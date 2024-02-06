FYI 3-24-19

Scriptural Lutheran Church observes anniversary

Scriptural Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3587 County Road 635, near Egypt Mills, is celebrating its 50th anniversary today. The public is invited to attend the 10 a.m. worship service, followed by a potluck dinner. Preaching at the service will be John Moldstad, president of the Evangelical Lutheran Synod. Scriptural Church was formed in 1969 and moved to its present location in 1970.

Entertainment announced for Oran celebration

ORAN, Mo. -- The Oran Sesquicentennial Committee has announced the entertainment for its upcoming Sesquicentennial Celebration on July 19-20 at the Tilles Memorial City Park in Oran. Kicking things off July 19 will be recording artist Susan Anderson Bell with Derrick Irwin. A reunion appearance by the Caney Creek Band will cap off the evening. Also performing during the two-day event will be local rock group Neither Me, Classy Chassy Country, The Ruderich Family (gospel), Odd Moses Band (rock), The Flanigans (gospel) and the Riverside Rednecks (country). Various pageants will be held both days. Commemorative T-shirts, caps, license plates, magnets and medallions are being sold. For information call Lucy Brindley at (573) 450-2335. The planning committee is accepting applications from food and craft vendors. Those interested should call committee chairman Gary Blocker at (573) 419-9600.