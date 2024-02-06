FYI 3-28-21

Homemade cinnamon rolls for sale

St. Ann PCCW of Guardian Angel in Oran, Missouri, will be making cinnamon rolls April 10, for pickup from 2 to 7:15 p.m. April 10 and 9 until after 10 a.m. Mass (about 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.) on April 11. To pre-order, please call or text Debbie Gaines at (573) 887-1015 (be sure to leave your name) or call her at (573) 262-3583 or call Agnes Moore at (573) 262-2207. If pre-ordered, you may pay the $15 per dozen at pickup.

Spring dinner to be held

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City will host its spring dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. It will be curbside pickup only. Menu includes fried chicken, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw and dessert.

Mobile food pantries planned

Truck to Table Mobile Food Pantry for residents of Bollinger County will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at Patton Outreach Church in Patton, Missouri, and 5 p.m. Thursday at Zalma General Baptist Church in Zalma, Missouri. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. Available through a partnership with Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Patton Outreach Church.

A mobile food pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County will be held at 10 a.m. April 3 at Delta Elementary School. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. Available through a partnership with Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Randles General Baptist Church.

Fundraiser to be held for LWML Cape Zone

On Tuesday, Gordonville Grill will donate 10% of all sales generated from to support LWML Cape Zone. Monies received will help with missions and fundraisers.

Carryouts and gift cards will count toward this 10% also. Caterings count too. Just be sure to let us know you are booking a catering to support LWML Cape Zone.