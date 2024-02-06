FYI 4-10-22

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City will hold a Spring dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10. The menu will include fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, green beans, corn, slaw, dessert and drink. Available dine in or carryout. Also, a country store and bakery shop will be open.
Lindsey and Landon Jazz will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery.
SEMO Food Pantry will hold a mobile food pantry for Scott County residents will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sikeston First Baptist Church.
Mobile food pantries for Bollinger County residents will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Patton Outreach Church and at 5 p.m. Thursday at Zalma General Baptist Church.
A mobile food pantry for Cape Girardeau County residents will be held at Arena Park at 1 p.m. April 16.
Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.
Southeast Diabetes Center will host this support group facilitated by Southeast's diabetes educators from q to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza. The program is geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. The topic will be diabetes and stroke prevention. Learn about stroke risk factors and how to help prevent a stroke. To register, call the diabetes center at (573) 339-0121.
"Cubop" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall. In the final jazz concert, the Southeast jazz lab and studio ensembles will pay tribute to the late Chick Corea, Dizzy Gillepsie and Kenny Dorham among others showcasing Afro/Cuban and Latin jazz styles, combing its African, Latin America and Cuban influences. For more information or to buy tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
Exploring Easter will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. Experience the journey of Jesus from Palm Sunday to Easter morning through dramatic presentations and hands-on interactive learning stations. Guided tours will be given every 15 minutes. For more information, go to bethanybc.net.
First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau and Westminster Presbyterian Church invited you to meditate as you stroll through the Presbyterian Peace Park located on Broadway west of Spanish Street. It will be held 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Good Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 16. A large collection of various styles and types of crosses will be displayed. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held indoors at First Presbyterian Church on Broadway.
Cape Bible Chapel will hold a Good Friday service from 6 to 7 p.m. on Good Friday. Join the church in song, prayer and reflection as they look at Jesus' work on the cross during the special service.
The Easter bunny will be at the soon at Lazy L. Safari Park from noon to 2 p.m. on April 16. Go to the zoo to visit with the Easter bunny and take a selfie. The Easter bunny will be handing out Easter good bags with toy-filled eggs and candy. There will also be several other activities to enjoy at the zoo. For more information, go to lazylsafari.com/easterbunnyzoo.html.
