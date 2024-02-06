FYI 3-6-22

Eisleben Lutheran Church in Scott City will hold its annual chili and chicken noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday. The meal is dine or carry out and will include all-you-can-eat chili or chicken-noodle soup, homemade pie or cake and drink.
The Oliver House Museum in Jackson will be opend for tours from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Docents will give the tours.
New Salem United Methodist Church in Daisy will hold a drive-through sausage dinner from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday. The menu includes grilled sausage, sauerkraut, mashed potatoes, green beans, applesauce, homemade bread and dessert.
Hanover Lutheran Church men's club will hold a fried chicken and kettle beef dinner from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Sunday at the church. It will be carry out only.
The American Red Cross is experiencing the worst blood shortage in more than a decade.The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery. A blood drive will be held from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday at Cape Girardeau Chapel. For more information and to schedule an appointment, visit redcross.org.
Southeast Hospital's Diabetes Center will holst a free support group facilitated by the diabetes educators from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday at HealthPoint Plaza in Cape Girardeau. The programs are geared toward people who are living with diabetes and trying to control blood glucose. This month's topic will be "Diabetes and osteoporosis. Southeast Bone Health specialist Jennifer Roth will discuss causes, symptons, risk factors and treatment for osteoporosis. Pre-registration is required. To register, call the Southeast Diabetes Center at (573) 339-0121.
The Southeast Missouri Symphony Orchestra, University Choir and Choral Union will perform "Five Mystical Songs at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Bedell Performance Hall at the River Campus. The university choir and choral union, along with baritone soloist Dr. Timothy Schmidte, will be featured in this performance with the orchestra. Also on the program will be the winner(s) of the collegiate Concerto and Aria Competition. For more information and to purchase tickets, visit rivercampus.org.
The Cape Noon Opitimist will hold it's annual chili day from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. The meal includes chili, drink, hot dog and dessert. Back in Black will provide live entertainment during lunch and dinner times. Round tables will be set up inside with proper spacing for families to dine inside for lunch and dinnr. Take-out orders from inside the Arena Building or use drive-thru pickup on the south side of the Arena Building and your meals will be brought to your vehicle. Tickets available from any Noon Optimist member or at the door.
A whole-hog sausage and pancake supper will be held from 3 to 6:30 p.m on March 12 at Sedgewickville United Methodist Church. For more information, call Jeff Hahs at (573) 275-0749.
St. Joseph Home & School will present music trivia on March 12. Doors open at 6 p.m. and play begins at 7 p.m. To reserve your spot, call or text Ashley at (573) 450-9516 or Emily at (573) 275-3312.