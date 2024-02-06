FYI 4-16-23

Trinity Lutheran Church at Egypt Mills will have a chicken and dumpling drive-thru dinner from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 16. The menu includes chicken and dumplings, corn, green beans, slaw, bread and dessert. There will be a country store with items for purchase as you drive through.
Heartland Writers Guild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at First Presbyterian Church in Jackson. A presentation titled "A path to publication" will be given by Greg Stout, recipient of the 2022 Shamus Award for "Best First Private Eye Novel". Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.
The Cape Girardeau Civil War Roundtable will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, April 16, at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. Member Scott House will present a program on the infamous Battle of Cape Girardeau. Members will learn how Confederate John Marmaduke's raid (Texas invade Missouri) into Missouri on April 26, 1863, degenerated into an ineffectual assault on the most heavily fortified city of Southern Missouri.
Healthy Cooking Class: Don't Forget to eat your greens will be held at 6 p.m. Monday, April 17, at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Learn more about greens. They are plentiful, fiber-filled and delicious. There are great ways to prepare the "other" green vegetables. Healthy cooking classes are taught by Laura Vollink, HealthPoint Nutritional Services coordinator.
Buki Papillon, Maya Angelou award winning novelist, will give a reading at 6:30 p.m. Monday, April 17, at the University Center at Southeast Missouri State University. Papillon was born in Nigeria and, after studying law at Hull University in the U.K., she completed an MFA in creative writing at Lesley University in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Her debut, "An Ordinary Wonder", has received rave reviews and mentions in The New York Times, Ms. Magazine, Essence and Cosmopolitan and is a Massachusetts Book Awards fiction honors recipient and a Ferro-Grumley Literary Award finalist. The event is open to the public.
A tobacco cessation program will be held at 9 a.m., Tuesday, April 18, at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. Creating a quit-tobacco plan may improve your chances of stopping for good. Having a plan helps prepare you for coping with the physical and emotional issues that often happen when you stop using tobacco, such as nicotine withdrawal and strong urges. To reserve a seat, call (800) 800-5123.
For more information on Conservation Center events, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents.
A spring gardening seminar series hosted by the Cape Girardeau County Master Gardeners will be held in April and May at the University of Missouri Extension Office in Jackson. Soil building and bed preparation will be held at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18. Pruning trees and shrubs will be held Tuesday, April 25. Lawn care basics will be held Tuesday, May 2. Everyone loves herbs will be held Tuesday, May 16. To register, call (573) 243-3581.
The Southeast Jazz Lab and Studio Ensembles will present a concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 18, at Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus. It focuses on one of the most central elements of jazz tradition, the Blues.
A grief support group, Timetables of grief will be held from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, April 19, at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. The topic will be "Who am I now? Redefining identity". For more information, please call Southeast Hospice at (573) 335-6208.
SEMO Bible Science Fellowship will meet from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, April 20, at Cape Girardeau Public Library. Many believe that genetics has proven that humans and chimps share a common ancestor disproving Adam and Eve being real people specially created by God. On this DVD, Dr. Georgia Purdom looks at two central evidences that are commonly used to support shared ancestry, and shows that human and chimp DNA sequences are in fact quite different.
The Greater St. Louis Area Council of Boy Scouts of America will hold a golf tournament at 11 a.m., Friday, April 21, at Cape Girardeau Country Club. This four-person scramble is built for fun and all funds raised will support scouting programs in Southeast Missouri. For more information and to sign up, go to forethescouts.givesmart.com/
The Cape Girardeau Sheriff's Office will hold a golf tournament at 11 a.m., Friday, April 21, at Bent Creek Golf Course in Jackson. Funds raised will go to help cover the purchase cost of a K-9 officer, K-9 cage for inside the vehicle, retrofitting the squad car to adapt to the K-9, the cost of a kennel, certification training, K-9 cool-down system, leash, leads and miscellaneous, K-9 handler training and more. There will be prizes for longest drive and longest putt. A hole-in-one is worth $10,000 and trophies will be given to the winners of each flight. Check in will be at 11 a.m. with shotgun start at 12:30 p.m. Mulligans may be purchased and there will be a 50/50 raffle. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. and there will be drinks on the course. For more information or to register, go to capecountysheriff.org/ cgso-golf-tournbament-1.
A mobile food pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, April 21, at Fruitland Community Church through a partnership between the church and Southeast Missouri Food Bank. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.
"Moving Perspectives" will be held at 7:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, at Rust Flexible Theatre at the River Campus. The program will feature original contemporary dance works and physical theatre pieces created and performed by Southeast Missouri State University students.
The Jackson School District Milk Mustache 5K & 1 mile fun run will be held at 8 a.m., Saturday, April 22, at Orchard Elementary School. All proceeds will benefit the Power Pack Program which provides weekend meals to Jackson School District students and families in need. To register, go to raceentry.com/races/milk-mustache-dash-5k/2023/register
The Show Me Reptile Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, April 22, at the Osage Centre. Experience, learn and maybe even bring home a new family member.
The Green Bear Project educators welcome you and your family to A day in the park with Green Bear from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 22, at Cape Girardeau County Park North. There will be crafts and experiences for the whole family from area organizations. The Green Bear Project brings awareness and educates the community about the prevention of child abuse. For more information, go to greenbearmo.org.
