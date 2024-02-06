FYI 4-10-22

Spring dinner to be held

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City will hold a Spring dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10. The menu will include fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, green beans, corn, slaw, dessert and drink. Available dine in or carryout. Also, a country store and bakery shop will be open.

Jazz music will be played

Lindsey and Landon Jazz will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery.

Conservation Center Nature Center events

Selecting and fitting a shotgun for turkey season will be held virtually from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday. Why do hunters miss that perfect turkey shot at close distances? Conservation educator Dee Dee Dockins will explain the differences between shooting a shotgun at moving and stationary targets. Understand the concept of point of impact, patterning, gun fit and optics and how to make adjustments to make that shot a success.

Responsible turkey hunting will be held virtually from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday. Don't ever assume you are the only hunter in the woods. Test your skills through many different hunting scenarios "gone wrong" so you will hunt safely and defensively this season. Conservation educator Dee Dee Dockins will give you the tools you need to be safe in the field as well as additional considerations when hunting on public land. Time will be reserved at the end of the program for questions.

Diggin' Deep: Spring Color will be held virtually from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Spring is bursting out all over. The colors of birds, insects and plans just lift our hearts and dazzle our eyes. You will take a look at springtime native wildflowers and their many colors.

Feeding frenzy will be virtually from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and see what it takes to keep our education animals happy and healthy. Watch from your classroom or home as you are introduced and feed several different reptiles and amphibians.

Little Acorns: Time for toads will be held 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. on April 16 and 10 to 11 a.m. April 19. April is the perfect time to learn about toads. You might find these bumpy amphibians visiting your yard all summer but in April we get to hear them sing. Learn more about what it's like to be a toad.

Spring awakening will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on April 16. Whether Missouri's animals migrate, hibernate or adapt to the harsh winter weather, spring is the time for the forests and swamps of Southeast Missouri to come alive. Join nature center personnel for an all-ages look at some of the nature center's live animal ambassadors as they teach you how their wild counterparts take advantage of spring.

Riverside Regional Library events

Story time and Easter craft will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson.

Budget and food, making it work will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Regional Library in Scott City. With the rising cost of food, are you trying to figure out how to make your budget work? Missouri extension staff will present ideas and tips for stretching your food budget and making it work.

Mobile food pantries to be held

SEMO Food Pantry will hold a mobile food pantry for Scott County residents will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sikeston First Baptist Church.

Mobile food pantries for Bollinger County residents will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Patton Outreach Church and at 5 p.m. Thursday at Zalma General Baptist Church.

A mobile food pantry for Cape Girardeau County residents will be held at Arena Park at 1 p.m. April 16.

Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.