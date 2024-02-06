FYI 4-17-22

Farmers Market to open

The Cape Girardeau Farmers Market will reopen Thursday at the West Park Mall parking lot. It will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The market sells locally-grown product, fruits, meats, foods, and other products related to agriculture. The market will be open every Thursday until Nov. 17.

Relationship education course to be held

ShowMe Healthy Relationships will meet virtually by Zoom from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday through June 9. The classes focuses on building strong communication and problem-solving skills, healthy boundaries, self-reflection and awareness by understanding your own goals and other issues people face when starting a new relationship. Anyone interested can call (417) 873-3378 to learn more. Must be 18 or older and single to participate.

Blood drive planned

The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday at Southeast Hospital. Blood supply levels continue to remain at a critically low level. Registration is required to allow for social distancing. To make an appointment, visit rcblood.org/appt.

Film festival to be held

The Fault Line Film Festival at Southeast Missouri State University will be held at 7 p.m. Friday and April 23 at Bedell Performance Hall on the River Campus. The film festival is an annual narrative short-film competition for university and high school students throughout the Midwest. The festival offers case prizes and trophies in several categories. Selected films will be on campus and award-winning filmmakers will be honored during the ceremony after the screening. Attendees will walk the red carpet leading into the theater where they will select their favorite film for the coveted Audience Choice Award. See selections from this short film competition for university and high school students across the nation. For more information, visit semo.edu.faultline.

Mythic race planned

Run Southeast Missouri's only obstacle course race on April 23 at Benton Speedway in Benton, Missouri. There will be 5K/3.1 miles and 24 challenging obstacles. Run competitively for overall and age group awards or run for fun in an open wave with friends as you challenge each other and work together. Mythic Race operates in support of Be The Match and Eagle Ridge Christian School. For more information, go to runsignup.com/Race/MO/Benton/MythicRace2022?remMeAttempt=.

Team Hope Walk to be held

The Missouri Chapter of the Huntington's Disease Society of America will host the Southeast Missouri Team Hope Walk at 10 a.m. on April 23 at Jackson City Park. All proceeds will support HDSA's mission to improve the lives of people affected by Huntington's disease and their families. For more information about the event, contact Kim Landewee at gklandesee@sbcglobal.net or (573) 986-8777. Online registration and donation form can be found at hdsa.org/thwsoutheastmo.

Walk with the green bear

A walk with the green bear from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23 at Cape County Park North. Green Bear Project educators welcome you and your family and friends for a day full of fun. There will be crafts and experiences for the whole family. Green Bear will also be making an appears with some fun activities. For more information, visit semonasv.org/event/a-walk-in-the-park-with-green-bear/.

Free community meal planned

Burfordville Baptist Church will hold a free community meal from 4 to 6 p.m. on April 23. The meal includes fried chicken. Everyone is welcome.