FYI 3-6-22

Chili and chicken noodle dinner to be held

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will hold its annual chili and chicken noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The meal is dine or carry out and will include all-you-can-eat chili or chicken-noodle soup, homemade pie or cake and drink.

Oliver House Museum open for tours

The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be opend for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Docents will give the tours.

Sausage dinner to be held

New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy will hold a drive-through sausage dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The menu includes grilled sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade bread and dessert.

Fried chicken and kettle beef dinner planned

Hanover Lutheran Church men's club will hold a fried chicken and kettle beef dinner from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. It will be carry out only.

Blood drive to be held

The American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery. A blood drive will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at Cape Girardeau Chapel. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit redcross.org.