. Stop by the library in Perryville, Missouri, to participate.
  • Tech talk will be held from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Monday at the Oran, Missouri, branch. You can get help with your technology.
  • Homework Club will be held from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday at the Oran branch. You can get a head start and help on your homework.
  • Riverside Book Club will be from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Jackson branch. The book to be discussed is "The Music of Bees" by Eileen Garvin.
  • Coffee and conversation will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at the Scott City branch.
  • Crochet group will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Scott City branch. Join library staff for some uninterrupted work on your latest project or get some help if you're struggling with a pattern.
  • Adult coloring will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Benton, Missouri, branch.
  • Toddler hour will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Oran branch. Join Ms. Tiffany for Earth Day themed stories and activities perfect for engaging toddlers and their care-givers.
  • Craft hour will be held from 4 to 5 p,m. Thursday at the Oran branch. Stop by and make an Earth Day-themed craft.
  • Garden bulb and plant swap will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 23 at the Scott City branch, You will be able to pick up and/or contribute garden plants.

Healthy cooking class planned

Healthy Cooking: Delicious seafood will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. You will learn about getting creative with seafood and making easy prep seafood dishes to impress your friends and family. To register, call (573) 986-4440,

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Little Acorns: Time for Toads will be held 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. April 16 and 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. April is the perfect time to learn about toads. You might find these bumpy amphibians visiting your yard all summer but in April you get to hear them sing. Learn more about what it's like to be a toad.
  • Introduction to trap shooting will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. at Apple Creek Conservation Area on Highway CC east of New Wells. Participants will learn the basics of shotgun handling. Trap range procedure and safety will be taught. Each participant will shoot one complete round of trap. You can bring your own shotgun or one will be provided. Ammunition is provided (12 or 20 gauge). In case of bad weather, participants will be notified and the event will be rescheduled.
  • Introduction to skeet shooting will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. at Apple Creek Conservation Area. This program is designed for those who have had some experience with shotguns. Topics covered will be cover safety, appropriate firearms and ammunition, rules of the game, etiquette on the field and field layout. Each participant will be coached through one free round of skeet. Participants are encouraged to bring personal firearms but loaner firearms may be arranged. Ammunition will be provided for 12 to 20 gauge or shooters may bring their own.
  • Dyeing for Color: Equisetum will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday. This is a monthly class focuses dyeing fiber with materials you can find and harvest nearby. Each month, you'll explore a new plant (or mushroom), how and when it can be harvested and how it can be used to create a natural palette. The April feature plant is equisetum which you might know as horse tail or scouring rush.
  • Duck decoy carving will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Carve your own duck decoy out of cork. Your decoy may be used for waterfowl hunting or kept as a unique piece of art. This time, the center is focusing on teal. Learn more about green-winged, blue-winged and cinnamon teal then choose which you'd like to create. All materials and tools needed will be provided. Be sure to wear clothes you do not mind getting dirty or getting paint on.
  • Nature's Escape Room will be held from 6 to 6:30 p.m. and 7 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Using puzzles, mazes and secret coding, you will help locate six Missouri forest natives and solve the riddle to be released from the center's mock forest escape room. Your team will have 30 minutes to gather up the six correct animals and unlock the lock to claim your prize and escape room bragging rights. Recommended for families, teens and adults.
  • Bashin' Trash will be held, in conjunction with the Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department, during the Friends of the Park Day from 9 a.m. to noon on April 23. Cape LaCroix Creek will be cleaned up. Gather your friends, family or organization to help bring the beauty back to the creek between Walden Park and Shawnee Sports Complex. Meet at the 4-H Shelter in Arena Park to divide and conquer. Youth and adult groups are welcome.
  • Open Atlatl Range: Come hunt the giant ground sloth will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. on April 23. Even before the bow and arrow, prehistoric cultures in Missouri were using the atlatl. This fun tool uses a long handle to throw and giant "arrow' many hundreds of feet. Try your hand with the atlatls and take a shot at prehistoric megatherium target.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Cards that Pop, Slide and Twirl will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Learn more of the techniques paper engineers use to create pop-ups by making creative cards in this continuing program series.
  • Let's Talk Teen Books: Novels in verse will be held from 7 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. April is National Poetry Month. Celebrate the language with some beautiful novels in verse. This is a Facebook Live virtual event.
  • Catering to caterpillars will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday. Without caterpillars there would be no butterflies. Just like their adult form, caterpillars come in a fascinating array of shapes and colors, often with no hint to what they will become. You will be introduced to some of the common caterpillars of Missouri and what to plant in your garden to invite them to dinner.
  • Poetry-Palooza #CGPL100 will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday. Celebrate National Poetry Month by creating your own poetry. Join library personnel as you create blackout poems, six-word memoirs and a collaborative 100-word poem. This event is for ages 12 through 18.
  • Virtual bedtime stories will be held 7 to &:30 p.m. Thursday. This online storytime is presented to encourage families to try to make reading a part of their daily routine. Join library staff on Facebook Live.
  • A plant swap will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on April 23. Bring any unwanted seeds, cuttings, seedlings or plants that are healthy and in good condition. Give away unwanted plants and/or pick up a new plant to take home. Be sure to bring the plants you're giving away in disposable containers or pots you don't mind parting with.

Mobile food pantries planned

A mobile food pantry will be held for residents of Scott County at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sikeston First Baptist Church in Sikeston, Missouri. A pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County will be held at 8 a.m. April 23 at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. A pantry for residents of Stoddard County will be held at 10 a.m. on April 23 at Advance United Methodist Church. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.

Grief support to be held

The SoutheastHEALTH Grief Support Group will meet from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic, Self-Care in Grief, will be led by Julie Metgzer, a bereavement counselor with Southeast Hospice. For more information, call (573) 335-6208.

Azalea Festival Seniors Road Trip planned

SCIPP in partnership with Restoration Community Church in Scott City is planning a day trip Thursday to the Annual Azalea-Dogwood Festival in Charleston, Missouri. The tour will leave Restoration Community Church in Scott City at 10 a.m. and arrive approximately at 11 a.m., tour houses; lunch (you are responsible for your own lunch purchase), museum visit, craft visit, dessert (you are responsible for your own dessert purchase) and head home at 2 p.m. Seating is limited. For more information, call (573) 979-0202 or (573) 212-4100.

Farmers Market to open

The Cape Girardeau Farmers Market will reopen Thursday at the West Park Mall parking lot. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market sells locally-grown product, fruits, meats, foods, and other products related to agriculture. The market will be open every Thursday until Nov. 17.

Relationship education course to be held

ShowMe Healthy Relationships will meet virtually by Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday through June 9. The classes focuses on building strong communication and problem-solving skills, healthy boundaries, self-reflection and awareness by understanding your own goals and other issues people face when starting a new relationship. Anyone interested can call (417) 873-3378 to learn more. Must be 18 or older and single to participate.

Blood drive planned

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Southeast Hospital. Blood supply levels continue to remain at a critically low level. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org/appt.

Film festival to be held

The Fault Line Film Festival at Southeast Missouri State University will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and April 23 at Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus. The film festival is an annual narrative short-film competition for university and high school students throughout the Midwest. The festival offers case prizes and trophies in several categories. Selected films will be on campus and award-winning filmmakers will be honored during the ceremony after the screening. Attendees will walk the red carpet leading into the theater where they will select their favorite film for the coveted Audience Choice Award. See selections from this short film competition for university and high school students across the nation. For more information, visit semo.edu.faultline.

Mythic race planned

Run Southeast Missouri's only obstacle course race on April 23 at Benton Speedway in Benton, Missouri. There will be 5K/3.1 miles and 24 challenging obstacles. Run competitively for overall and age group awards or run for fun in an open wave with friends as you challenge each other and work together. Mythic Race operates in support of Be The Match and Eagle Ridge Christian School. For more information, go to runsignup.com/Race/MO/Benton/MythicRace2022?remMeAttempt=.

Team Hope Walk to be held

The Missouri Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America will host the Southeast Missouri Team Hope Walk at 10 a.m. on April 23 at Jackson City Park. All proceeds will support HDSA's mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington's disease and their families. For more information about the event, contact Kim Landewee at gklandesee@sbcglobal.net or (573) 986-8777. Online registration and donation form can be found at hdsa.org/thwsoutheastmo.

Walk with the green bear

A walk with the green bear from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23 at Cape County Park North. Green Bear Project educators welcome you and your family and friends for a day full of fun. There will be crafts and experiences for the whole family. Green Bear will also be making an appears with some fun activities. For more information, visit semonasv.org/event/a-walk-in-the-park-with-green-bear/.

Free community meal planned

Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a free community meal from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 23. The meal includes fried chicken. Everyone is welcome.

Community
