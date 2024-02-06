FYI 3-7-21

Brown-bag carryout breakfast to be held

St. Ann's PCCW of Guardian Angel Parish in Oran, Missouri, will host a "brown bag carryout" mission breakfast from 8 a.m. to noon April 25 at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Oran. It will benefit the Adorers of the Most Precious Blood. This religious community served Guardian Angel School and Parish for many years.

You must preorder the meal with a deadline of noon on April 18.

The menu will be scrambled eggs, sausage, ham, pancakes and syrup, biscuits and gravy.

You may order by mail and send the order and money to Debbie Gaines, P.O. Box 188, Oran, MO 63771 or drop the order and payment by Guardian Angel School, 514 Church St. or the church rectory, 604 Church St. Make checks payable to St. Ann's PCCW. When ordering, please mark the time of pick-up, either 8 to 9 a.m., 9 to 10 a.m., 10 to 11 a.m., or 11 a.m. to noon. When you arrive at the parking lot for pick-up, please place a piece of paper with the number of meals you are picking up and the name the orders were made under, beneath your windshield wiper (if not raining) or on your driver side dash (if raining).

St. Mary Cathedral taking donations

St. Mary Cathedral in Cape Girardeau plans to build a new food pantry building. Funds are needed to build the pantry. If you would like to donate to the building fund, please make you check payable to St. Mary Cathedral with "food pantry building fund" in the memo and on the envelope.

Bicentennial quilt on display

The Missouri Bicentennial Quilt is traveling the state and can be viewed from noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 6, at Bollinger County Museum of Natural History in Marble Hill, Missouri.

This quilt honors Missouri's 200 years of statehood. The quilt blocks highlight Missouri's geography, culture, and creativity. Each block features a unique design that brings to life a piece of the history of the county the quilt block represents.

The designer of Bollinger County's quilt block, Linda Whitener, will be at the museum from 1 to 3 p.m.

Missouri 4-H club recently finished their own bicentennial quilt. This quilt will also be touring the state and you will be able to view the Missouri 4-H bicentennial quilt here Saturday.

Pain seminar to be held

Celebrate St. Patrick's Day with a free luncheon from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Rosati's Pizza in Cape Girardeau.