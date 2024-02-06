FYI 3-27-22

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center events

Introduction to 3D field archery will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. today, March 26, at Maintz Wildlife Preserve Archery Range near Oak Ridge. The program is designed for those who have some experience with archery. The following topics will be covered, safety, appropriate archery equipment, targets, range and range etiquette. Bows are available upon request but participants may bring their own. Each archer will shoot five stations.

Dyeing for color will be held from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday. This monthly class focuses on dyeing fiber with material you can find and harvest nearby. Each month you'll explore a new plant (or mushroom), how and when it can be harvested and how it can be used to create a natural palette. For March, the feature plant is the osage orange tree, which you might know as bois d' arc or perhaps hedge apple. All materials will be supplied including fiber. If you prefer to bring your own fiber, up to 100g additional animal-based fiber will be dyed.

Creature feature: Spring peepers will be held online only from 2 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Tiny but mighty the male spring peeper uses its loud voice to be heard nearly a mile away. Take a close-up look at these tiny amphibians as you learn about their unique life cycles and why they are such a noisy bunch this time of year.

Froggy Friday at Night will be held from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Friday. Learn about the frogs of Missouri during the center's big frog event. You can go on froggy hikes and visit the ponds on the property to look and listen for live frogs in action. Learn about these amazing amphibians during presentations at 5:30, 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. See live frogs and other amphibians on display at the nature center, make a froggy craft or play a froggy game

Sensory craft time to be held

Sensory craft time: Follow-along painting will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. For this month's sensory craft time you will do a follow-along painting led by one of the library staff members. For more information, go to capelibrary.org/event/sensory-craft-time-2 or call (573) 334-5270 ext. 113.

Bereaved parents support group to meet

The Bereaved Parents Support Group will meet at 6 p.m. the fourth Monday of each month at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson. Anyone who has lost a child is welcome to attend. The group is open to the community. Please park in the fenced-in parking lot on the corner of Adams and Missouri streets. Enter the building and go down the elevator to the first floor. The meeting will be held in the board room. For more information, call Molly at (573) 275-3744.

Easter coloring contest planned

Riverside Regional Library in Scott City will hold an Easter coloring contest. Pick up coloring sheets at the library and return it by April 19.

Travel shows planned

First Class Travel will hold travel shows on the islands of New England at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at First Class Travel, Christmas in Tennessee at 5:30 p.m. Thursday and Ireland immediately following at Saint Francis Medical Center.

Highlights of the Islands of New England include a 7-night strip to Providence, Block Island, Newport, Plymouth Rock, Cape Cod, Hyannis, Nantucket, Provincetown, Martha's Vineyard and more. This trip leaves on Oct. 14.

Highlights of the Christmas in Tennessee includes Pigeon Forge, Dollywood, dinner and a show, Ole Smoky Tennessee Moonshine Tour and Tasting, Hatfield & McCoy dinner feud, Nashville, Grand Old Opry and Country Music Hall of Fame, ICE Sculpture, Brightest Star Fountain Show and much more. This trip is for Nov, 27 through Dec. 2.

Highlights of the Ireland trip include Dublin, Christ Church Cathedral, Blarney Castle, Killarney, Dingle Peninsula, Cliffs of Mother, a castle stay and more. The dates for this trip are Nov. 1 through 8.

For more information, call (573) 651-0088 or email shari@gofirstclasstravel.com.