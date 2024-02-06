FYI 3-20-22

Heartland Writers Guild to meet

The Heartland WritersBuild will meet from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 20, in the fellowship hall at St. John's Lutheran Church in Pocahontas. Robert Price, CEO of Net Marketing Dynamix, will give a presentation about creating digital marketing campaigns that generate business leads, clients and sales through Internet search engines. Anyone interested in writing and getting published is invited to attend.

Civil War Roundtable meeting is planned

The Cape Girardeau Civil Roundtable will meet at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 20, at Hanover Lutheran Church in Cape Girardeau. John Piepho will be the guest speaker. He will present "The Redemption of the 126th New York Volunteer Infantry." This particular regiment fought in a number of engagements, including the battles of Harper's Ferry, Gettysburg and Spotsylvania. Piepho has a life-long interest in history, particularly military history. During the Vietnam War, he served with the Army as a combat engineer and was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Start for meritorious service in a combat zone. He retired in 2009 after 32 years with the Department of Veterans Affairs. All are invited to attend.

Healthy cooking class planned

Healthy Cooking: Bringing spring -- rolls and sushi will be held at 6 p.m. Monday at HealthPoint Fitness in Cape Girardeau. You will learn about how fun and easy spring rolls and sushi can be. No raw or uncooked ingredienats will be used or served during this class. The class will be taught by Laura Vollink, HealthPoinrt nutritional services coordinator. To register, call (573) 986-4440.

Revelation fitness classes to be held

Don't neglect your body, don't obsess over your body and get on with your abundant lift. RevFit faith and fitness classes are designed to strengthen your mind, body and spirit. Types of body movement can invlude cardio dance, cardio drumming, strength traiining and yoga/stretching. Movements are adaptable for all fitness levels. The classes are held from 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday and Thursday at LaCroix Church auditorium from Tuesday through May 12; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Salvation Army gym through May 11; 11 a.m. to noon Thursday at Recover Community Center through March 12. To sign up for the classes, go to lacroixchurch.org/events/revelation-fitness/. If you have questions, contact Jill at Curiousfitness.rw@gmail.com.

PC Medical Centers to hold webinar

A webinar will be held to explain changing medicine, changing lives will be held at noon Tuesday. You will learn how to restore function lost from aging, disease, damage or defects, treatment options without invasive surgery and abiliity to schedule a consult with a leading regenerative medical clinic. To register, visit events.pcmedicalcenters.com/zoom322 or call (573) 335-9188.

Learn to make pop-up cards

Aren't pop-books fascinating? Have you ever wonders how those action parts are created? You can learn and create cards that pop, slide and twirl at the class held from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Cape Girardeau Public Library. You will learn the techniques paper engineers use to create pop-ups by making pull-tab cards in this continuing program series. For more information or to register at capelibrary.or/event/cards-that-pop-slide-twirl-3.

Over the edge fundraiser planned

PC Medical Centers is raising funds for its Over the Edge rappel campaign. Mention the medical center from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Gordonville Grill when you place an order and a portion of the proceeds will go to its team's goal for the United Way of Southeast Missouri campaign.