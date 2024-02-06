All sections
FeaturesMarch 5, 2022

FYI 3-6-22

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will hold its annual chili and chicken noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The meal is dine or carry out and will include all-you-can-eat chili or chicken-noodle soup, homemade pie or cake and drink. The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be opend for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Docents will give the tours...

Chili and chicken noodle dinner to be held

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will hold its annual chili and chicken noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The meal is dine or carry out and will include all-you-can-eat chili or chicken-noodle soup, homemade pie or cake and drink.

Oliver House Museum open for tours

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be opend for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Docents will give the tours.

Sausage dinner to be held

New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy will hold a drive-through sausage dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The menu includes grilled sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade bread and dessert.

Fried chicken and kettle beef dinner planned

Hanover Lutheran Church men's club will hold a fried chicken and kettle beef dinner from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. It will be carry out only.

Blood drive to be held

The American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery. A blood drive will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at Cape Girardeau Chapel. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit redcross.org.

Conservation Nature Center events

  • Introduction to skeet shooting will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Apple Creek Conservation Area located near New Wells. The program is designed for those who have some experience with shotguns. Safety, appropriate firearms and ammunition, rules of the game, etiquette on the field and field layout will be discussed. Each participant will be coached through one free round of skeet. Participants are encouraged to bring personal firearms but loaner firearms may be arranged. Ammunition will be provide for 12- and 20-gauage or shooters may bring their own.
  • Raptor Basics will be offered from 10 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Missouri Department of Conservation through an education cooperative agreement with the World Bird Sanctuary will offer the program. A video will be streamed in the nature center auditorium and is geared for third-grade and up.
  • Introduction to trap shooting will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Apple Creek Conservation Area. Participants will learn the basics of shotgun handling, trap range procedure and safety. Each participant will shoot one complete round of trap. You can bring your own shotgun or one will be provided if needed. Ammunition is provided (12 gaura and 20 gauge). In case of bad weather, participants will be notified and the event will be rescheduled.
  • Little Acorns: Storytime: 'Possum party will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Two stories will be read to learn more about these interesting animals there will be a couple self-guided opossum crafts available for you and your little one to check out.
  • Feeding frenzy will be held virtually from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Thursday. Discover the importance of Missouri reptiles and amphibians and see what it takes to keep the center's education animals happy and healthy. You will be introduced to and watch several different reptiles and amphibians are fed.
  • Map and compass hunt for leprechaun treasure will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m. on March 12. A leprechaun has been on the loose at the nature center. He has hidden some treasure and you will need to learn some skills with a map and compass to find it. You will learn the basics of how to read a map and use a compass. You will then hit the trail and find some "golden" treasure.

For more information, go to mdc.mo.gov/southeastevents or call (573) 290-5218

Diabete support group to meet

Southeast Hospital's Diabetes Center will holst a free support group facilitated by the diabetes educators from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. This month's topic will be "Diabetes and osteoporosis. Southeast Bone Health specialist Jennifer Roth will discuss causes, symptons, risk factors and treatment for osteoporosis. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121.

Symphony and choir concert to be held

The Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra, University Choir and Choral Union will perform "Five Mystical Songs at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus. The university choir and choral union, along with baritone soloist Dr. Timothy Schmidte, will be featured in this performance with the orchestra. Also on the program will be the winner(s) of the collegiate Concerto and Aria Competition. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rivercampus.org.

Chili day planned

The Cape Noon Opitimist will hold it's annual chili day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. The meal includes chili, drink, hot dog and dessert. Back in Black will provide live entertainment during lunch and dinner times. Round tables will be set up inside with proper spacing for families to dine inside for lunch and dinnr. Take-out orders from inside the Arena Building or use drive-thru pickup on the south side of the Arena Building and your meals will be brought to your vehicle. Tickets available from any Noon Optimist member or at the door.

Sausage and pancake supper to be held

A whole-hog sausage and pancake supper will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m on March 12 at Sedgewickville United Methodist Church. For more information, call Jeff Hahs at (573) 275-0749.

Music trivia contest planned

St. Joseph Home & School will present music trivia on March 12. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 7 p.m. To reserve your spot, call or text Ashley at (573) 450-9516 or Emily at (573) 275-3312.

Community
