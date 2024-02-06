FYI 3-27-22

Sensory craft time: Follow-along painting will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. For this month's sensory craft time you will do a follow-along painting led by one of the library staff members. For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/sensory-craft-time-2 or call (573) 334-5270 ext. 113.
The Bereaved Parents Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Anyone who has lost a child is welcome to attend. The group is open to the community. Please park in the fenced-in parking lot on the corner of Adams and Missouri streets. Enter the building and go down the elevator to the first floor. The meeting will be held in the board room. For more information, call Molly at (573) 275-3744.
Riverside Regional Library in Scott City will hold an Easter coloring contest. Pick up coloring sheets at the library and return it by April 19.
First Class Travel will hold travel shows on the islands of New England at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Class Travel, Christmas in Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Ireland immediately following at Saint Francis Medical Center.
Highlights of the Islands of New England include a 7-night strip to Providence, Block Island, Newport, Plymouth Rock, Cape Cod, Hyannis, Nantucket, Provincetown, Martha's Vineyard and more. This trip leaves on Oct. 14.
Highlights of the Christmas in Tennessee includes Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, dinner and a show, Ole Smoky Tennessee Moonshine Tour and Tasting, Hatfield & McCoy dinner feud, Nashville, Grand Old Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame, ICE Sculpture, Brightest Star Fountain Show and much more. This trip is for Nov, 27 through Dec. 2.
Highlights of the Ireland trip include Dublin, Christ Church Cathedral, Blarney Castle, Killarney, Dingle Peninsula, Cliffs of Mother, a castle stay and more. The dates for this trip are Nov. 1 through 8.
For more information, call (573) 651-0088 or email shari@gofirstclasstravel.com.
The Department of Mass Media at Southeast Missouri State University will launch its See Me Series with the 50th anniversary screening of Maya Angelou's "Georgia, Georgia" from 6 to 8 p.m. at Rose Theatre.
Angelou used the framework of a romantic encounter to tell a much more completed story involving gender, race and celebrity. The film is rated R and contains adult material as defined by the Motion Picture Association of America.
In this classic 1865 Lewis Carroll tale, "Alice in Wonderland," Alice utters, "The March Hare will be much the most interesting, and perhaps as this is May it won't be raving mad -- at least not so mad as it was in March." This March rabbit is more cute than mad. It's also a sure sign that spring is in the air. Learn how to paint a watercolor rabbit to celebrate the arrival of spring. For more information or to register, visit capelibrary.org/event/watercolor-rabbit.
Students from Southeast Missouri State University's Department of Art and Design will show off their creative talents during the annual exhibition at Crisp Museum. The exhibit will be on display from April 1 through May 1. The museum is open 9 a.m. to 5 p,m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. An opening reception will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday.
A mobile food pantry for residents of Cape Girardeau County will be held at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Fruitland Community Church. Please bring our photo ID or piece of mail to show proof of residence.
The Marriage Conference at Connection Point Church will be held April 1 and 2. Times are 6 to 10 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday. Bob Russell will be the guest speaker. The conference will help couples reignite their marriage. It will provide practical marriage advice to help couples navigate their relationship journey. Couples will enjoy playing games, prizes, an after party and more. Registration is required. To register or for more information, go to yourcpc.curch/marrconf.
John Edwards with PEW Ministries will be at St. Augustine Church in Kelso, Missouri, to present "Restored Parish Mission Event" April 1 and 2. Friday will be a Catholic Man Night begin at 6a:30 p.m. as Edwards presents, "From addict to evangelist: John's Powerful Conversion Story." On Saturday, men and women are invited to begin the day with Mass at 8 a.m. At 9 a.m., hear Edwards present "Identity Restored: Understanding Who You are, Whose You Are and Why You Are Here." Then at 10:30 a.m. he will present 'The Game Changer: The Importance of a Personal Relationship with Jesus Christ."
Air Force JROTC cadets will hold the Bataan Memorial 14-mile hike from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 2 at Cape County Park North. It will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Bataan Death March from World War II. The cadets are raising funds for the VFW Post 3838 veterans relief fund to assist local/regional veterans in need.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.