FYI 3-28-21

St. Ann PCCW of Guardian Angel in Oran, Missouri, will be making cinnamon rolls April 10, for pickup from 2 to 7:15 p.m. April 10 and 9 until after 10 a.m. Mass (about 11:15 to 11:30 a.m.) on April 11. To pre-order, please call or text Debbie Gaines at (573) 887-1015 (be sure to leave your name) or call her at (573) 262-3583 or call Agnes Moore at (573) 262-2207. If pre-ordered, you may pay the $15 per dozen at pickup.
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Scott City will host its spring dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday. It will be curbside pickup only. Menu includes fried chicken, chicken and dressing, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw and dessert.
Truck to Table Mobile Food Pantry for residents of Bollinger County will be held at 5 p.m. Monday at Patton Outreach Church in Patton, Missouri, and 5 p.m. Thursday at Zalma General Baptist Church in Zalma, Missouri. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. Available through a partnership with Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Patton Outreach Church.
A mobile food pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County will be held at 10 a.m. April 3 at Delta Elementary School. Please bring a photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence. Available through a partnership with Southeast Missouri Food Bank and Randles General Baptist Church.
On Tuesday, Gordonville Grill will donate 10% of all sales generated from to support LWML Cape Zone. Monies received will help with missions and fundraisers.
Carryouts and gift cards will count toward this 10% also. Caterings count too. Just be sure to let us know you are booking a catering to support LWML Cape Zone.
It's that time again. Afterschool programming is about to start. Epic Lens Program will be held from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Conextion Community Resource Center in Cape Girardeau. Lens is a photography class for youth (ages 12 to 18) who enjoy the art of capturing moments through photography.
Space is limited. Registration is required. The program will be facilitated by a Southeast Missouri State University student volunteer. Participants of Lens are in store for a BIG surprise.
Parental consent is needed for youth participants 17 and younger. For more information, please call Conextion's business office at (573) 803-1210. Social distancing and mask is required.
Garden workshop series: Seed Starting Made Easy (Summer Crops), will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Charles H. Hutson Greenhouse.
Longing for spring? Join Missy LaPlant to learn all you need to know to get those summer vegetable plants started early. You will also help plant our Cape Community Garden seedlings for future transplanting to the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department Washington Street, Fountain Street and Shawnee Park Center community gardens. The Garden Workshop Series is a free program sponsored by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center and the Parks and Recreation Foundation. These classes can have a maximum of 15 participants per class. Register online at cityofcape.org/adultclasses. Call (573) 339-6340 with questions.
Burfordville Baptist Church is having a Free Clothes Closet from 9 a.m. to noon April 3. This is free to anyone. You need to come in on the left-hand side of church and please wear a mask and social distance. This is a not-for-profit organization and always taking donations of gently used clothing and shoes.
Lazy L Safari Park will hold Easter egg hunts and races from noon to 3 p.m. April 3. There will be three age groups per hunt time, 12:30, 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. The races will be held between the egg hunt times. Photos with the Easter bunny will be available.
For more information, go to lazylsafari/safariegghunt.html.
