FeaturesMarch 20, 2021

FYI 3-21-21

On Sunday the Scott City Knights of Columbus will have its third Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. ...

Euchre tournament to be held

The Jackson Knights of Columbus will hold a euchre tournament at 1 p.m. Sunday, March 21, at the Knights of Columbus hall in Jackson. Signup is noon to 1 p.m. Bring your own partner. For more information, call Tim Beussink at (573) 450-6466.

Third Sunday breakfast planned

On Sunday the Scott City Knights of Columbus will have its third Sunday breakfast from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. Dine-in, carry-out or curbside pick up are available. Sausage is available per pound and can be picked up during the breakfast hours. To order sausage, call Gary (573) 576-6451.

Softball skills clinic to be held

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department will hold a girls softball skills clinic Sunday at Field 3 at Arena Park. Girls 5 to 8 years old will meet 1 to 2:30 p.m. and girls 9 to 14 years old will meet from 3 to 4:30 p.m.

This free basic softball skills clinic will introduce throwing, catching and hitting skills by Cape Girardeau Central Junior High School coach Jessica McDonald. Whether you are a first time player or just want to knock the dust off your cleats before the season begins, please join us! No pre-registration required. For more information, contact Jen at jsrose@cityofcape.org.

Healthy Asian cooking class planned

HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau will hold Healthy Cooking: Easy Asian at 6 p.m. Monday. Learn how to Asian-inspired dishes can be delicious and a way to add many healthy foods to our regular eating routines. You can make them quicker than getting take-out too.

Healthy Cooking classes at HealthPoint Fitness are taught by HealthPoint Nutritional Services coordinator Raina Childers-Richmond. Class sizes are limited. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Pain relief presentation to be held

PC Wellness Centers will hold a Zoom presentation, Pain relief without side effects or surgery, from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Living with chronic knee, hip or back discomfort can make it really hard to do your job, play with your kids or remain independent, Watch this Zoom presentation and see how we can help. Call to register at 573-335-9188.

Just call us at (573) 335-9188 or click this link to sign up: eventbrite.com/e/zoom-online-regenerative-therapy-tickets-139698093759.

Crisp Museum will present egg decorating

Crisp Museum will hold Ukrainian egg decorating from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday and 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Participants will learn the rich history, folklore, and symbolism as they complete a Pysanka egg with rich dyes and meaningful designs using a wax resist process.

Blood drive to be held

The Red Cross will hold a blood drive 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau. There is a critical need for blood and platelet donations. And less than 38% of the population is eligible to donate. The Red Cross is doing Covid-19 antibodies testing on all blood donations. Sign up for an appointment at redcross.org/give-blood.html. Each blood drive follows the highest standards of safety and infection control. Details at redcrossblood.org/donate-blood/dlp/share-your-health.html.

Community
