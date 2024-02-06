All sections
FeaturesMarch 19, 2022

FYI 3-20-22

The Heartland WritersBuild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, in the fellowship hall at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. Robert Price, CEO of Net Marketing Dynamix, will give a presentation about creating digital marketing campaigns that generate business leads, clients and sales through Internet search engines. Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend

Heartland Writers Guild to meet

The Heartland WritersBuild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, in the fellowship hall at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. Robert Price, CEO of Net Marketing Dynamix, will give a presentation about creating digital marketing campaigns that generate business leads, clients and sales through Internet search engines. Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.

Civil War Roundtable meeting is planned

The Cape Girardeau Civil Roundtable will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. John Piepho will be the guest speaker. He will present "The Redemption of the 126th New York Volunteer Infantry." This particular regiment fought in a number of engagements, including the battles of Harper's Ferry, Gettysburg and Spotsylvania. Piepho has a life-long interest in history, particularly military history. During the Vietnam War, he served with the Army as a combat engineer and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Start for meritorious service in a combat zone. He retired in 2009 after 32 years with the Department of Veterans Affairs. All are invited to attend.

Healthy cooking class planned

Healthy Cooking: Bringing spring -- rolls and sushi will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. You will learn about how fun and easy spring rolls and sushi can be. No raw or uncooked ingredienats will be used or served during this class. The class will be taught by Laura Vollink, HealthPoinrt nutritional services coordinator. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Revelation fitness classes to be held

Don't neglect your body, don't obsess over your body and get on with your abundant lift. RevFit faith and fitness classes are designed to strengthen your mind, body and spirit. Types of body movement can invlude cardio dance, cardio drumming, strength traiining and yoga/stretching. Movements are adaptable for all fitness levels. The classes are held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at LaCroix Church auditorium from Tuesday through May 12; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Salvation Army gym through May 11; 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Recover Community Center through March 12. To sign up for the classes, go to lacroixchurch.org/events/revelation-fitness/. If you have questions, contact Jill at Curiousfitness.rw@gmail.com.

PC Medical Centers to hold webinar

A webinar will be held to explain changing medicine, changing lives will be held at noon Tuesday. You will learn how to restore function lost from aging, disease, damage or defects, treatment options without invasive surgery and abiliity to schedule a consult with a leading regenerative medical clinic. To register, visit events.pcmedicalcenters.com/zoom322 or call (573) 335-9188.

Learn to make pop-up cards

Aren't pop-books fascinating? Have you ever wonders how those action parts are created? You can learn and create cards that pop, slide and twirl at the class held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. You will learn the techniques paper engineers use to create pop-ups by making pull-tab cards in this continuing program series. For more information or to register at capelibrary.or/event/cards-that-pop-slide-twirl-3.

Over the edge fundraiser planned

PC Medical Centers is raising funds for its Over the Edge rappel campaign. Mention the medical center from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gordonville Grill when you place an order and a portion of the proceeds will go to its team's goal for the United Way of Southeast Missouri campaign.

Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center events

  • Urban birds of prey will be held virtually from noon to 1 p.m. Wedmesday. We often think of wildlife as living in the wildest places in Missouri but many amazing species do quite well being our neighbors in towns and cities. Many of our birds of prey provide wonderful wildlife viewing opportunities as they soar above our homes, no travel needed. Join nature center personnel for an introduction to some of the marvelous raptors which stalk our skies. You will learn to identify these birds, learn the basics of their behavior and more.
  • Pond management workshop will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday. Professionals from the Missouri Department of Conservation, Natural Resources Conservation Services and Soil and Water Conservation wll give presentations and will be available to answer questions during this workshop. Topics will include pond site selection, pond construction, pond stocking, fisheries management, aquatic vegetaion management, pond watershed management and wildlife issues. Tehre will also be some very useful literature and brochures on pond management available. This class is geared towards adults but children are welcome to attend.
  • Fox string art will be held Friday. Virtual class will be held 10 to 11 a.m. and in-person class will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Missouri is home to two species of fox: the red fox and the less common gray fox. You'll look at some differences between the two and learn how they spend their spring. Learn a little more about Missouri foxes and then make your own red fox string art. For the craft portion of the program, a supply list will be provided. Local participants will have the option to pick up supplies at te nature center o use their own supplies from the materials list. Supplies will not be mailed.
  • Babes in the woods: Little stinkers will be held 9 to 9:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. March 26. For some animals, all it takes is a whiff to know they mean business. You will learn about why skunks are so stinky and how they live as night-time creatures.
  • Conservation kids; Searching for Sasquatch hike will be held noon to 4 p.m. March 26. Often animals only leave traces as evidence to us that they exist at all. Tracks, scrapes, dens and scat are all ways that we can collect clubes to which critters are living around us. You will take a fun hike "searching for sasquatch" and all the animals that live in the forest. This two-mile hike takes place at Tywappity Lake near Chaffee, Missouri, though transporation will be provided from the Nature Center. Participants are asked to bring sturdy athletic or hiking shoes, a bottle of water and weater-appropriate clothing.

Create food art

Pointillisim Food Art will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. Create a tasty masterpiece using the Pointillism technique and 100 pieces of cnady, inspired by Prudence Staite, an artist whose medium is food. For more information or to register, visit capelibrary.org/event/pointillism-food-art.

Sensory craft time to be held

Follow-along painting will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. on March 26 at Cape Girardeau Public Library. the library's sensory craft times specialize in making crafts accessible and available to adults with mental disabilities. For this month's sensory craft time, you will do a follow-along painting led by one of the library's staff members. To register, go to capelibrary.org/event/sensory-craft-time.

Brekfast and bake sale planned

St. Joseph Church in Apple Creek, Missouri, will have a breakfast and bake sale from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. in the church hall. The menu includes sausage, scrambled eggs, fried potatoes, biscuits and gravy, fruit, homemade coffee cake and beverage. Carry outs are available.

Chili and chicken noodle dinner to be held

The Scott City High School baseball and softballs teams will host a chili and chicken noodle dinner from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at The Front Porch in Scott City. Menu includes chili or chicken noodle soup, homeade dessert and drink. Carry outs available.

Euchre tournament planned

An euchre tournament will be held at 1 p.m. on March 27 at St. Ambrose Parish Center in Chaffee, Missouri. Doors open at 11:30 a.m. and play will begin at 1 p.m. For more information, call Donna at (573) 450-0065.

Chamber music with voice to be held

"Chamber Music with Voice" will be performed at 3 p.m. on March 27 at Shuck Music Recital Hall at the River Campus. Faculty from the Southeast Department of Music will showcase music featuring various instrumental combinations with voice. For more information or to purchase tickets, go to rivercampus.org.

Community
