FYI 3-7-21

St. Ann's PCCW of Guardian Angel Parish in Oran, Missouri, will host a "brown bag carryout" mission breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon April 25 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Oran. It will benefit the Adorers of the Most Precious Blood. This religious community served Guardian Angel School and Parish for many years.
You must preorder the meal with a deadline of noon on April 18.
The menu will be scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, pancakes and syrup, biscuits and gravy.
You may order by mail and send the order and money to Debbie Gaines, P.O. Box 188, Oran, MO 63771 or drop the order and payment by Guardian Angel School, 514 Church St. or the church rectory, 604 Church St. Make checks payable to St. Ann's PCCW. When ordering, please mark the time of pick-up, either 8 to 9 a.m., 9 to 10 a.m., 10 to 11 a.m., or 11 a.m. to noon. When you arrive at the parking lot for pick-up, please place a piece of paper with the number of meals you are picking up and the name the orders were made under, beneath your windshield wiper (if not raining) or on your driver side dash (if raining).
St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau plans to build a new food pantry building. Funds are needed to build the pantry. If you would like to donate to the building fund, please make you check payable to St. Mary Cathedral with "food pantry building fund" in the memo and on the envelope.
The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is traveling the state and can be viewed from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri.
This quilt honors Missouri's 200 years of statehood. The quilt blocks highlight Missouri's geography, culture, and creativity. Each block features a unique design that brings to life a piece of the history of the county the quilt block represents.
The designer of Bollinger County's quilt block, Linda Whitener, will be at the museum from 1 to 3 p.m.
Missouri 4-H club recently finished their own bicentennial quilt. This quilt will also be touring the state and you will be able to view the Missouri 4-H bicentennial quilt here Saturday.
Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a free luncheon from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Rosati's Pizza in Cape Girardeau.
PC Medical Centers will sponsor the luncheon. Get your pot of gold and get rid of knee pain, shoulder pain or back pain without drugs or surgery. Attendance is free but RSVP is required due to limited spots. All you have to do is call (573) 335-9188 to register.
Project C.A.P.E is a free employment event that does more than bring employers and job seekers together for applications and interviews.
During the Expungement Clinic from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, job seekers with charges on their criminal records will be able to speak with representatives from legal. Certain charges may be able to be cleared in order to improve job seekers' employment opportunities. This service is being offered at no cost to the job seeker.
A job fair will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. with our partners connecting those looking for a job with those who are looking for employees. Employers will be on hand to speak to you directly.
This event is sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, the Workforce Development Boards of SEMO, Legal Services of SEMO and First Call for Help.
A garden workshop series: Planning your seasonal vegetable garden will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Shawnee Park Center.
Don't you think home-grown vegetables are the best? You don't need a lot of space to get your own yummy garden growing and providing you with healthy fruits and veggies throughout all the seasons. Join Master Gardener Donna Aufdenberg from Missouri Extension Services and she will share her garden secrets with you. The Garden Workshop Series is a free program sponsored by the Cape County Health Department and the Parks and Recreation Foundation. These classes can have a maximum of 15 participants per class. Register online at cityofcape.org/adultclasses. Call (573) 339-6340 with questions.
The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold S.T.A.R. St. Patty's game night from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Osage Centre.
S.T.A.R. is a community therapeutic recreation program serving individuals who are unable to successfully participate in regular recreation programs. Most individuals with special needs may participate in S.T.A.R. programs. The S.T.A.R. programs meets regularly and events are free. Please register in advance with the number of participants and number of staff members that will be attending. To register, or for more information, contact Cassie Dennis at (573) 339.6340. Sponsored by Southeast Health.
The Cape Girardeau Parks & Recreation Department will hold Play Cape from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 13 at the Osage Centre.
This free event gives families a chance to sign up for Parks & Recreation Department classes, leagues and events, along with other camps and activities offered by community groups. Free games, activities and door prizes will be available for the kids. Free t-shirt for the first 100 kids, and every registration for a Parks & Rec league or program gets 10% off. For more information, please call (573) 339-6340.
