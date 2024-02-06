All sections
April 9, 2022

FYI 4-10-22

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City will hold a Spring dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10. The menu will include fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, green beans, corn, slaw, dessert and drink. Available dine in or carryout. Also, a country store and bakery shop will be open...

Spring dinner to be held

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City will hold a Spring dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, April 10. The menu will include fried chicken, chicken and dumplings, green beans, corn, slaw, dessert and drink. Available dine in or carryout. Also, a country store and bakery shop will be open.

Jazz music will be played

Lindsey and Landon Jazz will play from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, April 10, at Apple Creek Vineyard and Winery.

Conservation Center Nature Center events

  • Selecting and fitting a shotgun for turkey season will be held virtually from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday. Why do hunters miss that perfect turkey shot at close distances? Conservation educator Dee Dee Dockins will explain the differences between shooting a shotgun at moving and stationary targets. Understand the concept of point of impact, patterning, gun fit and optics and how to make adjustments to make that shot a success.
  • Responsible turkey hunting will be held virtually from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday. Don't ever assume you are the only hunter in the woods. Test your skills through many different hunting scenarios "gone wrong" so you will hunt safely and defensively this season. Conservation educator Dee Dee Dockins will give you the tools you need to be safe in the field as well as additional considerations when hunting on public land. Time will be reserved at the end of the program for questions.
  • Diggin' Deep: Spring Color will be held virtually from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Spring is bursting out all over. The colors of birds, insects and plans just lift our hearts and dazzle our eyes. You will take a look at springtime native wildflowers and their many colors.
  • Feeding frenzy will be virtually from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and see what it takes to keep our education animals happy and healthy. Watch from your classroom or home as you are introduced and feed several different reptiles and amphibians.
  • Little Acorns: Time for toads will be held 9 to 10 a.m. and 10 to 11 a.m. on April 16 and 10 to 11 a.m. April 19. April is the perfect time to learn about toads. You might find these bumpy amphibians visiting your yard all summer but in April we get to hear them sing. Learn more about what it's like to be a toad.
  • Spring awakening will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. on April 16. Whether Missouri's animals migrate, hibernate or adapt to the harsh winter weather, spring is the time for the forests and swamps of Southeast Missouri to come alive. Join nature center personnel for an all-ages look at some of the nature center's live animal ambassadors as they teach you how their wild counterparts take advantage of spring.

Riverside Regional Library events

  • Story time and Easter craft will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday at Riverside Regional Library in Jackson.
  • Budget and food, making it work will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Riverside Regional Library in Scott City. With the rising cost of food, are you trying to figure out how to make your budget work? Missouri extension staff will present ideas and tips for stretching your food budget and making it work.

Mobile food pantries to be held

SEMO Food Pantry will hold a mobile food pantry for Scott County residents will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Sikeston First Baptist Church.

Mobile food pantries for Bollinger County residents will be held at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Patton Outreach Church and at 5 p.m. Thursday at Zalma General Baptist Church.

A mobile food pantry for Cape Girardeau County residents will be held at Arena Park at 1 p.m. April 16.

Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.

Diabetes support group to meet

Southeast Diabetes Center will host this support group facilitated by Southeast's diabetes educators from q to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza. The program is geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. Friends and family members are also welcome. The topic will be diabetes and stroke prevention. Learn about stroke risk factors and how to help prevent a stroke. To register, call the diabetes center at (573) 339-0121.

'Cubop' jazz concert planned

"Cubop" will be held at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall. In the final jazz concert, the Southeast jazz lab and studio ensembles will pay tribute to the late Chick Corea, Dizzy Gillepsie and Kenny Dorham among others showcasing Afro/Cuban and Latin jazz styles, combing its African, Latin America and Cuban influences. For more information or to buy tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Exploring Easter to be held

Exploring Easter will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bethany Baptist Church in Cape Girardeau. Experience the journey of Jesus from Palm Sunday to Easter morning through dramatic presentations and hands-on interactive learning stations. Guided tours will be given every 15 minutes. For more information, go to bethanybc.net.

Cape Girardeau Public Library events

  • Preschool storytime for ages 3 to 5 years old will be held from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday through April 28. This storytime is designed to help build reading readiness and kindergarten readiness skills and features longer books that are accompanied by a variety of activities, including flannel boards, dramatics and songs.
  • BabyBook is held 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday through April 28. BabyBook is a storytime that introduces a love for books and reading through music and movement, rhythm and rhyme and cuddles and play.
  • Toddler time will be held 11 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday. This interactive storytime introduces toddlers to books, reading and language through stories, songs and activities. Learn fun ways to build the early literacy skills children need to learn to read.
  • Virtual bedtime stores will be held 7 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday. This online storytime is presented to encourage families to try to make reading a part of their daily routine. Bedtime is a great place to start. Join library personnel through Facebook Live.

Path to the cross to be held

First Presbyterian Church in Cape Girardeau and Westminster Presbyterian Church invited you to meditate as you stroll through the Presbyterian Peace Park located on Broadway west of Spanish Street. It will be held 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. on Good Friday and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 16. A large collection of various styles and types of crosses will be displayed. In case of inclement weather, the event will be held indoors at First Presbyterian Church on Broadway.

Good Friday service planned

Cape Bible Chapel will hold a Good Friday service from 6 to 7 p.m. on Good Friday. Join the church in song, prayer and reflection as they look at Jesus' work on the cross during the special service.

Easter bunny will be at Lazy L Safari

The Easter bunny will be at the soon at Lazy L. Safari Park from noon to 2 p.m. on April 16. Go to the zoo to visit with the Easter bunny and take a selfie. The Easter bunny will be handing out Easter good bags with toy-filled eggs and candy. There will also be several other activities to enjoy at the zoo. For more information, go to lazylsafari.com/easterbunnyzoo.html.

Community
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

