FYI 3-24-19

The Jackson Community Outreach Board is accepting applications for tourism grants. Application forms are available at City Hall, the Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce, or the JCOB Facebook page at "City of Jackson Community Outreach Board."
Any tourism event scheduled to be held within the city limits of Jackson between May 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020 is eligible. Completed applications can be mailed to JCOB Tourism Grant, 101 Grant Street, Jackson, MO 63755. Deadline is April 3.
Scriptural Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3587 County Road 635, near Egypt Mills, is celebrating its 50th anniversary today. The public is invited to attend the 10 a.m. worship service, followed by a potluck dinner. Preaching at the service will be John Moldstad, president of the Evangelical Lutheran Synod. Scriptural Church was formed in 1969 and moved to its present location in 1970.
ORAN, Mo. -- The Oran Sesquicentennial Committee has announced the entertainment for its upcoming Sesquicentennial Celebration on July 19-20 at the Tilles Memorial City Park in Oran. Kicking things off July 19 will be recording artist Susan Anderson Bell with Derrick Irwin. A reunion appearance by the Caney Creek Band will cap off the evening. Also performing during the two-day event will be local rock group Neither Me, Classy Chassy Country, The Ruderich Family (gospel), Odd Moses Band (rock), The Flanigans (gospel) and the Riverside Rednecks (country). Various pageants will be held both days. Commemorative T-shirts, caps, license plates, magnets and medallions are being sold. For information call Lucy Brindley at (573) 450-2335. The planning committee is accepting applications from food and craft vendors. Those interested should call committee chairman Gary Blocker at (573) 419-9600.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.