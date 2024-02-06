FYI 4-11-21

Shoe drive fundraiser held

Mississippi Valley Therapeutic Horsemanship is holding a shoe-drive fundraiser through May 21. MVTH will earn funds based on the total weight of the pairs of gently worn, used and new shoes collected. Funds2Orgs will issue a check for the collected shoes. Those dollars will benefit MVTH. Anyone can help by donating gently worn, used and new shoes at the Mudcat Coffee House in Oak Ridge, The House Salon and Spa in Jackson or by contacting Kim Scheffer at (573) 579-7703.

All donated shoes will then be redistributed throughout the Funds2Orgs network of micro-enterprise (small business) partners. Funds2Orgs works with micro-entrepreneurs in helping them create, maintain and grow small businesses in developing countries where economic opportunity and jobs are limited. Proceeds from the sales of the shoes collected in shoe drive fundraisers are used to feed, clothe and house their families.

MVTH is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization dedicated to offering therapeutic horseback riding to children and adults living with disabilities to help them achieve improved physical strength, balance and flexibility while working on communication skills and developing emotionally-rewarding bonds with horses.

Diabetes support group will meet

A diabetes self-management support group will meet from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau.

The Southeast Diabetes Center hosts this free support group facilitated by Southeast's Diabetes Educators. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. This month's topic is feelings and diabetes. Janet Stewart, MSN, APRN, FNP-BC, CDE, will lead the discussion on coping with emotions and how feelings can also affect our ability to focus while handling stressors in our lives. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121.

Hip replacement seminar to be held

PC Wellness Centers in Cape Girardeau will celebrate National Occupational Health Nursing and will celebrate all nurses with a seminar on hip replacement from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Rosati's in Cape Girardeau.

See how PC Wellness Centers can help you get rid of hip, knee and joint pain without surgery or steroid shots. Dinner will be free to all participants. As an added bonus, there will be door prizes. You don't have to be a nurse to attend; everyone is welcome. There are limited spots, call (573) 335-9188 to register.

Annual breakfast planned

Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri will hold the 32nd annual breakfast 7:30 to 10 a.m. Friday at the Osage Centre.

Those who have dedicated their time and efforts to help the community will be celebrated.

The past year will be discussed and attendees will talk about the future. It's CPSEMO's mission to maximize resources to improve the lives of individuals, children and families. By doing so, it helps us to build strong neighborhoods and communities.

This is a free event that is open to the public.

Science program to be held

Riverside Regional Library will hold a Citizen Science Month program from 10:30 to 11 a.m. Friday.

Learn how you can help scientists research pollinators through this Zoom program. Recommended for ages 4 to 10. Pick up your activity kit and info on how to participate at your local branch. Attendees will have a chance to win great prizes. For more information, go to riversideregionallibrary.org or call (573) 243-8141.