FYI 3-21-21

Euchre tournament to be held

The Jackson Knights of Columbus will hold a euchre tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the Knights of Columbus hall in Jackson. Signup is noon to 1 p.m. Bring your own partner. For more information, call Tim Beussink at (573) 450-6466.

Third Sunday breakfast planned

On Sunday the Scott City Knights of Columbus will have its third Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dine-in, carry-out or curbside pick up are available. Sausage is available per pound and can be picked up during the breakfast hours. To order sausage, call Gary (573) 576-6451.

Softball skills clinic to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a girls softball skills clinic Sunday at Field 3 at Arena Park. Girls 5 to 8 years old will meet 1 to 2:30 p.m. and girls 9 to 14 years old will meet from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

This free basic softball skills clinic will introduce throwing, catching and hitting skills by Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School coach Jessica McDonald. Whether you are a first time player or just want to knock the dust off your cleats before the season begins, please join us! No pre-registration required. For more information, contact Jen at jsrose@cityofcape.org.

Healthy Asian cooking class planned

HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau will hold Healthy Cooking: Easy Asian at 6 p.m. Monday. Learn how to Asian-inspired dishes can be delicious and a way to add many healthy foods to our regular eating routines. You can make them quicker than getting take-out too.